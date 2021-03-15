|
Noah Holdings Limited : Announces Unaudited Preliminary Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
SHANGHAI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited preliminary[1] financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year ended December 31, 2020.
FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB953.2 million (US$146.1 million), a 20.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, and an 11.0% increase compared with third quarter of 2020, due to increases in both one-time commissions and performance-based income.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
YoY Change
Wealth management
527.9
643.2
21.8%
Asset management
204.1
306.0
49.9%
Lending and other businesses
56.3
4.0
(92.9%)
Total net revenues
788.3
953.2
20.9%
- Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB335.5 million (US$51.4 million), a 165.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, and a decrease of 3.4% compared with the third quarter of 2020.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
YoY Change
Wealth management
34.8
206.3
492.8%
Asset management
91.0
151.8
66.8%
Lending and other businesses
0.5
(22.6)
N.A.
Total income from operations
126.3
335.5
165.7%
[1] As of the date hereof, the Company is still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net loss, net loss attributable to Noah shareholders, loss per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in Noah's consolidated financial statements. If there will be any fair value adjustments associated with the above, which have not been included in these unaudited preliminary financial results in this press release, the Company will include such adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in its Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2020 and subsequent reporting if necessary.
- Net Loss attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,573.5 million (US$241.2 million), compared to net income attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB102.8 million from the corresponding period in 2019, due to the recognition of a one-off settlement expense related to the settlement plan for investors of certain credit funds involving Camsing announced August 25, 2020 (the "Camsing settlement") in the amount of RMB1,828.9 million (US$280.3 million).
- Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB262.5 million (US$40.2 million), a 121.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.
[2] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring settlement expense and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues in the full year 2020 were RMB3,305.8 million (US$506.6 million), a 2.5% decrease from the full year 2019, mainly due to a decrease in other service fees.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
FY 2019
FY 2020
YoY Change
Wealth management
2,319.3
2,366.3
2.0%
Asset management
783.5
875.5
11.7%
Lending and other businesses
289.0
64.0
(77.9%)
Total net revenues
3,391.8
3,305.8
(2.5%)
- Income from operations in the full year 2020 was RMB1,258.5 million (US$192.9 million), a 37.5% increase from the full year 2019.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
FY 2019
FY 2020
YoY Change
Wealth management
437.8
817.5
86.8%
Asset management
391.3
459.8
17.5%
Lending and other businesses
85.9
(18.8)
N.A.
Total income from operations
915.0
1,258.5
37.5%
- Net loss attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2020 was RMB745.2 million (US$114.2 million), compared to net income attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB829.2 million from the full year 2019, due to the recognition of a one-off settlement expense related to the Camsing settlement in the amount of RMB1,828.9 million (US$280.3 million).
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2020 was RMB1,129.7 million (US$173.1 million), a 25.3% increase from the full year 2019.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas. Noah primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of December 31, 2020 was 360,637, a 22.8% increase from December 31, 2019 and a 2.9% increase compared with September 30, 2020.
- Total number of active clients[3] which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the fourth quarter of 2020 was 5,268, a 16.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. Counting in mutual fund-only clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the fourth quarter of 2020 was 19,501, a 25.5% increase from the corresponding quarter of 2019. Total number of active clients which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the full year 2020 was 12,161, a 16.4% decrease from the full year 2019, and total number of active clients counting in mutual fund-only clients during the full year 2020 was 34,213, an 8.6% increase from the full year 2019.
- Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB21.3 billion (US$3.3 billion), a 61.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, due to the significant increase in the distribution of public securities products and private equity products.
Product type
Three months ended December 31,
2019
2020
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Public securities products
9.7
73.7%
15.2
71.4%
Private equity products
1.8
13.8%
5.2
24.3%
Credit products
1.0
7.2%
0.1
0.4%
Other products
0.7
5.3%
0.8
3.9%
All products
13.2
100.0%
21.3
100.0%
- Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the full year 2020 was RMB94.7 billion (US$14.5 billion), a 20.6% increase from the full year 2019, due to the significant increase in the distribution of public securities products.
