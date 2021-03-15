Noah Holdings Limited : Announces Unaudited Preliminary Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 03/15/2021 | 04:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Q4 2020

YoY Change Wealth management 527.9

643.2

21.8% Asset management 204.1

306.0

49.9% Lending and other businesses 56.3

4.0

(92.9%) Total net revenues 788.3

953.2

20.9% Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB335.5 million ( US$51.4 million ), a 165.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, and a decrease of 3.4% compared with the third quarter of 2020. (RMB millions, except percentages) Q4 2019

Q4 2020

YoY Change Wealth management 34.8

206.3

492.8% Asset management 91.0

151.8

66.8% Lending and other businesses 0.5

(22.6)

N.A. Total income from operations 126.3

335.5

165.7% [1] As of the date hereof, the Company is still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net loss, net loss attributable to Noah shareholders, loss per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in Noah's consolidated financial statements. If there will be any fair value adjustments associated with the above, which have not been included in these unaudited preliminary financial results in this press release, the Company will include such adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in its Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2020 and subsequent reporting if necessary. Net Loss attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,573.5 million ( US$241.2 million ), compared to net income attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB102.8 million from the corresponding period in 2019, due to the recognition of a one-off settlement expense related to the settlement plan for investors of certain credit funds involving Camsing announced August 25, 2020 (the "Camsing settlement") in the amount of RMB1,828.9 million ( US$280.3 million ). Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB262.5 million ( US$40.2 million ), a 121.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. [2] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring settlement expense and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Net revenues in the full year 2020 were RMB3,305.8 million ( US$506.6 million ), a 2.5% decrease from the full year 2019, mainly due to a decrease in other service fees. (RMB millions, except percentages) FY 2019

FY 2020

YoY Change Wealth management 2,319.3

2,366.3

2.0% Asset management 783.5

875.5

11.7% Lending and other businesses 289.0

64.0

(77.9%) Total net revenues 3,391.8

3,305.8

(2.5%) Income from operations in the full year 2020 was RMB1,258.5 million ( US$192.9 million ), a 37.5% increase from the full year 2019. (RMB millions, except percentages) FY 2019

FY 2020

YoY Change Wealth management 437.8

817.5

86.8% Asset management 391.3

459.8

17.5% Lending and other businesses 85.9

(18.8)

N.A. Total income from operations 915.0

1,258.5

37.5% Net loss attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2020 was RMB745.2 million ( US$114.2 million ), compared to net income attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB829.2 million from the full year 2019, due to the recognition of a one-off settlement expense related to the Camsing settlement in the amount of RMB1,828.9 million ( US$280.3 million ).

as of was 360,637, a 22.8% increase from and a 2.9% increase compared with . Total number of active clients [3] which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the fourth quarter of 2020 was 5,268, a 16.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. Counting in mutual fund-only clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the fourth quarter of 2020 was 19,501, a 25.5% increase from the corresponding quarter of 2019. Total number of active clients which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the full year 2020 was 12,161, a 16.4% decrease from the full year 2019, and total number of active clients counting in mutual fund-only clients during the full year 2020 was 34,213, an 8.6% increase from the full year 2019.

which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the fourth quarter of 2020 was 5,268, a 16.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. Counting in mutual fund-only clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the fourth quarter of 2020 was 19,501, a 25.5% increase from the corresponding quarter of 2019. which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the full year 2020 was 12,161, a 16.4% decrease from the full year 2019, and total number of active clients counting in mutual fund-only clients during the full year 2020 was 34,213, an 8.6% increase from the full year 2019. Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB21.3 billion ( US$3.3 billion ), a 61.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, due to the significant increase in the distribution of public securities products and private equity products. Product type Three months ended December 31,

2019

2020

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Public securities products 9.7

73.7%

15.2

71.4% Private equity products 1.8

13.8%

5.2

24.3% Credit products 1.0

7.2%

0.1

0.4% Other products 0.7

5.3%

0.8

3.9% All products 13.2

100.0%

21.3

100.0% Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the full year 2020 was RMB94.7 billion ( US$14.5 billion ), a 20.6% increase from the full year 2019, due to the significant increase in the distribution of public securities products. Product type Twelve months ended December 31,

2019 2020

(RMB in billions, except percentages)









Public securities products 26.4 33.6% 73.1 77.2% Private equity products 14.3 18.2% 17.9 18.9% Credit products 34.3 43.7% 0.6 0.6% Other products 3.5 4.5% 3.1 3.3% All products 78.5 100.0% 94.7 100.0% C overage network in mainland China included 80 cities as of December 31, 2020 , compared with 79 cities as of September 30, 2020 , and 82 cities as of December 31, 2019 .

