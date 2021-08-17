NOAH : ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021 (Form 6-K) 08/17/2021 | 05:14pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021 SHANGHAI, August 18, 2021 - Noah Holdings Limited ('Noah' or the 'Company') (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021. SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS · Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB899.4 million (US$139.3 million), a 20.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020 due to increased one-time commissions as well as recurring service fees. (RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2020 Q2 2021 YoY Change Wealth management 542.8 625.6 15.3 % Asset management 181.6 256.3 41.1 % Other businesses 23.0 17.5 (23.9 )% Total net revenues 747.4 899.4 20.3 % · Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB335.4 million (US$51.9 million), a 5.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. (RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2020 Q2 2021 YoY Change Wealth management 196.6 176.7 (10.1 )% Asset management 100.8 172.8 71.4 % Other businesses 22.1 (14.1 ) N.A. Total income from operations 319.5 335.4 5.0 % · Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB305.5 million (US$47.3 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. · Non-GAAP1 net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB337.0 million (US$52.2 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. SECOND QUARTER 2021 OPERATIONAL UPDATES Wealth Management Business We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. 1 Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring share-based settlement expenses and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results' at the end of this press release. 1 · Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2021 was 397,235, a 19.6% increase from June 30, 2020, and a 3.4% increase from March 31, 2021. · Total number of active clients2 which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the second quarter of 2021 was 4,676, a 38.9% increase from the second quarter of 2020, and a 25.8% decrease from the first quarter of 2021. Counting in mutual fund-only clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2021 was 20,290, a 38.0% increase from the second quarter of 2020, and a 27.1% decrease from the first quarter of 2021. · Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2021 was RMB25.0 billion (US$3.9 billion), a 16.6% increase from the second quarter of 2020. Three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 Product type (RMB in billions, except percentages) Private equity products 2.5 11.9 % 6.5 25.9 % Private secondary products3 7.2 33.4 % 7.7 30.8 % Mutual fund products 10.8 50.4 % 9.4 37.5 % Other products4 0.9 4.3 % 1.4 5.8 % All products 21.4 100.0 % 25.0 100.0 % · Coverage network in mainland China covers 81 cities as of June 30, 2021, compared with 78 cities as of June 30, 2020 and 82 cities as of March 31, 2021. · Number of relationship managers was 1,268 as of June 30, 2021, a 6.0% increase from June 30, 2020, and a 1.8% increase from March 31, 2021. The turnover rate of core 'elite' relationship managers was 1.7%, compared with 1.4% as of June 30, 2020. Asset Management Business Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ('Gopher Asset Management'), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. · Total assets under management as of June 30, 2021 were RMB155.9 billion (US$24.1 billion), a 1.2% increase from March 31, 2021 and a 2.2% decrease from June 30, 2020. 2 'Active clients' for a given period refers to registered high net worth investors who purchase investment products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted only on our online mutual fund platform. 3 'Private secondary products' refers to privately raised investment products that invest in publicly traded securities, and 'mutual fund products' refers to publicly raised investment products that invest in publicly traded securities, and these two were previously combined as 'public securities products'. 4 'Other products' refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others. 2 Investment type As of