Product type
Twelve months ended December 31,
2019
2020
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Public securities products
26.4
33.6%
73.1
77.2%
Private equity products
14.3
18.2%
17.9
18.9%
Credit products
34.3
43.7%
0.6
0.6%
Other products
3.5
4.5%
3.1
3.3%
All products
78.5
100.0%
94.7
100.0%
- Coverage network in mainland China included 80 cities as of December 31, 2020, compared with 79 cities as of September 30, 2020, and 82 cities as of December 31, 2019.
- Number of relationship managers was 1,231 as of December 31, 2020, a 2.2% increase from September 30, 2020, and a 4.4% decrease from December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of the Company's efforts to streamline operational human resources. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 5.1%, compared with 4.1% in the year of 2019.
[3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted only on our online mutual fund platform.
Asset Management Business
The Company's asset management business, conducting through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), is a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong, United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of December 31, 2020 were RMB152.8 billion (US$23.4 billion), a 1.8% decrease from September 30, 2020 due to the distribution of certain funds in real estate products and a 10.2% decrease from December 31, 2019 due to voluntary redemption of certain credit products.
Investment type
As of
September 30,
2020
Growth
Distribution/
Redemption
As of
December 31,
2020
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
109.4
70.3%
5.6
2.0
113.0
74.0%
Real estate
16.8
10.7%
-
4.1
12.7
8.3%
Credit
11.7
7.5%
-
1.5
10.2
6.7%
Public securities
10.8
7.0%
0.6
1.6[4]
9.8
6.4%
Multi-strategies
7.0
4.5%
0.2
0.1
7.1
4.6%
All Investments
155.7
100.0%
6.4
9.3
152.8
100.0%
Investment type
As of
December 31,
2019
Growth
Distribution/
Redemption
As of
December 31,
2020
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
104.9
61.6%
16.2
8.1
113.0
74.0%
Real estate
17.6
10.3%
1.5
6.4
12.7
8.3%
Credit
29.6
17.4%
0.1
19.5
10.2
6.7%
Public securities
9.3
5.5%
5.5
5.0
9.8
6.4%
Multi-strategies
8.8
5.2%
1.3
3.0
7.1
4.6%
All Investments
170.2
100.0%
24.6
42.0
152.8
100.0%
[4] The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
Lending and Other Businesses
The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. Starting in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company has been integrating its internal resources to launch a new consolidated platform called "Noah Digital Intelligence" to offer comprehensive services including investor education, insurance products and a turnkey asset management platform, etc., which is led by our newly-on boarded senior management Mr. Jin Chen, who was the former General Manager and co-CEO of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. (HKEX:06060).
Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "I am pleased to report a strong rebound of performances we delivered in 2020 - total transaction value rose 20.6% to RMB94.7 billion from RMB78.5 billion in 2019. Among which, the transaction value of public securities rose 177.3% year-on-year to RMB73.1 billion, representing a successful execution of our strategy to transform our product offerings to public securities. We continue to strengthen our capability in distributing private equity products, reporting a transaction value of RMB17.9 billion, up 25.2% year-on-year. Despite that we recorded net loss of RMB745.2 million in 2020 due to one-off settlement expense related to Camsing settlement, our non-GAAP net income for the full year exceeded RMB1.1 billion, up 25.3% from 2019. We are also glad to report that the number of black card clients grew from 883 as of December 31, 2019 to 985 as of December 31, 2020. Our management team has set growth target for 2021 and we look forward to sharing the developments with investors. As we picture the future Noah, digitalization will remain a very important strategy, and we are committed to further investing into the development and improvement of our IT infrastructure and technology to enhance our know-your-clients (KYC), know-your agent (KYA) and know-your-products (KYP) and better serve our clients in a new era."
FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB953.2 million (US$146.1 million), a 20.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions and performance-based income, and partially offset by decreased recurring service fees and other service fees.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB235.7 million (US$36.1 million), a 48.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019 due to an increase in financial products distributed in fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB297.3 million (US$45.6 million), a 3.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to less service fees recognized upon liquidation of certain credit products with higher fee rates.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB80.9 million (US$12.4 million), compared with RMB15.8 million from the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from public securities products and private equity fund products.