in mainland included 80 cities as of , compared with 79 cities as of , and 82 cities as of . Number of relationship managers was 1,231 as of December 31, 2020 , a 2.2% increase from September 30, 2020 , and a 4.4% decrease from December 31, 2019 , primarily as a result of the Company's efforts to streamline operational human resources. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 5.1%, compared with 4.1% in the year of 2019. [3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted only on our online mutual fund platform. Asset Management Business The Company's asset management business, conducting through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), is a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong, United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. Total assets under management as of December 31, 2020 were RMB152.8 billion ( US$23.4 billion ), a 1.8% decrease from September 30, 2020 due to the distribution of certain funds in real estate products and a 10.2% decrease from December 31, 2019 due to voluntary redemption of certain credit products. Investment type As of

September 30,

2020

Growth

Distribution/ Redemption

As of

December 31,

2020

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 109.4

70.3%

5.6

2.0

113.0

74.0% Real estate 16.8

10.7%

-

4.1

12.7

8.3% Credit 11.7

7.5%

-

1.5

10.2

6.7% Public securities 10.8

7.0%

0.6

1.6[4]

9.8

6.4% Multi-strategies 7.0

4.5%

0.2

0.1

7.1

4.6% All Investments 155.7

100.0%

6.4

9.3

152.8

100.0% Investment type As of

December 31,

2019

Growth

Distribution/ Redemption

As of

December 31,

2020

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 104.9

61.6%

16.2

8.1

113.0

74.0% Real estate 17.6

10.3%

1.5

6.4

12.7

8.3% Credit 29.6

17.4%

0.1

19.5

10.2

6.7% Public securities 9.3

5.5%

5.5

5.0

9.8

6.4% Multi-strategies 8.8

5.2%

1.3

3.0

7.1

4.6% All Investments 170.2

100.0%

24.6

42.0

152.8

100.0% [4] The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation. Lending and Other Businesses The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. Starting in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company has been integrating its internal resources to launch a new consolidated platform called "Noah Digital Intelligence" to offer comprehensive services including investor education, insurance products and a turnkey asset management platform, etc., which is led by our newly-on boarded senior management Mr. Jin Chen, who was the former General Manager and co-CEO of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. (HKEX:06060). Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "I am pleased to report a strong rebound of performances we delivered in 2020 - total transaction value rose 20.6% to RMB94.7 billion from RMB78.5 billion in 2019. Among which, the transaction value of public securities rose 177.3% year-on-year to RMB73.1 billion, representing a successful execution of our strategy to transform our product offerings to public securities. We continue to strengthen our capability in distributing private equity products, reporting a transaction value of RMB17.9 billion, up 25.2% year-on-year. Despite that we recorded net loss of RMB745.2 million in 2020 due to one-off settlement expense related to Camsing settlement, our non-GAAP net income for the full year exceeded RMB1.1 billion, up 25.3% from 2019. We are also glad to report that the number of black card clients grew from 883 as of December 31, 2019 to 985 as of December 31, 2020. Our management team has set growth target for 2021 and we look forward to sharing the developments with investors. As we picture the future Noah, digitalization will remain a very important strategy, and we are committed to further investing into the development and improvement of our IT infrastructure and technology to enhance our know-your-clients (KYC), know-your agent (KYA) and know-your-products (KYP) and better serve our clients in a new era." FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net Revenues Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB953.2 million (US$146.1 million), a 20.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions and performance-based income, and partially offset by decreased recurring service fees and other service fees. Wealth Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB235.7 million ( US$36.1 million ), a 48.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019 due to an increase in financial products distributed in fourth quarter of 2020.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB297.3 million ( US$45.6 million ), a 3.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to less service fees recognized upon liquidation of certain credit products with higher fee rates.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB80.9 million ( US$12.4 million ), compared with RMB15.8 million from the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from public securities products and private equity fund products.

- Net revenues from other service fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB29.3 million ( US$4.5 million ), a 38.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB138.6 million ( US$21.2 million ), a 13.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in assets under management.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB125.7 million ( US$19.3 million ), a 201.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from certain real estate funds and private equity funds.

