Marks 35th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share payable August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2024. The 2.7% increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 35th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 35 or more consecutive years.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Maintaining a multi-year perspective has kept NNN in position to increase the annual dividend for the 35th consecutive year in 2024. A disciplined capital deployment strategy and a strong, flexible balance sheet have allowed NNN to continue this impressive track record of consistent growth."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned 3,546 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.1 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