- Net revenues from other service fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB29.3 million (US$4.5 million), a 38.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB138.6 million (US$21.2 million), a 13.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in assets under management.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB125.7 million (US$19.3 million), a 201.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from certain real estate funds and private equity funds.
- Lending and Other Businesses
- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million), a 92.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to reduced loan origination since the second half of 2019.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB617.8 million (US$94.7 million), a 6.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB445.8 million (US$68.3 million), selling expenses of RMB94.6 million (US$14.5 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB84.0 million (US$12.9 million) and other operating expenses of RMB22.6 million (US$3.5 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB436.9 million (US$67.0 million), an 11.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019 primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit loss.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB154.2 million (US$23.6 million), a 36.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.
- Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB26.7 million (US$4.1 million), a 52.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to decreases in compensation and benefits as well as other operating expenses.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 35.2%, compared with 16.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 32.1%, compared with 6.6% for the corresponding period in 2019, due to continuously operating efficiency improvement and the decrease of provision for credit loss.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 49.6%, compared with 44.6% for the corresponding period in 2019 due to increased performance-based income with higher operating margin.
- Loss from the lending and other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB22.7 million (US$3.5 million), compared with income from operations in the amount of RMB0.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019 due to reduced loan origination.
Investment Loss
Investment Loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB109.4 million (US$16.8 million), compared with investment loss of RMB17.7 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The loss was primarily due to an impairment of certain long-term investment.
Settlement Expense
As previously disclosed on August 25, 2020, the Company offered a settlement plan to the investors of Camsing Products by issuing a fixed number of Company's restricted share units (the "RSU") for consecutive 10 years in exchange for the release of the Company and its subsidiaries from all forms of complaints, arbitrations or litigations in the future immediately. As of December 31, 2020, approximately 67.5% of the Camsing investors had accepted the settlement plan, representing approximately 70.6% of the total outstanding Camsing fund balances. The Company recorded RMB1,290.8 million (US$197.9 million) based on the fair value of RSUs issued to investors. The Company currently has no new settlement plan for remaining unsettled investors, but would not preclude to reaching settlements in the future with similar terms. Therefore, the Company also recognized contingent liability in the amount of RMB530.4 million (US$81.3 million) as of December 31, 2020 in relation to the potential future settlement plan.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB27.4 million (US$4.2 million), a 2.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to lower effective tax rate.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB39.8 million (US$6.1 million), compared with RMB14.9 million in the corresponding period in 2019. We are still reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Although we do not anticipate material variance barring unexpected fluctuations in the portfolio companies' performance, any potential changes in fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,572.9 million (US$241.1 million), compared to net income of RMB117.9 million from the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative, compared with 15.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net loss attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,573.5 million (US$241.2 million), compared to net income attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB102.8 million from the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative, compared with 13.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net loss attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB24.92 (US$3.82), compared with net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of RMB1.67 and RMB1.66 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB262.5 million (US$40.2 million), a 121.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 27.5%, up from 15.1% for the corresponding period in 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB4.13 (US$0.63), up from RMB1.92 for the corresponding period in 2019.
FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the full year 2020 were RMB3,305.8 million (US$506.6 million), a 2.5% decrease from the full year 2019, primarily due to the decrease in other service fees and partially offset by an increase in performance-based income.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for 2020 were RMB762.0 million (US$116.8 million), a 17.5% decrease from 2019, primarily due to less insurance products that we distributed due to COVID-19 epidemic.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for 2020 were RMB1,277.4 million (US$195.8 million), an 11.1% increase from 2019. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for 2020 were RMB204.2 million (US$31.3 million), a 775.4% increase from 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from public securities products and private equity fund products.
- Net revenues from other service fees for 2020 were RMB122.8 million (US$18.8 million), a 44.7% decrease from 2019, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for 2020 were RMB642.4 million (US$98.5 million), a 6.4% decrease from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in assets under management in credit products.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for 2020 were RMB183.3 million (US$28.1 million), a 105.5% increase from 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from private equity fund products.
- Lending and Other Businesses
- Net revenues for 2020 were RMB64.0 million (US$9.8 million), a 77.9% decrease from 2019.