- for the fourth quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 13.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in assets under management. - for the fourth quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 201.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from certain real estate funds and private equity funds. Lending and Other Businesses

- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB4.0 million ( US$0.6 million ), a 92.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to reduced loan origination since the second half of 2019. Operating Costs and Expenses Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB617.8 million (US$94.7 million), a 6.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB445.8 million (US$68.3 million), selling expenses of RMB94.6 million (US$14.5 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB84.0 million (US$12.9 million) and other operating expenses of RMB22.6 million (US$3.5 million). Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB436.9 million ( US$67.0 million ), an 11.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019 primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit loss.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 were ( ), an 11.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019 primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit loss. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB154.2 million ( US$23.6 million ), a 36.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 36.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits. Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB26.7 million ( US$4.1 million ), a 52.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to decreases in compensation and benefits as well as other operating expenses. Operating Margin Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 35.2%, compared with 16.0% for the corresponding period in 2019. Operating margin for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 32.1%, compared with 6.6% for the corresponding period in 2019, due to continuously operating efficiency improvement and the decrease of provision for credit loss.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 32.1%, compared with 6.6% for the corresponding period in 2019, due to continuously operating efficiency improvement and the decrease of provision for credit loss. Operating margin for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 49.6%, compared with 44.6% for the corresponding period in 2019 due to increased performance-based income with higher operating margin.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 49.6%, compared with 44.6% for the corresponding period in 2019 due to increased performance-based income with higher operating margin. Loss from the lending and other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB22.7 million ( US$3.5 million ), compared with income from operations in the amount of RMB0.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019 due to reduced loan origination. Investment Loss Investment Loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB109.4 million (US$16.8 million), compared with investment loss of RMB17.7 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The loss was primarily due to an impairment of certain long-term investment. Settlement Expense As previously disclosed on August 25, 2020, the Company offered a settlement plan to the investors of Camsing Products by issuing a fixed number of Company's restricted share units (the "RSU") for consecutive 10 years in exchange for the release of the Company and its subsidiaries from all forms of complaints, arbitrations or litigations in the future immediately. As of December 31, 2020, approximately 67.5% of the Camsing investors had accepted the settlement plan, representing approximately 70.6% of the total outstanding Camsing fund balances. The Company recorded RMB1,290.8 million (US$197.9 million) based on the fair value of RSUs issued to investors. The Company currently has no new settlement plan for remaining unsettled investors, but would not preclude to reaching settlements in the future with similar terms. Therefore, the Company also recognized contingent liability in the amount of RMB530.4 million (US$81.3 million) as of December 31, 2020 in relation to the potential future settlement plan. Income Tax Expenses Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB27.4 million (US$4.2 million), a 2.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to lower effective tax rate. Income from Equity in Affiliates Income from equity in affiliates for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB39.8 million (US$6.1 million), compared with RMB14.9 million in the corresponding period in 2019. We are still reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Although we do not anticipate material variance barring unexpected fluctuations in the portfolio companies' performance, any potential changes in fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates. Net Income Net Income

- Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,572.9 million ( US$241.1 million ), compared to net income of RMB117.9 million from the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative, compared with 15.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net loss attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,573.5 million ( US$241.2 million ), compared to net income attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB102.8 million from the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative, compared with 13.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net loss attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB24.92 (US$3.82) , compared with net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of RMB1.67 and RMB1.66 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2019. Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB262.5 million ( US$40.2 million ), a 121.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 27.5%, up from 15.1% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB4.13 (US$0.63) , up from RMB1.92 for the corresponding period in 2019. FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net Revenues Net revenues for the full year 2020 were RMB3,305.8 million (US$506.6 million), a 2.5% decrease from the full year 2019, primarily due to the decrease in other service fees and partially offset by an increase in performance-based income. Wealth Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for 2020 were RMB762.0 million ( US$116.8 million ), a 17.5% decrease from 2019, primarily due to less insurance products that we distributed due to COVID-19 epidemic.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for 2020 were RMB1,277.4 million ( US$195.8 million ), an 11.1% increase from 2019. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for 2020 were RMB204.2 million ( US$31.3 million ), a 775.4% increase from 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from public securities products and private equity fund products.

- Net revenues from other service fees for 2020 were RMB122.8 million ( US$18.8 million ), a 44.7% decrease from 2019, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for 2020 were RMB642.4 million ( US$98.5 million ), a 6.4% decrease from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in assets under management in credit products.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for 2020 were RMB183.3 million ( US$28.1 million ), a 105.5% increase from 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from private equity fund products.

for 2020 were ( ), a 6.4% decrease from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in assets under management in credit products. - for 2020 were ( ), a 105.5% increase from 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from private equity fund products. Lending and Other Businesses

- Net revenues for 2020 were RMB64.0 million ( US$9.8 million ), a 77.9% decrease from 2019. Operating costs and expenses Operating costs and expenses for 2020 were RMB2,047.4 million (US$313.8 million), a 17.3% decrease from the full year 2019. Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2020 primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB1,504.0 million (US$230.5 million), selling expenses of RMB271.7 million (US$41.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB277.9 million (US$42.6 million) and other operating expenses of RMB99.0 million (US$15.2 million). Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for 2020 were RMB1,548.9 million ( US$237.4 million ), a 17.7% decrease from 2019, primarily due to the decrease in compensation and benefits and provision for credit losses.