March 31,

2021 Growth Distribution/

Redemption As of

June 30,

2021 (RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 121.9 79.1 % 5.8 - 127.7 81.9 % Public securities5 10.5 6.8 % 1.5 0.9 11.1 7.1 % Real estate 10.7 7.0 % - 0.5 10.2 6.6 % Multi-strategies 5.9 3.8 % 0.1 0.5 5.5 3.5 % Others 5.1 3.3 % - 3.7 1.4 0.9 % All Investments 154.1 100.0 % 7.4 5.6 155.9 100.0 % Other Businesses Since the fourth quarter of 2020, our other businesses segment has been transitioning to 'Noah Digital Intelligence', aiming to diversify distribution channels beyond our wealth management, and to provide more comprehensive services and investment products. Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, 'It has been two years since we started the paradigm transformation in the third quarter of 2019. We are happy to report continued strong growth year-over-year in diamond and black card client numbers and all major revenue streams in the second quarter of 2021. Our net revenues grew 20.3% year-on-year to RMB899.4 million, and non-GAAP net income grew 7.5% year-on-year to RMB337.0 million in this quarter, supported by that fact that one-time commissions, recurring service fees and performance-based income were up 94.7%, 5.2% and 34.7% year-on-year respectively. A significant milestone we achieved in this quarter is that we have completed the redemption and distribution of all single counter-party private credit products, except for partial Camsing and Huishan products. Another encouraging signal is that the number of black card clients increased by 11.3% to 1,104 as of June 30, 2021, indicating the fastest growth of our ultra-high-net-worth clients since the transformation. In addition, by strategically investing in iCapital Network, we hope to continue improving our competitiveness overseas.' SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net Revenues Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB899.4 million (US$139.3 million), a 20.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions as well as recurring service fees, partially offset by decreased other service fees. · Wealth Management Business · Net revenues from one-time commissions for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB215.3 million (US$33.4 million), a 70.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased transaction value as well as the distribution of higher one-time commission rates products. · Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB340.0 million (US$52.7 million), a 9.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, mainly due to cumulative effect of investment products with recurring service fees previously distributed. · Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB55.6 million (US$8.6 million), a 25.3% decrease from the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to less performance-based income from public securities products. 5 The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation. 3 · Net revenues from other service fees for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB14.6 million (US$2.3 million), a 54.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic. · Asset Management Business · Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB158.5 million (US$24.5 million), a 3.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020. · Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB66.3 million (US$10.3 million), a 311.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from real estate products and offshore private equity products. · Other Businesses · Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB17.5 million (US$2.7 million), a 23.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to reduced loan origination since the second half of 2020 as well as the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Operating Costs and Expenses Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB564.0 million (US$87.4 million), a 31.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB395.8 million (US$61.3 million), selling expenses of RMB99.5 million (US$15.4 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB77.9 million (US$12.1 million), provision of credit losses of RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million) and other operating expenses of RMB28.1 million (US$4.3 million). · Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB448.9 million (US$69.5 million), a 29.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits in line with increased transaction value and selling expenses. · Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB83.4 million (US$12.9 million), a 3.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits as well as expenses and offset by more government grants received. · Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB31.7 million (US$4.9 million), compared with RMB0.8 million from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased depreciation expenses for our newly purchased headquarter buildings as well as less government grants received compared with corresponding period in 2020. Operating Margin Operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 37.3%, decreased from 42.7% for the corresponding period in 2020. · Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2021 was 28.2%, compared with 36.2% for the corresponding period in 2020, due to less expenses incurred in the first half year of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as private equity products distribution business transferred to asset management business. · Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2021 was 67.4%, compared with 55.5% for the corresponding period in 2020, due to revenue recognition of private equity products transferred from wealth management business to asset management business since the fourth quarter of 2020 as well as more performance-based income in this quarter. 4 · Loss from operation for other businesses for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB14.1 million (US$2.2 million), compared with an operating income of RMB22.1 million for the corresponding period in 2020. Investment Income Investment income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million), compared with RMB4.7 million for the corresponding period in 2020. Income Tax Expenses Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB68.7 million (US$10.6 million), an 11.