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs and expenses for 2020 were RMB2,047.4 million (US$313.8 million), a 17.3% decrease from the full year 2019. Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2020 primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB1,504.0 million (US$230.5 million), selling expenses of RMB271.7 million (US$41.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB277.9 million (US$42.6 million) and other operating expenses of RMB99.0 million (US$15.2 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for 2020 were RMB1,548.9 million (US$237.4 million), a 17.7% decrease from 2019, primarily due to the decrease in compensation and benefits and provision for credit losses.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for 2020 were RMB415.7 million (US$63.7 million), a 6.0% increase from 2019, primarily due to an increase in performance fee compensation related to performance-based income.
- Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for 2020 were RMB82.8 million (US$12.7 million), a 59.2% decrease from 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as well as other operating expenses.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the full year 2020 was 38.1%, compared to 27.0% for the full year 2019.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for 2020 was 34.5%, compared to 18.9% for 2019, mainly due to continuously operating efficiency improvement and the decrease of provision for credit losses.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for 2020 was 52.5%, compared to 49.9% for 2019.
- Loss from the lending and other businesses for 2020 was RMB18.8 million (US$2.9 million), compared with income from operations in the amount of RMB85.9 million for 2019 due to reduced loan origination
Investment Loss
Investment loss for the full year 2020 was RMB86.4 million (US$13.2 million), compared with investment loss of RMB28.6 million for the full year 2019. The investment loss was primarily due to an impairment of certain long-term investment.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the full year 2020 were RMB258.5 million (US$39.6 million), a 17.5% increase from the full year 2019 due to higher taxable income (excluding one-off settlement expense).
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net loss for the full year 2020 was RMB743.5 million (US$113.9 million), compared to net income of RMB863.8 million from the full year 2019.
- Net margin for the full year 2020 was negative, compared with 25.5% for the full year 2019.
- Net loss attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 was RMB745.2 million (US$114.2 million), compared to net income attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB829.2 million for the full year 2019.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 was negative, compared with 24.4% for the full year 2019.
- Net loss attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the full year 2020 was RMB12.01 (US$1.84), compared with net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of RMB13.56 and RMB13.42 respectively, for the full year 2019.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 was RMB1,129.7 million (US$173.1 million), a 25.3% increase from the full year 2019.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 was 34.2%, up from 26.6% for the full year 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year 2020 was RMB18.12 (US$2.78), up from RMB14.59 for the full year 2019.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had RMB5,005.2 million (US$767.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,387.3 million as of December 31, 2019 and RMB4,597.4 million as of September 30, 2020.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB568.3 million (US$87.1 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB842.5 million in the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was mainly due to changes in working capital. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the full year 2020 was RMB796.3 million (US$122.0 million), compared to RMB1,288.2 million during the full year 2019, the variance was mainly due to changes in working capital.
Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB189.5 million (US$29.0 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB183.9 million in the corresponding period in 2019. Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the full year 2020 was RMB352.6 million (US$54.0 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB182.0 million during the full year 2019, due to less loan origination as well as more investments collection made in 2020.
Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB255.4 million (US$39.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net cash inflow of RMB136.3 million in the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to share repurchase since December 2020. Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities during the full year 2020 was RMB371.4 million (US$56.9 million), compared to RMB543.3 million cash inflow during the full year 2019. The cash outflow for 2020 was mainly due to share repurchase since December 2020.
NOTE TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of the date of this press release, we are still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in our consolidated financial statements. While not included in the unaudited preliminary fourth quarter 2020 financial results in this press release, we will include any such fair value adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in our 2020 Form 20-F and will make a subsequent announcement when our review conclude, as appropriate.
Update on Share Repurchase
On December 1, 2020, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") under which the company may repurchase up to US$100 million worth of its ADSs over the following two years. On February 25, 2021, the Company completed the Share Repurchase Program, with approximately 2,233,769 ADSs representing 1,116,885 ordinary shares repurchased at an average price of US$44.77 per ADS.