for 2020 were ( ), a 17.7% decrease from 2019, primarily due to the decrease in compensation and benefits and provision for credit losses. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for 2020 were RMB415.7 million ( US$63.7 million ), a 6.0% increase from 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance fee compensation related to performance-based income.

for 2020 were ( ), a 6.0% increase from 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance fee compensation related to performance-based income. Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for 2020 were RMB82.8 million ( US$12.7 million ), a 59.2% decrease from 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as well as other operating expenses. Operating Margin Operating margin for the full year 2020 was 38.1%, compared to 27.0% for the full year 2019. Operating margin for the wealth management business for 2020 was 34.5%, compared to 18.9% for 2019, mainly due to continuously operating efficiency improvement and the decrease of provision for credit losses.

for 2020 was 34.5%, compared to 18.9% for 2019, mainly due to continuously operating efficiency improvement and the decrease of provision for credit losses. Operating margin for the asset management business for 2020 was 52.5%, compared to 49.9% for 2019.

for 2020 was 52.5%, compared to 49.9% for 2019. Loss from the lending and other businesses for 2020 was RMB18.8 million ( US$2.9 million ), compared with income from operations in the amount of RMB85.9 million for 2019 due to reduced loan origination Investment Loss Investment loss for the full year 2020 was RMB86.4 million (US$13.2 million), compared with investment loss of RMB28.6 million for the full year 2019. The investment loss was primarily due to an impairment of certain long-term investment. Income Tax Expenses Income tax expenses for the full year 2020 were RMB258.5 million (US$39.6 million), a 17.5% increase from the full year 2019 due to higher taxable income (excluding one-off settlement expense). Net Income Net Income

- Net loss for the full year 2020 was RMB743.5 million ( US$113.9 million ), compared to net income of RMB863.8 million from the full year 2019.

- Net margin for the full year 2020 was negative, compared with 25.5% for the full year 2019.

- Net loss attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 was RMB745.2 million ( US$114.2 million ), compared to net income attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB829.2 million for the full year 2019.

- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 was negative, compared with 24.4% for the full year 2019.

- Net loss attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the full year 2020 was RMB12.01 (US$1.84) , compared with net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of RMB13.56 and RMB13.42 respectively, for the full year 2019. Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 was RMB1,129.7 million ( US$173.1 million ), a 25.3% increase from the full year 2019.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 was 34.2%, up from 26.6% for the full year 2019.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year 2020 was RMB18.12 (US$2.78) , up from RMB14.59 for the full year 2019. BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW As of December 31, 2020, the Company had RMB5,005.2 million (US$767.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,387.3 million as of December 31, 2019 and RMB4,597.4 million as of September 30, 2020. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB568.3 million (US$87.1 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB842.5 million in the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was mainly due to changes in working capital. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the full year 2020 was RMB796.3 million (US$122.0 million), compared to RMB1,288.2 million during the full year 2019, the variance was mainly due to changes in working capital. Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB189.5 million (US$29.0 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB183.9 million in the corresponding period in 2019. Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the full year 2020 was RMB352.6 million (US$54.0 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB182.0 million during the full year 2019, due to less loan origination as well as more investments collection made in 2020. Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB255.4 million (US$39.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net cash inflow of RMB136.3 million in the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to share repurchase since December 2020. Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities during the full year 2020 was RMB371.4 million (US$56.9 million), compared to RMB543.3 million cash inflow during the full year 2019. The cash outflow for 2020 was mainly due to share repurchase since December 2020. NOTE TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION As of the date of this press release, we are still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in our consolidated financial statements. While not included in the unaudited preliminary fourth quarter 2020 financial results in this press release, we will include any such fair value adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in our 2020 Form 20-F and will make a subsequent announcement when our review conclude, as appropriate. Update on Share Repurchase On December 1, 2020, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") under which the company may repurchase up to US$100 million worth of its ADSs over the following two years. On February 25, 2021, the Company completed the Share Repurchase Program, with approximately 2,233,769 ADSs representing 1,116,885 ordinary shares repurchased at an average price of US$44.77 per ADS. 2021 FORECAST Even though the ongoing global spread of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) still have notably slowed down the global economy recovery especially for various travel bans set in Hong Kong which puts severe restrictions on distribution of our offshore insurance products to our clients, the Company is excited to see a strong momentum in the transaction value of standardized products being offered in 2020 and remains reasonably optimistic about the moderate growth in its total transaction value, net revenue as well as its key client base in 2021. In the meantime, with the all-round expansion strategy in sight as well as the commitment to further advance its technology and digitalization, the Company has decided to further increase its investment in talents, IT infrastructure and online platform development as well as client experience, and expects to spend around 4-6% of its total net revenue in such investment in 2021. Given the above considerations, the non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2021 will be in the range of RMB1.2 billion to RMB1.3 billion. This forecast reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change. CONFERENCE CALL Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 unaudited financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details: Conference call details





