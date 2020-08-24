Noah Holdings Limited : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020 0 08/24/2020 | 04:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Q2 2020



YoY Change Wealth management 625.6



542.8



(13.2%) Asset management 171.1



181.6



6.1% Lending and other businesses 74.9



23.0



(69.3%) Total net revenues 871.6



747.4



(14.2%) Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB319.5 million ( US$45.2 million ), a 24.7% increase from the first quarter of 2020, and a 26.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. (RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2019



Q2 2020



YoY Change Wealth management 129.9



196.6



51.3% Asset management 86.8



100.8



16.1% Lending and other businesses 35.2



22.1



(36.9%) Total income from operations 251.9



319.5



26.9% Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB299.6 million ( US$42.4 million ), a 23.3% increase from the first quarter of 2020, and a 19.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.

for the second quarter of 2020 was ( ), a 23.3% increase from the first quarter of 2020, and a 19.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB307.2 million ( US$43 .5 million), a 20.1% increase from the first quarter of 2020, and a 16.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. SECOND QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL UPDATES Wealth Management Business The Company offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas for its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2020 was 332,157, a 17.1% increase from June 30, 2019 , and a 3.4% increase from March 31, 2020 .

as of was 332,157, a 17.1% increase from , and a 3.4% increase from . Total number of active clients [2] which excluded mutual fund clients during the second quarter of 2020 was 3,367, a 42.8% decrease from June 30, 2019 , and a 17.4% decrease from the first quarter of 2020, as we are continuing in the transition of offering more online mutual fund products to our clients. Counting in mutual funds clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2020 was 14,703, a 48.7% increase from the second quarter of 2019, and a 12.6% decrease from the first quarter of 2020.

which excluded mutual fund clients during the second quarter of 2020 was 3,367, a 42.8% decrease from , and a 17.4% decrease from the first quarter of 2020, as we are continuing in the transition of offering more online mutual fund products to our clients. Counting in mutual funds clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2020 was 14,703, a 48.7% increase from the second quarter of 2019, and a 12.6% decrease from the first quarter of 2020. Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the second quarter of 2020 was RMB21.4 billion ( US$3.0 billion ), a 12.0% decrease from the second quarter of 2019, and a 7.8% decrease from the first quarter of 2020.

Three months ended June 30,

2019

2020 Product type (RMB in billions, except percentages) Credit products 9.8

40.0%

0.2

1.1% Private equity products 7.7

31.5%

2.5

11.9% Public securities products 6.0

24.7%

18.0

83.8% Other products 0.9

3.8%

0.7

3.2% All products 24.4

100.0%

21.4

100.0% C overage network in mainland China included 264 service centers covering 78 cities as of June 30, 2020 , compared with 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of June 30, 2019 and 292 service centers covering 78 cities as of March 31, 2020. The decrease in the number of service centers and cities is primarily a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses.

in mainland China included 264 service centers covering 78 cities as of , compared with 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of and 292 service centers covering 78 cities as of March 31, 2020. The decrease in the number of service centers and cities is primarily a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses. Number of relationship managers was 1,196 as of June 30, 2020 , a 16.2% decrease from June 30, 2019 , and a 2.0% decrease from March 31, 2020 , primarily as a result of the Company's efforts to streamline operational human resources. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 1.4%, compared with 1.0% as of March 31, 2020 . Asset Management Business The Company's asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong, the United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. Total assets under management as of June 30, 2020 were RMB159.4 billion ( US$22.6 billion ), a 1.4% decrease from March 31, 2020 and an 11.8% decrease from June 30, 2019 . Investment type As of

