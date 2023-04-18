Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. No Va Land Investment Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVL   VN000000NVL0

NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION

(NVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
14800.00 VND   +4.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auditor PwC raises concerns over Vietnamese property developer No Va Land

04/18/2023 | 06:32am EDT
HANOI (Reuters) - Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on Tuesday cast doubt on the financial viability of one of Vietnam's top listed property developers, No Va Land, which faces large bond paybacks this year amid difficult market conditions.

The company is among the hardest-hit by widespread turmoil in Vietnam's real estate sector, which has been struggling for months because of a surplus of high-end property, high debt, stricter rules on bond issuance and refinancing, and arrests of high-profile business executives.

No Va Land, which has 34 active bonds maturing this year worth roughly 16 trillion dong ($683.88 million) according to Refinitiv data, said in its financial statements released on Tuesday that it had "enough resources to meet due obligations in the next 12 months".

PwC approved the financial statements but expressed "significant doubt about (No Va Land's) ability to operate continuously".

"No Va Land's businesses were significantly affected by the real estate market and the corporate bond liquidity," the auditor said in a report.

The company recorded revenues of 11.15 trillion dong ($474.47 million) and a net profit of 2.181 trillion dong ($92.81 million) for 2022, down 26% and 37% respectively from the previous year.

In response to the auditor's concerns, No Va Land said in a statement to the securities commission on Tuesday the group faced obstacles but was able to meet its debt obligations, thanks to the government's support.

Vietnam last month softened rules on bond paybacks and access to credit for property developers.

The company, one of the biggest issuers of corporate bonds among Vietnam's property firms last year, has said it is in talks with bondholders to reschedule payments or swap bonds for real estate products owned or developed by No Va Land.

($1 = 23,500.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 31 108 B 1 324 M 1 324 M
Net income 2022 6 752 B 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2022 37 587 B 1 600 M 1 600 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 862 B 1 229 M 1 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 404
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
No Va Land Investment Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14 800,00 VND
Average target price 92 250,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 523%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phien Thai Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Huy Xuan Bui Chairman
Van Tien Pham Independent Director
Hung Quoc Le Independent Director
Hanh My Nguyen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION5.71%1 229
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.47%25 999
VONOVIA SE-12.83%16 681
VINHOMES4.79%9 324
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE4.80%9 033
VINGROUP-1.67%8 356