Date/Time: Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details:

- United States Toll Free +1 888-317-6003 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-206-115 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-963976 - International +1-412-317-6061 Conference Title: Noah Holdings Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Participant Password: 9945089 A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference call until March 22, 2021 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10152670. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring settlement expense and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the full year 2020, Noah distributed RMB94.7 billion (US$14.5 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB152.8 billion (US$23.4 billion) as of December 31, 2020. Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes diversified financial products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,231 relationship managers across 80 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 360,637 registered clients as of December 31, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses. For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com. FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year ended December 31, 2020 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with financial products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law. -- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW -- Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of

September

30,

December 31,

December

31,

2020

2020

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 4,597,443

5,005,211

767,082



Restricted cash 727

9,993

1,531



Short-term investments 55,382

114,928

17,613



Accounts receivable, net 360,189

434,458

66,584



Loans receivable, net 476,730

418,947

64,206



Amounts due from related parties 696,806

520,178

79,721



Other current assets 194,464

199,447

30,567



Total current assets 6,381,741

6,703,162

1,027,304

Long-term investments, net 824,562

536,384

82,205

Investment in affiliates 1,252,054

1,264,685

193,821

Property and equipment, net 250,106

248,669

38,110

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 291,694

274,154

42,016

Deferred tax assets 178,358

224,240

34,366

Other non-current assets 165,559

148,292

22,726 Total Assets 9,344,074

9,399,586

1,440,548











Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 510,043

705,622

108,141



Income tax payable 136,582

140,777

21,575



Deferred revenues 125,092

71,613

10,975



Other current liabilities 318,964

354,822

54,379



Contingent liability -

530,433

81,292



Total current liabilities 1,090,681

1,803,267

276,362

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 289,076

272,212

41,718

Deferred tax liabilities 53,891

45,881

7,032

Other non-current liabilities 867

855

131

Total Liabilities 1,434,515

2,122,215

325,243

Equity 7,909,559

7,277,371

1,115,305 Total Liabilities and Equity 9,344,074

9,399,586

1,440,548 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2019

2020

2020



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 150,494

229,744

35,210

52.7% Recurring service fees 125,851

199,372

30,555

58.4% Performance-based income 15,909

81,488

12,489

412.2% Other service fees 105,691

39,361

6,032

(62.8%) Total revenues from others 397,945

549,965

84,286

38.2% Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 10,659

43,531

6,671

308.4% Recurring service fees 342,658

239,144

36,650

(30.2%) Performance-based income 41,981

126,382

19,369

201.0% Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 395,298

409,057

62,690

3.5% Total revenues 793,243

959,022

146,976

20.9% Less: VAT related surcharges (4,900)

(5,805)

(890)

18.5% Net revenues 788,343

953,217

146,086

20.9% Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation













(133,306) (185,926) (28,494) 39.5% Others (240,808)

(259,872)

(39,827)

7.9% Total compensation and

benefits













(374,114) (445,798) (68,321) 19.2% Selling expenses (77,741)

(94,648)

(14,505)

21.7% General and administrative

expenses













(101,294) (84,036) (12,879) (7.0%) Provision for credit losses (78,718)

1,789

274

N.A. Other operating expenses (42,064)

(22,579)

(3,460)

(46.3%) Government grants 11,862

27,518

4,217

132.0% Total operating costs and

expenses













(662,069) (617,754) (94,674) (6.7%) Income from operations 126,274

335,463

51,412

165.7% Other income (expense):













Interest income 22,977

22,537

3,454

(1.9%) Investment loss (17,725)

(109,397)

(16,766)

517.2%. Settlement expense -

(1,828,907)

(280,292)

N.A. Other expense (308)

(5,033)

(771)

1534.1% Total other income (expense) 4,944

(1,920,800)

(294,375)

N.A. Income (loss) before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates 131,218

(1,585,337)

(242,963)

N.A. Income tax expense (28,174)

(27,430)

(4,204)

(2.6%) Income from equity in affiliates 14,883

39,836

6,105

167.7% Net income (loss) 117,927

(1,572,931)

(241,062)

N.A. Less: net income attributable to

non-controlling interests













15,134 576 88 (96.2%) Net income (loss) attributable

to Noah shareholders 102,793

(1,573,507)

(241,150)

N.A.