March 31,

2020



Growth



Distribution/

Redemption

As of

June 30,

2020

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 105.7

65.4%

2.1

0.1

107.7

67.6% Credit 19.9

12.3%

0.1

5.9

14.1

8.9% Real estate 18.2

11.3%

0.7

1.6

17.3

10.8% Public securities[3] 9.2

5.7%

3.2

0.6

11.8

7.4% Multi-strategies 8.7

5.3%

0.2

0.4

8.5

5.3% All Investments 161.7

100.0%

6.3

8.6

159.4

100.0% Lending and Other Businesses The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the second quarter of 2020 was RMB0.1 billion, compared with RMB2.8 billion for the corresponding period of 2019, due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, and our voluntary reduction of loan origination. Other businesses include an online financial advisory platform. Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "We are very pleased to report strong results for the second quarter of 2020: our Non-GAAP net income rose 20.1% from the first quarter, representing a second highest record since our listing on the NYSE; our operating margin increased to 42.7% due to improved operation efficiency and higher performance income in connection with an increased number of successful primary market exits and a booming A-share market. The transaction value of public securities accounted for 83.8% of the total volume this quarter, demonstrating our continued commitment to distributing more standardized products to our clients. In this quarter, the outstanding amount of onshore mutual funds distributed on our mobile APP Fund Smile exceeded RMB10 billion, and our parallel offshore mutual fund mobile APP iNoah was launched, which jointly form the formation of Noah's global mutual funds platform. We are confident that the momentum we've seen in the past four quarters since our transformation will continue." SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net Revenues Net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB747.4 million (US$105.8 million), a 14.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily driven by decreased one-time commissions and other service fees, partially offset by increased recurring service fees and performance-based income. Wealth Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB126.0 million ( US$17.8 million ), a 57.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease of transaction value as well as the distribution of lower one-time commission rates products.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB310.3 million ( US$43.9 million ), a 15.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, mainly due to the service fees recognized upon liquidation of certain credit products with higher fee rates.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB74.5 million ( US$10.5 million ), a 3,671.9% increase from the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to a significant increase in performance-based income from public securities products as well as certain private equity products.

- Net revenues from other service fees for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB32.0 million ( US$4.5 million ), a 48.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.





for the second quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 57.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease of transaction value as well as the distribution of lower one-time commission rates products. - for the second quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 15.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, mainly due to the service fees recognized upon liquidation of certain credit products with higher fee rates. - for the second quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 3,671.9% increase from the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to a significant increase in performance-based income from public securities products as well as certain private equity products. - for the second quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 48.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic. Asset Management Business

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB164.0 million ( US$23.2 million ), relatively flat compared with the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB16.1 million ( US$2.3 million ), a 184.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from private equity products.





for the second quarter of 2020 were ( ), relatively flat compared with the corresponding period in 2019. - for the second quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 184.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from private equity products. Lending and Other Businesses

- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB23.0 million ( US$3.3 million ), a 69.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to reduced loan origination since the second half of 2019 as well as the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Operating Costs and Expenses Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB427.9 million (US$60.6 million), a 30.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB330.8 million (US$46.8 million), selling expenses of RMB62.6 million (US$8.9 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB68.5 million (US$9.7 million), provision of credit losses of RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) and other operating expenses of RMB20.7 million (US$2.9 million). Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB346.2 million ( US$49.0 million ), a 30.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits and credit losses.

for the second quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 30.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits and credit losses. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB80.9 million ( US$11.4 million ), a 4.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits and credit losses.

for the second quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 4.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits and credit losses. Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB0.8 million ( US$0.1 million ), a 97.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in government grants in the amount of RMB14.6 million ( US$2.1 million ) . Operating Margin Operating margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 42.7%, increased from 28.9% for the corresponding period in 2019. Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2020 was 36.2%, compared with 20.8% for the corresponding period in 2019.

for the second quarter of 2020 was 36.2%, compared with 20.8% for the corresponding period in 2019. Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2020 was 55.5%, compared with 50.8% for the corresponding period in 2019.

for the second quarter of 2020 was 55.5%, compared with 50.8% for the corresponding period in 2019. Income from operation for the lending and other businesses for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB22.1 million ( US$3.1 million ), compared with an operating income of RMB35.2 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Investment Income Investment income for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million), compared with RMB11.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Income Tax Expenses Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB77.8 million (US$11.0 million), a 15.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to higher taxable income. Income from Equity in Affiliates Income from equity in affiliates for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB40.7 million (US$5.8 million), a 41.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the increase of net income of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Net Income Net Income

- Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB301.9 million ( US$42.7 million ), an 18.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 40.4%, up from 29.2% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB299.6 million ( US$42.4 million ), a 19.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was 40.1%, up from 28.7% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB4.86 (US$0.69) and RMB4.84 (US$0.69) , respectively, up from RMB4.09 and RMB4.04 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2019.





for the second quarter of 2020 was ( ), an 18.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. - for the second quarter of 2020 was 40.4%, up from 29.2% for the corresponding period in 2019. - for the second quarter of 2020 was ( ), a 19.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. - for the second quarter of 2020 was 40.1%, up from 28.7% for the corresponding period in 2019. - for the second quarter of 2020 was and , respectively, up from and respectively, for the corresponding period in 2019. Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB307.2 million ( US$43.5 million ), a 16.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was 41.1%, compared with 30.2% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB4.96 (US$0.70) , up from RMB4.25 for the corresponding period in 2019. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow As of June 30, 2020, the Company had RMB4,170.7 million (US$590.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,045.8 million as of March 31, 2020 and RMB2,873.7 million as of June 30, 2019. Net cash outflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2020 was RMB9.6 million (US$1.4 million), primarily due to payment of employee annual bonuses and annual tax filing in the second quarter. Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2020 was RMB130.8 million (US$18.5 million), primarily due to disposal of various investments in the second quarter. Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options. UPDATE ON CREDIT FUNDS As the Company previously disclosed on July 8, 2019, August 29, 2019 and April 24, 2020, in connection with certain credit funds managed by an affiliate of Gopher Asset Management ("Gopher") providing supply chain financing involving companies related to Camsing International Holding Limited ("Camsing"), it is suspected that fraud has been committed by third parties related to those financings. A criminal investigation in China is ongoing, and Gopher is assisting PRC government authorities in their investigation, as well as pursuing all available actions, including filing civil litigations against the relevant parties, to protect investors ("Investor(s)") of the credit funds involved in Camsing incidents ("Camsing Products") who have outstanding economic interests in such products and to recover their assets. Furthermore, in order to share the growth of the Company with the Investors, to prevent distraction or diversion of its management resources from existing or potential claims, as well as to protect the best interests of its shareholders, the Company has decided to propose a settlement offer to the Investors. Under the settlement plan, each Investor will be granted a certain number of restricted share units ("RSUs") of the Company, typically over a period of up to ten years, the vesting of which is subject to certain conditions and a schedule not exceeding fifteen years. An investor accepting the offer shall agree to give up all his or her outstanding legal rights associated with Camsing Products and irrevocably release the Company and all its affiliated entities and individuals from any and all claims, known or unknown, that relate to the Camsing Products. Upon vesting of the RSUs, the Investor will receive Class A ordinary shares of the Company. On August 24, 2020, this settlement plan was approved by the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company and a total number of new Class A ordinary shares not exceeding 1.6% of the share capital of the Company has been authorized to be issued each year for a consecutive ten years. As of the date hereof, there are only claims initiated in China by several Investors against Gopher or its affiliates. These claims are at early stages and their impact on the Company remains unclear. [1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted on our online mutual fund platform.

[3] The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation. 2020 FORECAST The Company revises its non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 from the range of RMB800 million to RMB900 million, to the range of RMB900 million to RMB1billion. The revision is based on stronger than expected transaction value and performance income of public securities, improved operation efficiency and optimistic business estimation of the second half of 2020, despite the impact on overseas new insurance transactions from COVID-19 travel bans. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change. CONFERENCE CALL Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details: Conference call details Date/Time: Monday, August 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details:

- United States Toll Free +1-866-311-7654 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-201-203 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-905-945 - Hong Kong Local Toll +852-301-84992 - International +1-412-317-5227 Conference Title: Noah Holdings 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call Participant Password: Noah Holdings Limited A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until August 31, 2020 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10146791. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section at ir.noahgroup.com. DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first half of 2020, Noah distributed RMB44.6 billion (US$6.3 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB159.4 billion (US$22.6 billion) as of June 30, 2020. Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,196 relationship managers across 264 service centers in 78 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 332,157 registered clients as of June 30, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses. For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com. FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended June 30, 2020 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2020 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law. -- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW -- Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 4,045,796