2021 FORECAST
Even though the ongoing global spread of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) still have notably slowed down the global economy recovery especially for various travel bans set in Hong Kong which puts severe restrictions on distribution of our offshore insurance products to our clients, the Company is excited to see a strong momentum in the transaction value of standardized products being offered in 2020 and remains reasonably optimistic about the moderate growth in its total transaction value, net revenue as well as its key client base in 2021. In the meantime, with the all-round expansion strategy in sight as well as the commitment to further advance its technology and digitalization, the Company has decided to further increase its investment in talents, IT infrastructure and online platform development as well as client experience, and expects to spend around 4-6% of its total net revenue in such investment in 2021. Given the above considerations, the non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2021 will be in the range of RMB1.2 billion to RMB1.3 billion. This forecast reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.
DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring settlement expense and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the full year 2020, Noah distributed RMB94.7 billion (US$14.5 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB152.8 billion (US$23.4 billion) as of December 31, 2020.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes diversified financial products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,231 relationship managers across 80 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 360,637 registered clients as of December 31, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year ended December 31, 2020 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with financial products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
September
30,
December 31,
December
31,
2020
2020
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,597,443
5,005,211
767,082
Restricted cash
727
9,993
1,531
Short-term investments
55,382
114,928
17,613
Accounts receivable, net
360,189
434,458
66,584
Loans receivable, net
476,730
418,947
64,206
Amounts due from related parties
696,806
520,178
79,721
Other current assets
194,464
199,447
30,567
Total current assets
6,381,741
6,703,162
1,027,304
Long-term investments, net
824,562
536,384
82,205
Investment in affiliates
1,252,054
1,264,685
193,821
Property and equipment, net
250,106
248,669
38,110
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
291,694
274,154
42,016
Deferred tax assets
178,358
224,240
34,366
Other non-current assets
165,559
148,292
22,726
Total Assets
9,344,074
9,399,586
1,440,548
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
510,043
705,622
108,141
Income tax payable
136,582
140,777
21,575
Deferred revenues
125,092
71,613
10,975
Other current liabilities
318,964
354,822
54,379
Contingent liability
-
530,433
81,292
Total current liabilities
1,090,681
1,803,267
276,362
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
289,076
272,212
41,718
Deferred tax liabilities
53,891
45,881
7,032
Other non-current liabilities
867
855
131
Total Liabilities
1,434,515
2,122,215
325,243
Equity
7,909,559
7,277,371
1,115,305
Total Liabilities and Equity
9,344,074
9,399,586
1,440,548
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2019
2020
2020
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
150,494
229,744
35,210
52.7%
Recurring service fees
125,851
199,372
30,555
58.4%
Performance-based income
15,909
81,488
12,489
412.2%
Other service fees
105,691
39,361
6,032
(62.8%)
Total revenues from others
397,945
549,965
84,286
38.2%
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:
One-time commissions
10,659
43,531
6,671
308.4%
Recurring service fees
342,658
239,144
36,650
(30.2%)
Performance-based income
41,981
126,382
19,369
201.0%
Total revenues from funds
Gopher manages
395,298
409,057
62,690
3.5%
Total revenues
793,243
959,022
146,976
20.9%
Less: VAT related surcharges
(4,900)
(5,805)
(890)
18.5%
Net revenues
788,343
953,217
146,086
20.9%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
compensation
(133,306)
(185,926)
(28,494)
39.5%
Others
(240,808)
(259,872)
(39,827)
7.9%
Total compensation and
benefits
(374,114)
(445,798)
(68,321)
19.2%
Selling expenses
(77,741)
(94,648)
(14,505)
21.7%
General and administrative
expenses
(101,294)
(84,036)
(12,879)
(7.0%)
Provision for credit losses
(78,718)
1,789
274
N.A.
Other operating expenses
(42,064)
(22,579)
(3,460)
(46.3%)
Government grants
11,862
27,518
4,217
132.0%
Total operating costs and
expenses
(662,069)
(617,754)
(94,674)
(6.7%)
Income from operations
126,274
335,463
51,412
165.7%
Other income (expense):
Interest income
22,977
22,537
3,454
(1.9%)
Investment loss
(17,725)
(109,397)
(16,766)
517.2%.
Settlement expense
-
(1,828,907)
(280,292)
N.A.
Other expense
(308)
(5,033)
(771)
1534.1%
Total other income (expense)
4,944
(1,920,800)
(294,375)
N.A.