Income (loss) per ADS, basic 1.67

(24.92)

(3.82)

N.A. Income (loss) per ADS, diluted 1.66

(24.92)

(3.82)

N.A.















Margin analysis:

Operating margin 16.0%

35.2%

35.2%



Net margin 15.0%

(165.0%)

(165.0%)



















Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]: Basic 61,532,722

63,149,844

63,149,844



Diluted 61,900,487

63,149,844

63,149,844



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period













61,599,313 61,088,680 61,088,680

















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two

ADSs. Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2019

2020

2020



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 690,860

679,014

104,063

(1.7%) Recurring service fees 524,692

700,157

107,304

33.4% Performance-based income 23,437

180,529

27,667

670.3% Other service fees 522,958

196,151

30,061

(62.5%) Total revenues from others 1,761,947

1,755,851

269,095

(0.3%) Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 240,808

129,823

19,896

(46.1%) Recurring service fees 1,320,773

1,230,042

188,512

(6.9%) Performance-based income 89,648

208,996

32,030

133.1% Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 1,651,229

1,568,861

240,438

(5.0%) Total revenues 3,413,176

3,324,712

509,533

(2.6%) Less: VAT related surcharges (21,364)

(18,886)

(2,894)

(11.6%) Net revenues 3,391,812

3,305,826

506,639

(2.5%) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation













(625,044) (613,999) (94,099) (1.8%) Others (985,726)

(890,013)

(136,400)

(9.7%) Total compensation and

benefits













(1,610,770) (1,504,012) (230,499) (6.6%) Selling expenses (331,346)

(271,692)

(41,639)

(18.0%) General and administrative

expenses (296,492)

(277,879)

(42,587)

(6.3%) Provision for credit losses (130,723)

(8,083)

(1,239)

(93.8%) Other operating expenses (196,793)

(99,040)

(15,179)

(49.7%) Government grants 89,278

113,356

17,373

27.0% Total operating costs and

expenses













(2,476,846) (2,047,350) (313,770) (17.3%) Income from operations 914,966

1,258,476

192,869

37.5% Other income (expense):













Interest income 89,099

67,317

10,317

(24.4%) Interest expenses (430)

-

-

N.A. Investment loss (28,620)

(86,369)

(13,237)

201.8%. Settlement expenses --

(1,828,907)

(280,292)

N.A. Other income (expense) (7,040)

4,164

638

N.A. Total other income (expense) 53,009

(1,843,795)

(282,574)

N.A. Income (loss) before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates 967,975

(585,319)

(89,705)

N.A. Income tax expense (220,025)

(258,460)

(39,611)

17.5% Income from equity in affiliates 115,809

100,257

15,365

(13.4%) Net income (loss) 863,759

(743,522)

(113,951)

N.A. Less: net income attributable to

non-controlling interests













34,608 1,703 261 (95.1%) Net income (loss) attributable

to Noah shareholders 829,151

(745,225)

(114,212)

N.A.















Income (loss) per ADS, basic 13.56

(12.01)

(1.84)

N.A. Income (loss) per ADS, diluted 13.42

(12.01)

(1.84)

N.A.















Margin analysis: Operating margin 27.0%

38.1%

38.1%



Net margin 25.5%

(22.5%)

(22.5%)



















Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]: Basic 61,160,362

62,040,878

62,040,878



Diluted 61,848,191

62,040,878

62,040,878



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period













61,599,313 61,088,680 61,088,680

















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two

ADSs. Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended





December

31,

December

31,

December

31,

Change

2019

2020

2020





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income (loss) 117,927

(1,572,931)

(241,062)

N.A. Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (81,693)

(98,385)

(15,078)

20.4% Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) 7

-

-

N.A. Comprehensive income (loss) 36,241

(1,671,316)

(256,140)

N.A. Less: Comprehensive income attributable

to non-controlling interests 15,090

469

72

(96.9%) Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to Noah shareholders 21,151

(1,671,785)

(256,212)

N.A. Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Twelve months ended





December

31,

December

31,

December

31,

Change

2019

2020

2020





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income (loss) 863,759

(743,522)

(113,951)

N.A. Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 61,601

(176,910)

(27,113)

N.A. Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) (797)

771

118

N.A. Comprehensive income (loss) 924,563

(919,661)

(140,946)

N.A. Less: Comprehensive income attributable

to non-controlling interests 34,558

1,727

265

(95.0%) Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to Noah shareholders 890,005

