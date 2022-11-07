Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. No Va Land Investment Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVL   VN000000NVL0

NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION

(NVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
59900.00 VND   -6.99%
12:01aVietnam's second-biggest property developer faces cash crunch -sources
RE
10/28No Va Land Investment Group Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/24Vietnam's No Va Land Posts Lower Profit, Revenue in H1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam's second-biggest property developer faces cash crunch -sources

11/07/2022 | 12:01am EST
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's second-biggest listed developer, No Va Land, is firing staff and seeking urgent asset sales, company and industry sources said, as it struggles to pay creditors in the latest sign of distress in the country's real estate sector.

The company's stock price was down by nearly 7% on Monday at 0400 GMT and has lost nearly 40% since the beginning of this year, reaching its lowest level since April 2021.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the company was trying to sell distressed assets, including hotels and resorts, to raise cash to pay back loans and fund its operations. The sources declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

No Va Land did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The liquidity squeeze is the result of the authorities' crackdown on the market for privately placed corporate bonds, which have been widely used as an alternative source of cash by real estate firms after a tightening in lending conditions since the middle of this year.

"Debts are coming due this year-end and, with the current tightening regulations on loans given to real estate firms, it's hard for the company to have cash," one of the sources said.

The company has been asked by Vietnam's central bank to redeem some of its corporate bonds because they had been missold to investors without proper information about the risks, a third source said, aggravating its liquidity woes.

Founded in 2007, No Va Land is active mostly in residential property and luxury resorts. It is Vietnam's second-biggest listed property firm, with a market capitalisation of $4.7 billion, after Vingroup's real estate unit Vinhomes.

No Va Land last month posted a net profit of about 2 trillion dong, down 19% against the same period last year because of higher expenses caused by the stronger dollar, according to the company filings.

Demand in Vietnam's real estate market is expected to stay strong through 2023, Moody's said in a report in late August.

A fourth source, a supplier for one of No Va Land's projects, said his 200 billion dong ($8 million) worth of raw materials were stuck as the project was being put on hold.

During the past month, the company has laid off about half of its workforce, and most of its ongoing construction has been put on halt, three sources said.

On Monday, No Va Land chairman Bui Xuan Huy told state-run newspaper Tuoi Tre that market developments were unfavourable, and the company had been forced to cut staff.

($1 = 24,860.0000 dong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOODY'S CORPORATION 1.70% 258.96 Delayed Quote.-33.70%
NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION -6.99% 59900 End-of-day quote.-34.18%
VINGROUP -1.45% 54300 End-of-day quote.-42.90%
VINHOMES -1.11% 44500 End-of-day quote.-45.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 31 108 B 1 251 M 1 251 M
Net income 2022 6 752 B 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2022 37 587 B 1 511 M 1 511 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 116 795 B 4 695 M 4 695 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 838
Free-Float 34,5%
