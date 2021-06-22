Log in
    NVL   VN000000NVL0

NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION

(NVL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::RESOLUTION OF THE BOD APPROVING THE ADJUSTMENT OF CB CONVERSION PRICE AND RATIO

06/22/2021 | 10:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ty 1$ chuyen doi

103.513,64 co phieufTrai Phieu (M{)t tram le ba nghin nam

tram mll'&i ba phay sr!w tư c6 phieu tren m{)t Trai Phieu).

Conversion ratio

103.. 513. 64 shares/bond (One hundred and three

thousdnti live huncfred ancl thirteen point sixty four s/1ares

per Bone!)

OIEU 2: H0QT thong nhat trao quyen cho Tong Giam doc cua Cong Ty ho�c ngl1'6'i du•qc

Tong Giam doc uy quyen tien hanh cac thu t1,1c can thiet theo quy dinh phap lu$t de hoan tat cac n(>i dung quy dinh tc;1i 0ieu 1 cua Nghi quyet nay.

,!J.RTICLE 2:

The BOD unanimously authorizes the Chief Executive Officer of the Company or

person authorizecl by the Chief Executive Officer to implement uecesswy

procedures in accordance with the laws to complete the tasks specified in !1/iclc

'I or this Resolution.

DIEU 3:

Thanh vien H0QT, Ban Tong Giam doc, cac Phong/Ban va ca nhan c6 lien quan

cua Cong Ty chiu trach nhi$m thi hanh Nghi quyet nay.

l1r.?T!CLE 3:

The BOD's members, Board of Management. Depa1tments ancl related inc!ividua/

of the Company are responsible tor implementing this Resolution

OIEU 4:

Nghi quyet nay c6 hi$u 11,l'c ke tll' ngay ky.

I--RYIC:LE'4:

This Resolution shall be effective from the elate of signing.

TM. HQI DONG QUAN TR!

CHU TICH HOI DONG QUAN TRI

ON.BEHALF OF THF. BOD . 11-i

F TNE BOAf?D

H NHON

3

N(>i dung dich sang lieng Anh chl SU' d1,mg cho m1.1c dich thong tin va kh6ng dung thay the cho n(>i dung tieng Viet. Trong tru-6·ng hqp c6 Sl,J' mau thuan gifra n(>i dung tieng Viet va n(>i dung tieng Anh, n(>i dung tieng Viet se du•qc lfU lien ap d1.1ng.

The translation is for informational purposes only and is not a sul.Jstitute for the oftfcial policy In case of any ciiscmpancv /Jr:fw1:1-:u the Vie/nainese and English version, the Vietnamese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

No Va Land Investment Group Corporation published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 09:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 472 B 901 M 635 M
Net income 2021 5 202 B 229 M 161 M
Net Debt 2021 24 424 B 1 075 M 757 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 159 974 B 6 951 M 4 959 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,01x
EV / Sales 2022 7,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 293
Free-Float 7,34%
Chart NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
No Va Land Investment Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 96 199,77 VND
Last Close Price 109 000,00 VND
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Huy Xuan Bui Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xuan Dung Thi Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Thanh Nhon Bui Chairman
Van Tien Pham Independent Director
Hung Quoc Le Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION110.09%6 951
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.39%42 377
VONOVIA SE-9.81%36 337
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE18.20%21 149
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-33.49%18 362
VINGROUP8.13%16 485