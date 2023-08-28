Noah Holdings Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was CNY 941.76 million compared to CNY 738.14 million a year ago. Net income was CNY 315.43 million compared to CNY 349.01 million a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was CNY 1,745.23 million compared to CNY 1,533.83 million a year ago. Net income was CNY 559.64 million compared to CNY 654.25 million a year ago.
Noah Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:13 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023