(921,388)

(141,211)

N.A. Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

Change











Number of registered clients 293,760

360,637

22.8% Number of relationship managers 1,288

1,231

(4.4%) Number of cities in mainland China under

coverage 82

80

(2.4%)













Three months ended





December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients[5] 4,512

5,268

16.8% Number of active clients including mutual fund

clients 15,535

19,501

25.5% Transaction value:









Public securities products 9,708

15,217

56.7% Private equity products 1,811

5,172

185.6% Credit products 948

89

(90.6%) Other products 703

841

19.6% Total transaction value 13,170

21,319

61.9%













Twelve months ended





December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients 14,538

12,161

(16.4%) Number of active clients including mutual fund

clients 31,495

34,213

8.6% Transaction value:









Public securities products 26,378

73,143

177.3% Private equity products 14,279

17,876

25.2% Credit products 34,316

616

(98.2%) Other products 3,551

3,101

(12.7%) Total transaction value 78,524

94,736

20.6%























[5] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial

products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted on our

online mutual fund platform. Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2020

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Lending and

other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 229,418

326

-

229,744 Recurring service fees 198,347

1,025

-

199,372 Performance-based income 81,351

137

-

81,488 Other service fees 29,484

5,804

4,073

39,361 Total revenues from others 538,600

7,292

4,073

549,965 Revenues from funds Gopher manages













One-time commissions 7,710

35,821

-

43,531 Recurring service fees 100,651

138,493

-

239,144 Performance-based income -

126,382

-

126,382 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 108,361

300,696

-

409,057 Total revenues 646,961

307,988

4,073

959,022 Less: VAT related surcharges (3,770)

(1,957)

(78)

(5,805) Net revenues 643,191

306,031

3,995

953,217 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (185,471)

-

(455)

(185,926) Others (120,349)

(124,714)

(14,809)

(259,872) Total compensation and benefits (305,820)

(124,714)

(15,264)

(445,798) Selling expenses (84,160)

(9,822)

(666)

(94,648) General and administrative

expenses (58,837)

(18,291)

(6,908)

(84,036) Provision for credit losses 3,113

(251)

(1,073)

1,789 Other operating expenses (18,287)

(1,435)

(2,857)

(22,579) Government grants 27,100

316

102

27,518 Total operating costs and expenses (436,891)

(154,197)

(26,666)

(617,754) Income (loss) from operations 206,300

151,834

(22,671)

335,463 Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)







Three months ended December 31, 2019



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending and

other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 149,806

688

-

150,494 Recurring service fees 124,872

979

-

125,851 Performance-based income 15,909

-

-

15,909 Other service fees 47,594

718

57,379

105,691 Total revenues from others 338,181

2,385

57,379

397,945 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 9,344

1,315

-

10,659 Recurring service fees 183,119

159,539

-

342,658 Performance-based income -

41,981

-

41,981 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 192,463

202,835

-

395,298 Total revenues 530,644

205,220

57,379

793,243 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,707)

(1,098)

(1,095)

(4,900) Net revenues 527,937

204,122

56,284

788,343 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (133,306)

-

-

(133,306) Others (143,475)

(75,072)

(22,261)

(240,808) Total compensation and benefits (276,781)

(75,072)

(22,261)

(374,114) Selling expenses (64,026)

(9,099)

(4,616)

(77,741) General and administrative

expenses (64,375)

(27,485)

(9,434)

(101,294) Provision for doubtful credit looses (74,163)

(1,165)

(3,390)

(78,718) Other operating expenses (22,676)

(3,190)

(16,198)

(42,064) Government grants 8,925

2,870

67

11,862 Total operating costs and expenses (493,096)

(113,141)

(55,832)

(662,069) Income from operations 34,841

90,981

452

126,274 Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)







Twelve months ended December 31, 2020



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending and

other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 677,726

1,288

-

679,014 Recurring service fees 697,140

3,017

-

700,157 Performance-based income 180,385

144

-

180,529 Other service fees 123,458

7,451

65,242

196,151 Total revenues from others 1,678,709

11,900

65,242

1,755,851 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 88,520

41,303

-

129,823 Recurring service fees 587,307

642,735

-

1,230,042 Performance-based income 24,920

184,076

-

208,996 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 700,747

868,114

-

1,568,861 Total revenues 2,379,456

880,014

65,242

3,324,712 Less: VAT related surcharges (13,123)

(4,521)

(1,242)

(18,886) Net revenues 2,366,333

875,493

64,000

3,305,826 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (613,101)

-

(898)

(613,999) Others (486,668)

