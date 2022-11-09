Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. No Va Land Investment Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVL   VN000000NVL0

NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION

(NVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-07
51900.00 VND   -6.99%
12:08aShares in Vietnam's No Va Land extend fall on real estate sector woes
RE
11/07Vietnam's second-biggest property developer faces cash crunch -sources
RE
10/28No Va Land Investment Group Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Shares in Vietnam's No Va Land extend fall on real estate sector woes

11/09/2022 | 12:08am EST
(Reuters) - Shares in Vietnam's second-biggest real estate firm, No Va Land, extended falls on Wednesday to hit the lowest level since April, 2021, after industry sources said there had not yet been a breakthrough to ease a credit crunch in the sector.

Reuters reported on Monday No Va Land was firing staff and seeking urgent cash as it struggles to pay creditors in the latest sign of distress in the real estate sector.

At 0342 GMT, No Va Land shares were down 6.94% with over 24 million shares being offered at a floor price, underperforming the benchmark stock index, which was up around 1%.

The shares, which dropped for a seventh consecutive day, have lost nearly 47% of their value since the beginning of the year.

An industry source said on Wednesday that the company's proposal of using its shares as collateral had been rejected, while creditors were awaiting a bank evaluation of its assets before deciding whether they could be used for collateral.

No Va Land did not immediately comment on Wednesday but on Monday told state media it hoped the State Bank of Vietnam will work out measures to help real estate developers and investors to have access to credit.

The government on Tuesday hosted a meeting with a dozen of real estate developers in the south of the country to discuss obstacles companies are facing and potential solutions.

Two other industry sources told Reuters the outcome of the meeting was less supportive for the developers than expected as the government was not willing to intervene to help them.

Founded in 2007, No Va Land is active mostly in residential property and luxury resorts. It has a market capitalisation of $4.07 billion, behind Vingroup's real estate unit, Vinhomes.

($1 = 24,850 dong)

(Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION -6.99% 51900 End-of-day quote.-42.97%
VINHOMES -0.23% 43800 End-of-day quote.-46.59%