4,170,704

590,325



Restricted cash 6,583

4,098

580



Short-term investments 97,863

61,151

8,655



Accounts receivable, net 297,493

334,411

47,333



Loans receivable, net 620,905

619,811

87,729



Amounts due from related parties 757,278

766,189

108,447



Other current assets 196,857

199,908

28,295



Total current assets 6,022,775

6,156,272

871,364

Long-term investments, net 837,449

836,442

118,391

Investment in affiliates 1,325,649

1,291,255

182,765

Property and equipment, net 271,574

262,648

37,175

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 337,405

343,925

48,679

Deferred tax assets 167,254

164,749

23,319

Other non-current assets 126,369

148,590

21,029 Total Assets 9,088,475

9,203,881

1,302,722 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 644,420

461,530

65,325



Income tax payable 101,630

77,381

10,953



Deferred revenues 141,228

163,608

23,157



Other current liabilities 369,847

351,690

49,778

Total current liabilities 1,257,125

1,054,209

149,213

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 344,078

346,241

49,007

Deferred tax liabilities 56,804

56,480

7,994

Other non-current liabilities 2,787

3,526

499

Total Liabilities 1,660,794

1,460,456

206,713

Equity 7,427,681

7,743,425

1,096,009 Total Liabilities and Equity 9,088,475

9,203,881

1,302,722 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2019

2020

2020



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 193,937

117,085

16,572

(39.6%) Recurring service fees 131,164

152,253

21,550

16.10% Performance-based income 2,051

57,206

8,097

2689.20% Other service fees 139,940

56,197

7,954

(59.8%) Total revenues from others 467,092

382,741

54,173

(18.1%) Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 101,104

10,431

1,476

(89.7%) Recurring service fees 303,578

324,174

45,884

6.80% Performance-based income 5,610

33,766

4,779

501.90% Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 410,292

368,371

52,139

(10.2%) Total revenues 877,384

751,112

106,312

(14.4%) Less: VAT related surcharges (5,786)

(3,674)

(520)

(36.5%) Net revenues 871,598

747,438

105,792

(14.2%) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (175,898)

(113,044)

(16,000)

(35.7%) Others (261,604)

(217,805)

(30,828)

(16.7%) Total compensation and benefits (437,502)

(330,849)

(46,828)

(24.4%) Selling expenses (79,557)

(62,622)

(8,864)

(21.3%) General and administrative expenses (47,742)

(68,502)

(9,696)

43.5% Provision for credit losses (36,461)

(1,897)

(269)

(94.8%) Other operating expenses (51,063)

(20,715)

(2,932)

(59.4%) Government grants 32,587

56,651

8,018

73.8% Total operating costs and expenses (619,738)

(427,934)

(60,571)

(30.9%) Income from operations 251,860

319,504

45,221

26.9% Other income:













Interest income 29,225

10,530

1,490

(64.0%) Investment income 11,847

4,711

667

(60.2%) Other income 310

4,298

608

1286.5% Total other income 41,382

19,539

2,765

(52.8%) Income before taxes and income from

equity in affiliates 293,242

339,043

47,986

15.6% Income tax expense (67,622)

(77,810)

(11,013)

15.1% Income from equity in affiliates 28,829

40,693

5,760

41.2% Net income 254,449

301,926

42,733

18.7% Less: net income attributable to non-

controlling interests













4,266 2,285 323 (46.4%) Net income attributable to Noah

shareholders 250,183

299,641

42,410

19.8%















Income per ADS, basic 4.09

4.86

0.69

18.8% Income per ADS, diluted 4.04

4.84

0.69

19.8%















Margin analysis: Operating margin 28.9%

42.7%

42.7%



Net margin 29.2%

40.4%

40.4%



















Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]: Basic 61,211,098

61,661,522

61,661,522



Diluted 61,966,245

61,921,913

61,921,913



ADS equivalent outstanding at end of

period 61,259,417

61,698,055

61,698,055







[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs. Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2019

