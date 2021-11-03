Change - Change in Corporate Information::Change in Details of a Subsidiary

NO SIGNBOARD HOLDINGS LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201715253N)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

CHANGE IN DETAILS OF A SUBSIDIARY

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of No Signboard Holding Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that NSB Global Franchise Management Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has changed its name to NSB Noodles Pte. Ltd. with effect from 3 November 2021.

By Order of the Board

Lim Yong Sim (Lin Rongsen)

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

3 November 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Khong Choun Mun, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd., 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com

1