(339,691)

(63,654)

(890,013) Total compensation and benefits (1,099,769)

(339,691)

(64,552)

(1,504,012) Selling expenses (228,853)

(34,302)

(8,537)

(271,692) General and administrative

expenses (197,511)

(59,440)

(20,928)

(277,879) Provision for credit losses (3,785)

(251)

(4,047)

(8,083) Other operating expenses (76,983)

(6,443)

(15,614)

(99,040) Government grants 58,046

24,443

30,867

113,356 Total operating costs and expenses (1,548,855)

(415,684)

(82,811)

(2,047,350) Income (loss) from operations 817,478

459,809

(18,811)

1,258,476 Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)







Twelve months ended December 31, 2019



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending and

other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 688,652

2,208

-

690,860 Recurring service fees 520,013

4,679

-

524,692 Performance-based income 23,333

104

-

23,437 Other service fees 222,912

4,274

295,772

522,958 Total revenues from others 1,454,910

11,265

295,772

1,761,947 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 239,409

1,399

-

240,808 Recurring service fees 635,437

685,336

-

1,320,773 Performance-based income 97

89,551

-

89,648 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 874,943

776,286

-

1,651,229 Total revenues 2,329,853

787,551

295,772

3,413,176 Less: VAT related surcharges (10,574)

(3,971)

(6,819)

(21,364) Net revenues 2,319,279

783,580

288,953

3,391,812 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (625,044)

-

-

(625,044) Others (607,336)

(279,895)

(98,495)

(985,726) Total compensation and benefits (1,232,380)

(279,895)

(98,495)

(1,610,770) Selling expenses (287,541)

(26,661)

(17,144)

(331,346) General and administrative

expenses (194,908)

(71,805)

(29,779)

(296,492) Provision for credit losses (121,572)

(3,800)

(5,351)

(130,723) Other operating expenses (103,846)

(25,978)

(66,969)

(196,793) Government grants 58,704

15,878

14,696

89,278 Total operating costs and expenses (1,881,543)

(392,261)

(203,042)

(2,476,846) Income from operations 437,736

391,319

85,911

914,966 Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2020

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 513,690

262,719

4,073

780,482 Hong Kong 114,285

39,536

-

153,821 Others 18,986

5,733

-

24,719 Total revenues 646,961

307,988

4,073

959,022 Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2019

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 324,935

173,100

57,379

555,414 Hong Kong 135,164

28,480

-

163,644 Others 70,545

3,640

-

74,185 Total revenues 530,644

205,220

57,379

793,243 Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2020

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 1,787,611

742,743

65,242

2,595,596 Hong Kong 452,810

111,431

-

564,241 Others 139,035

25,840

-

164,875 Total revenues 2,379,456

880,014

65,242

3,324,712





Twelve months ended December 31, 2019

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 1,494,742

676,837

295,772

2,467,351 Hong Kong 633,168

99,957

-

733,125 Others 201,943

10,757

-

212,700 Total revenues 2,329,853

787,551

295,772

3,413,176 Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)[6]

Three months ended







December 31,

December 31,

Change



2019

2020







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income (loss) attributable to Noah shareholders 102,793

(1,573,507)

N.A.

Adjustment for share-based compensation 20,977

9,041

(56.9%)

Add: settlement expense -

1,828,907

N.A.

Less: tax effect of adjustments 5,039

1,985

(60.6%).

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 118,731

262,456

121.1%















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 13.0%

(165.1%)





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 15.1%

27.5%



















Net income (loss) attributable to Noah shareholders per

ADS, diluted 1.66

(24.92)

N.A.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 1.92

4.13

115.1%





















[6] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring settlement expense and net of relevant tax impact, if any. Starting from this quarter, we have excluded the Non-GAAP adjustment related to fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) and adjustment for sale of equity securities and their related tax impact because the impact of adopting ASU 2016-01 has been reflected in all periods presented. We have also revised the comparative period presentation to conform to current period measurement. Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Twelve months ended







December 31

December 31

Change



2019

2020







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income (loss) attributable to Noah shareholders 829,151

(745,225)

N.A.

Adjustment for share-based compensation 94,897

59,789

(37.0%)

Add: settlement expense -

1,828,907

N.A.

Less: tax effect of adjustments 22,346

13,821

(38.2%).

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 901,702

1,129,650

25.3%















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 24.4%

(22.5%)





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 26.6%

34.2%



















Net income (loss) attributable to Noah shareholders per

ADS, diluted 13.42

(12.01)

N.A.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 14.59

18.12

24.2%





















View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noah-holdings-limited-announces-unaudited-preliminary-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-301247615.html SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