2020

2020



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 410,580

324,270

45,897

(21.0%) Recurring service fees 263,640

300,710

42,563

14.1% Performance-based income 3,145

71,824

10,166

2,183.8% Other service fees 285,317

122,805

17,382

(57.0%) Total revenues from others 962,682

819,609

116,008

(14.9%) Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 209,012

15,180

2,149

(92.7%) Recurring service fees 591,734

627,624

88,834

6.1% Performance-based income 9,368

38,941

5,512

315.7% Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 810,114

681,745

96,495

(15.8%) Total revenues 1,772,796

1,501,354

212,503

(15.3%) Less: VAT related surcharges (11,314)

(7,799)

(1,104)

(31.1%) Net revenues 1,761,482

1,493,555

211,399

(15.2%) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (343,166)

(283,096)

(40,070)

(17.5%) Others (498,641)

(412,592)

(58,399)

(17.3%) Total compensation and

benefits (841,807)

(695,688)

(98,469)

(17.4%) Selling expenses (170,013)

(107,162)

(15,168)

(37.0%) General and administrative

expenses (106,743)

(132,187)

(18,710)

23.8% Provision for credit losses (36,010)

(4,706)

(666)

(86.9%) Other operating expenses (101,891)

(53,332)

(7,549)

(47.7%) Government grants 49,367

75,286

10,656

52.5% Total operating costs and

expenses (1,207,097)

(917,789)

(129,906)

(24.0%) Income from operations 554,385

575,766

81,493

3.9% Other income:













Interest income 52,348

32,700

4,628

(37.5%) Interest expenses (430)

-

-

N.A. Investment income 37,510

22,277

3,153

(40.6%) Other expense (income) (1,618)

5,156

730

N.A. Total other income 87,810

60,133

8,511

(31.5%) Income before taxes and

income from equity in affiliates 642,195

635,899

90,004

(1.0%) Income tax expense (147,114)

(146,086)

(20,677)

(0.7%) Income from equity in affiliates 46,952

55,769

7,894

18.8% Net income 542,033

545,582

77,221

0.7% Less: net income attributable to

non-controlling interests 7,273

2,916

413

(59.9%) Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 534,760

542,666

76,808

1.5%















Income per ADS, basic 8.78

8.80

1.25

0.2% Income per ADS, diluted 8.65

8.76

1.24

1.3% Margin analysis:













Operating margin 31.5%

38.6%

38.6%



Net margin 30.8%

36.5%

36.5%



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 60,892,670

61,640,688

61,640,688



Diluted 61,933,765

61,949,755

61,949,755



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 61,259,417

61,698,055

61,698,055





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs. Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2019

2020

2020





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 254,449

301,926

42,733

18.7% Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 54,495

(7,160)

(1,013)

N.A. Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) 2,339





110

(66.9%) 775 Comprehensive income 311,283

295,541

41,830

(5.1%) Less: Comprehensive income attributable

to non-controlling interests 4,199

2,326

329

(44.6%) Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 307,084

293,215

41,501

(4.5%) Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2019

2020

2020





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 542,033

545,582

77,221

0.7% Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 23,637

30,159

4,269

27.6% Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) 2,387

771

109

(67.7%) Comprehensive income 568,057

576,512

81,599

1.5% Less: Comprehensive income attributable

to non-controlling interests 7,416

2,952

418

(60.2%) Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 560,641

573,560

81,181

2.3%















Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





June 30,

June 30,

Change 2019 2020











Number of registered clients 283,655

332,157

17.1% Number of relationship managers 1,428

1,196

(16.2%) Number of cities in mainland China under coverage 83

78

(6.0%)





























































Three months ended





June 30,

June 30,

Change 2019 2020

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients[4] 5,882

3,367

(42.8%) Number of active clients including mutual fund clients 9,888

14,703

48.7% Transaction value:









Credit products 9,750

232

(97.6%) Private equity products 7,658

2,551

(66.7%) Public securities products 6,021

17,971

198.5% Other products 934

689

(26.2%) Total transaction value 24,363

21,443

(12.0%)





















[4] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products

distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted on our online

mutual fund platform.