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to less taxable income. Income from Equity in Affiliates Income from equity in affiliates for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB53.4 million (US$8.3 million), a 31.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to the increase of net income of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Net Income · Net Income · Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB308.0 million (US$47.7 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. · Net margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 34.2%, down from 40.4% for the corresponding period in 2020. · Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB305.5 million (US$47.3 million), a 2.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. · Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was 34.0%, down from 40.1% for the corresponding period in 2020. · Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB4.56 (US$0.71) and RMB4.53 (US$0.70), respectively, down from RMB4.86 and RMB4.84 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2020. · Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders · Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB337.0 million (US$52.2 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. · Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was 37.5%, compared with 42.0% for the corresponding period in 2020. · Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB5.00 (US$0.77), down from RMB5.06 for the corresponding period in 2020. 5 Balance Sheet and Cash Flow As of June 30, 2021, the Company had RMB2,686.4 million (US$416.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,904.3 million as of March 31, 2021 and RMB4,170.7 million as of June 30, 2020. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2021 was RMB5.7 million (US$0.9 million), primarily due to cash inflow generated from operating profit and partially offset by annual payment of employee annual bonuses and annual tax filing in the second quarter. Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2,201.5 million (US$341.0 million), primarily due to cash payment for the acquisition of our new headquarter in the second quarter. Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB9.9 million (US$1.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to certain capital divestment and dividend distribution to certain of non-controlling interest shareholders. 2021 FORECAST The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2021 will be in the range of RMB1.2 billion to RMB1.3 billion. DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring share-based settlement expenses and net of tax impact, if any. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results' at the end of this press release. 6 The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the first half of 2021, Noah distributed RMB52.1 billion (US$8.1 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.9 billion (US$24.1 billion) as of June 30, 2021. Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,268 relationship managers in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 397,235 registered clients as of June 30, 2021. As a leading multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses. For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com. FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. 7 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'confident' and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law. Contacts: Noah Holdings Limited Sonia Han Tel: +86-21-8035-8294 ir@noahgroup.com ____________________________________ -- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW -- 8 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of March 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2021 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,904,316 2,686,422 416,074 Restricted cash 9,995 10,067 1,559 Short-term investments 143,140 96,050 14,876 Accounts receivable, net 444,421 470,265 72,835 Loans receivable, net 407,595 515,194 79,793 Amounts due from related parties 715,396 643,972 99,739 Other current assets 203,938 239,997 37,171 Total current assets 6,828,801 4,661,967 722,047 Long-term investments, net 556,166 554,280 85,847 Investment in affiliates 1,268,909 1,258,829 194,968 Property and equipment, net 235,974 2,642,584 409,284 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 268,395 256,597 39,742 Deferred tax assets 223,783 223,801 34,662 Other non-current assets 214,807 199,232 30,858 Total Assets 9,596,835 9,797,290 1,517,408 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 844,021 491,716 76,157 Income tax payable 244,518 84,675 13,114 Deferred revenues 85,143 96,523 14,950 Contingent liabilities 532,612 460,315 71,294 Other current liabilities 448,127 554,383 85,863 Total current liabilities 2,154,421 1,687,612 261,378 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 180,308 169,167 26,201 Deferred tax liabilities 46,139 241,084 37,339 Other non-current liabilities 844 109,134 16,903 Total Liabilities 2,381,712 2,206,997 341,821 Equity 7,215,123 7,590,293 1,175,587 Total Liabilities and Equity 9,596,835 9,797,290 1,517,408 9 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2021 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Revenues: Revenues from others: One-time commissions 117,085 195,891 30,340 67.3 % Recurring service fees 152,253 218,988 33,917 43.8 % Performance-based income 57,206 46,468 7,197 (18.8 )% Other service fees 56,197 32,283 5,000 (42.6 )% Total revenues from others 382,741 493,630 76,454 29.0 % Revenues from funds Gopher manages: One-time commissions 10,431 52,377 8,112 402.1 % Recurring service fees 324,174 282,333 43,728 (12.9 )% Performance-based income 33,766 76,101 11,787 125.4 % Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 368,371 410,811 63,627 11.5 % Total revenues 751,112 904,441 140,081 20.4 % Less: VAT related surcharges (3,674 ) (5,052 ) (782 ) 37.5 % Net revenues 747,438 899,389 139,299 20.3 % Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship managers (113,044 ) (153,275 ) (23,739 ) 35.6 % Others (217,805 ) (242,507 ) (37,560 ) 11.3 % Total compensation and benefits (330,849 ) (395,782 ) (61,299 ) 19.6 % Selling expenses (62,622 ) (99,463 ) (15,405 ) 58.8 % General and administrative expenses (68,502 ) (77,892 ) (12,064 ) 13.7 % Provision for credit losses (1,897 ) (2,112 ) (327 ) 11.3 % Other operating expenses (20,715 ) (28,082 ) (4,349 ) 35.6 % Government grants 56,651 39,300 6,087 (30.6 )% Total operating costs and expenses (427,934 ) (564,031 ) (87,357 ) 31.8 % Income from operations 319,504 335,358 51,942 5.0 % Other income: Interest income 10,530 18,212 2,821 73.0 % Investment income 4,711 3,487 540 (26.0 )% Settlement expenses - (19,190 ) (2,972 ) N.A. Other income (expenses) 4,298 (14,617 ) (2,264 ) N.A. Total other income (expenses) 19,539 (12,108 ) (1,875 ) N.A. Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates 339,043 323,250 50,067 (4.7 )% Income tax expense (77,810 ) (68,720 ) (10,643 ) (11.7 )% Income from equity in affiliates 40,693 53,420 8,274 31.3 % Net income 301,926 307,950 47,698 2.0 % Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,285 2,424 375 6.1 %. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 299,641 305,526 47,323 2.0 % Income per ADS, basic 4.86 4.56 0.71 (6.2 )% Income per ADS, diluted 4.84 4.53 0.70 (6.4 )% Margin analysis: Operating margin 42.7 % 37.3 % 37.3 % Net margin 40.4 % 34.2 % 34.2 % Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]: Basic 61,661,522 66,993,114 66,993,114 Diluted 61,921,913 67,449,200 67,449,200 ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period 61,698,055 60,080,070 60,080,070 [1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs. 10 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2021 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Revenues: Revenues from others: One-time commissions 324,270 474,595 73,505 46.4 % Recurring service fees 300,710 439,501 68,070 46.2 % Performance-based income 71,824 322,992 50,025 349.7 % Other service fees 122,805 55,996 8,673 (54.4 )% Total revenues from others 819,609 1,293,084 200,273 57.8 % Revenues from funds Gopher manages: One-time commissions 15,180 98,523 15,259 549.0 % Recurring service fees 627,624 539,030 83,485 (14.1 )% Performance-based income 38,941 204,657 31,697 425.6 % Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 681,745 842,210 130,441 23.5 % Total revenues 1,501,354 2,135,294 330,714 42.2 % Less: VAT related surcharges (7,799 ) (11,169 ) (1,730 ) 43.2 % Net revenues 1,493,555 2,124,125 328,984 42.2 % Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship managers (283,096 ) (360,147 ) (55,780 ) 27.2 % Others (412,592 ) (617,760 ) (95,679 ) 49.7 % Total compensation and benefits (695,688 ) (977,907 ) (151,459 ) 40.6 % Selling expenses (107,162 ) (182,918 ) (28,330 ) 70.7 % General and administrative expenses (132,187 ) (158,177 ) (24,498 ) 19.7 % Provision for credit losses (4,706 ) (5,519 ) (855 ) 17.3 % Other operating expenses (53,332 ) (55,170 ) (8,545 ) 3.4 % Government grants 75,286 93,314 14,452 23.9 % Total operating costs and expenses (917,789 ) (1,286,377 ) (199,235 ) 40.2 % Income from operations 575,766 837,748 129,749 45.5 % Other income: Interest income 32,700 41,139 6,372 25.8 % Investment income 22,277 37,848 5,862 69.9 % Settlement expenses - (19,190 ) (2,972 ) N.A. Other income (expense) 5,156 (15,103 ) (2,339 ) N.A. Total other income 60,133 44,694 6,923 (25.7 )% Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates 635,899 882,442 136,672 38.8 % Income tax expense (146,086 ) (198,566 ) (30,754 ) 35.9 % Income from equity in affiliates 55,769 76,933 11,915 37.9 % Net income 545,582 760,809 117,833 39.4 % Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,916 1,190 184 (59.2 )% Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 542,666 759,619 117,649 40.0 % Income per ADS, basic 8.80 11.33 1.75 28.8 % Income per ADS, diluted 8.76 11.25 1.74 28.4 % Margin analysis: Operating margin 38.6 % 39.4 % 39.4 % Net margin 36.5 % 35.8 % 35.8 % Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]: Basic 61,640,688 67,042,174 67,042,174 Diluted 61,949,755 67,497,514 67,497,514 ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period 61,698,055 60,080,070 60,080,070 [1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs. 11 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2021 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Net income 301,926 307,950 47,698 2.0 % Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (7,160 ) (22,809 ) (3,533 ) 218.6 % Fair value fluctuation of available for sale Investment (after tax) 775 134 21 (82.7 )% Comprehensive income 295,541 285,275 44,186 (3.5 )% Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,326 2,411 373 3.7 % Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders 293,215 282,864 43,813 (3.5 )% Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2021 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Net income 545,582 760,809 117,833 39.4 % Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 30,159 (14,400 ) (2,230 ) N.A. Fair value fluctuation of available for sale Investment (after tax) 771 134 21 (82.6 )% Comprehensive income 576,512 746,543 115,624 29.5 % Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,952 1,210 187 (59.0 )% Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders 573,560 745,333 115,437 29.9 % 12 Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited) As of June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 Change Number of registered clients 332,157 397,235 19.6 % Number of relationship managers 1,196 1,268 6.0 % Number of cities in mainland China under coverage 78 81 3.8 % Three months ended June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 Change (in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 3,367 4,676 38.9 % Number of active clients including mutual fund clients 14,703 20,290 38.0 % Transaction value: Private equity products 2,551 6,472 153.7 % Private secondary products 7,162 7,708 7.6 % Mutual fund products 10,809 9,375 (13.3 )% Other products 921 1,446 57.0 % Total transaction value 21,443 25,001 16.6 % 13 Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Wealth