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)







Three months ended June 30, 2020



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending and Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 116,719

366

-

117,085 Recurring service fees 151,607

646

-

152,253 Performance-based income 57,206

-

-

57,206 Other service fees 32,163

627

23,407

56,197 Total revenues from others 357,695

1,639

23,407

382,741 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 9,860

571

-

10,431 Recurring service fees 160,202

163,972

-

324,174 Performance-based income 17,613

16,153

-

33,766 Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 187,675

180,696

-

368,371 Total revenues 545,370

182,335

23,407

751,112 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,560)

(693)

(421)

(3,674) Net revenues 542,810

181,642

22,986

747,438 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (113,044)

-

-

(113,044) Others (129,238)

(70,395)

(18,172)

(217,805) Total compensation and

benefits (242,282)

(70,395)

(18,172)

(330,849) Selling expenses (49,302)

(8,407)

(4,913)

(62,622) General and administrative

expenses (51,735)

(12,994)

(3,773)

(68,502) Provision for credit losses -

-

(1,897)

(1,897) Other operating expenses (17,796)

(1,614)

(1,305)

(20,715) Government grants 14,868

12,549

29,234

56,651 Total operating costs and

expenses (346,247)

(80,861)

(826)

(427,934) Income from operations 196,563

100,781

22,160

319,504 Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 193,567

370

-

193,937 Recurring service fees 129,698

1,466

-

131,164 Performance-based income 1,984

67

-

2,051 Other service fees 62,032

1,193

76,715

139,940 Total revenues from others 387,281

3,096

76,715

467,092 Revenues from funds Gopher manages













One-time commissions 101,104

-

-

101,104 Recurring service fees 140,316

163,262

-

303,578 Performance-based income -

5,610

-

5,610 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 241,420

168,872

-

410,292 Total revenues 628,701

171,968

76,715

877,384 Less: VAT related surcharges (3,070)

(877)

(1,839)

(5,786) Net revenues 625,631

171,091

74,876

871,598 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (175,851)

-

(47)

(175,898) Others (162,491)

(72,697)

(26,416)

(261,604) Total compensation and benefits (338,342)

(72,697)

(26,463)

(437,502) Selling expenses (70,838)

(4,344)

(4,375)

(79,557) General and administrative

expenses (31,834)

(11,143)

(4,765)

(47,742) Provision for credit losses (31,402)

(2,635)

(2,424)

(36,461) Other operating expenses (32,179)

(2,575)

(16,309)

(51,063) Government grants 8,821

9,144

14,622

32,587 Total operating costs and expenses (495,774)

(84,250)

(39,714)

(619,738) Income from operations 129,857

86,841

35,162

251,860 Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2020

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending

and Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 392,284

150,489

23,407

566,180 Hong Kong 121,176

28,052

-

149,228 Others 31,910

3,794

-

35,704 Total revenues 545,370

182,335

23,407

751,112

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending

and Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 420,540

145,992

76,715

643,247 Hong Kong 178,002

23,705

-

201,707 Others 30,159

2,271

-

32,430 Total revenues 628,701

171,968

76,715

877,384 Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) [5]

Three months ended







June 30,

June 30,

Change



2019

2020







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 250,183

299,641

19.8%

Adjustment for share-based compensation 22,994

18,106

(21.3%)

Less: gains from fair value changes of equity securities

(unrealized) 10,775

2,316

(78.5%)

Add: gains from sales of equity securities (realized) 4,951

-

N.A.

Less: tax effect of adjustments 3,977

8,200

106.2%

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 263,376

307,231

16.7%















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 28.7%

40.1%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 30.2%

41.1%



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 4.04

4.84

19.8%

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 4.25

4.96

16.7%





























[5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the

effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized),

adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Six months ended







June 30,

June 30,

Change



2019

2020







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 534,760

542,666

1.5%

Adjustment for share-based compensation 52,610

36,397

(30.8%)

Less: gains from fair value changes of equity securities

(unrealized) 19,517

8,399

(57.0%)

Add: gains from sales of equity securities (realized) 9,836

-

N.A.

Less: tax effect of adjustments 9,691

7,548

(22.1%)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 567,998

563,116

(0.9%)















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 30.4%

36.3%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 32.2%

37.7%



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 8.65

8.76

1.3%

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 9.18

9.09

(1.0%)