Management

Business Asset

Management

Business Other

Businesses Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenues: Revenues from others One-time commissions 195,891 - - 195,891 Recurring service fees 218,988 - - 218,988 Performance-based income 46,468 - - 46,468 Other service fees 14,665 - 17,618 32,283 Total revenues from others 476,012 - 17,618 493,630 Revenues from funds Gopher manages One-time commissions 20,705 31,672 - 52,377 Recurring service fees 123,031 159,302 - 282,333 Performance-based income 9,507 66,594 - 76,101 Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 153,243 257,568 - 410,811 Total revenues 629,255 257,568 17,618 904,441 Less: VAT related surcharges (3,665 ) (1,299 ) (88 ) (5,052 ) Net revenues 625,590 256,269 17,530 899,389 Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship managers (149,874 ) (3,401 ) - (153,275 ) Others (154,463 ) (74,017 ) (14,027 ) (242,507 ) Total compensation and benefits (304,337 ) (77,418 ) (14,027 ) (395,782 ) Selling expenses (82,726 ) (10,496 ) (6,241 ) (99,463 ) General and administrative expenses (54,091 ) (16,676 ) (7,125 ) (77,892 ) Provision for credit losses - - (2,112 ) (2,112 ) Other operating expenses (12,758 ) (1,424 ) (13,900 ) (28,082 ) Government grants 4,997 22,579 11,724 39,300 Total operating costs and expenses (448,915 ) (83,435 ) (31,681 ) (564,031 ) Income (loss) from operations 176,675 172,834 (14,151 ) 335,358 14 Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2020 Wealth

Management

Business Asset

Management

Business Other

Businesses Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenues: Revenues from others One-time commissions 116,719 366 - 117,085 Recurring service fees 151,607 646 - 152,253 Performance-based income 57,206 - - 57,206 Other service fees 32,163 627 23,407 56,197 Total revenues from others 357,695 1,639 23,407 382,741 Revenues from funds Gopher manages One-time commissions 9,860 571 - 10,431 Recurring service fees 160,202 163,972 - 324,174 Performance-based income 17,613 16,153 - 33,766 Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 187,675 180,696 - 368,371 Total revenues 545,370 182,335 23,407 751,112 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,560 ) (693 ) (421 ) (3,674 ) Net revenues 542,810 181,642 22,986 747,438 Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship managers (113,044 ) - - (113,044 ) Others (129,238 ) (70,395 ) (18,172 ) (217,805 ) Total compensation and benefits (242,282 ) (70,395 ) (18,172 ) (330,849 ) Selling expenses (49,302 ) (8,407 ) (4,913 ) (62,622 ) General and administrative expenses (51,735 ) (12,994 ) (3,773 ) (68,502 ) Provision for credit losses - - (1,897 ) (1,897 ) Other operating expenses (17,796 ) (1,614 ) (1,305 ) (20,715 ) Government grants 14,868 12,549 29,234 56,651 Total operating costs and expenses (346,247 ) (80,861 ) (826 ) (427,934 ) Income from operations 196,563 100,781 22,160 319,504 15 Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Wealth

Management

Business Asset

Management

Business Other

Businesses Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenues: Mainland China 450,226 209,183 17,618 677,027 Hong Kong 143,309 38,942 - 182,251 Others 35,720 9,443 - 45,163 Total revenues 629,255 257,568 17,618 904,441 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Wealth

Management

Business Asset

Management

Business Other

Businesses Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenues: Mainland China 392,284 150,489 23,407 566,180 Hong Kong 121,176 28,052 - 149,228 Others 31,910 3,794 - 35,704 Total revenues 545,370 182,335 23,407 751,112 16 Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 299,641 305,526 2.0 % Adjustment for share-based compensation 18,106 16,034 (11.4 )% Add: settlement expense - 19,190 N.A. Less: tax effect of adjustments 4,193 3,720 (11.3 )% Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP) 313,554 337,030 7.5 % Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 40.1 % 34.0 % Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 42.0 % 37.5 % Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted 4.84 4.53 (6.4 )% Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted 5.06 5.00 (1.2 )% 17 Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 542,666 759,619 40.0 % Adjustment for share-based compensation 36,397 26,178 (28.1 )% Add: settlement expense - 19,190 N.A. Less: tax effect of adjustments 8,428 6,074 (27.9 )% Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP) 570,635 798,913 40.0 % Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 36.3 % 35.8 % Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 38.2 % 37.6 % Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted 8.76 11.25 28.4 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted 9.21 11.84 28.6 % 18 Attachments Original document