Income (loss) before taxes and
income from equity in
affiliates
131,218
(1,585,337)
(242,963)
N.A.
Income tax expense
(28,174)
(27,430)
(4,204)
(2.6%)
Income from equity in affiliates
14,883
39,836
6,105
167.7%
Net income (loss)
117,927
(1,572,931)
(241,062)
N.A.
Less: net income attributable to
non-controlling interests
15,134
576
88
(96.2%)
Net income (loss) attributable
to Noah shareholders
102,793
(1,573,507)
(241,150)
N.A.
Income (loss) per ADS, basic
1.67
(24.92)
(3.82)
N.A.
Income (loss) per ADS, diluted
1.66
(24.92)
(3.82)
N.A.
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
16.0%
35.2%
35.2%
Net margin
15.0%
(165.0%)
(165.0%)
Weighted average ADS
equivalent[1]:
Basic
61,532,722
63,149,844
63,149,844
Diluted
61,900,487
63,149,844
63,149,844
ADS equivalent outstanding at
end of period
61,599,313
61,088,680
61,088,680
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two
ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2019
2020
2020
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
690,860
679,014
104,063
(1.7%)
Recurring service fees
524,692
700,157
107,304
33.4%
Performance-based income
23,437
180,529
27,667
670.3%
Other service fees
522,958
196,151
30,061
(62.5%)
Total revenues from others
1,761,947
1,755,851
269,095
(0.3%)
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:
One-time commissions
240,808
129,823
19,896
(46.1%)
Recurring service fees
1,320,773
1,230,042
188,512
(6.9%)
Performance-based income
89,648
208,996
32,030
133.1%
Total revenues from funds
Gopher manages
1,651,229
1,568,861
240,438
(5.0%)
Total revenues
3,413,176
3,324,712
509,533
(2.6%)
Less: VAT related surcharges
(21,364)
(18,886)
(2,894)
(11.6%)
Net revenues
3,391,812
3,305,826
506,639
(2.5%)
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
compensation
(625,044)
(613,999)
(94,099)
(1.8%)
Others
(985,726)
(890,013)
(136,400)
(9.7%)
Total compensation and
benefits
(1,610,770)
(1,504,012)
(230,499)
(6.6%)
Selling expenses
(331,346)
(271,692)
(41,639)
(18.0%)
General and administrative
expenses
(296,492)
(277,879)
(42,587)
(6.3%)
Provision for credit losses
(130,723)
(8,083)
(1,239)
(93.8%)
Other operating expenses
(196,793)
(99,040)
(15,179)
(49.7%)
Government grants
89,278
113,356
17,373
27.0%
Total operating costs and
expenses
(2,476,846)
(2,047,350)
(313,770)
(17.3%)
Income from operations
914,966
1,258,476
192,869
37.5%
Other income (expense):
Interest income
89,099
67,317
10,317
(24.4%)
Interest expenses
(430)
-
-
N.A.
Investment loss
(28,620)
(86,369)
(13,237)
201.8%.
Settlement expenses
--
(1,828,907)
(280,292)
N.A.
Other income (expense)
(7,040)
4,164
638
N.A.
Total other income (expense)
53,009
(1,843,795)
(282,574)
N.A.
Income (loss) before taxes and
income from equity in
affiliates
967,975
(585,319)
(89,705)
N.A.
Income tax expense
(220,025)
(258,460)
(39,611)
17.5%
Income from equity in affiliates
115,809
100,257
15,365
(13.4%)
Net income (loss)
863,759
(743,522)
(113,951)
N.A.
Less: net income attributable to
non-controlling interests
34,608
1,703
261
(95.1%)
Net income (loss) attributable
to Noah shareholders
829,151
(745,225)
(114,212)
N.A.
Income (loss) per ADS, basic
13.56
(12.01)
(1.84)
N.A.
Income (loss) per ADS, diluted
13.42
(12.01)
(1.84)
N.A.
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
27.0%
38.1%
38.1%
Net margin
25.5%
(22.5%)
(22.5%)
Weighted average ADS
equivalent[1]:
Basic
61,160,362
62,040,878
62,040,878
Diluted
61,848,191
62,040,878
62,040,878
ADS equivalent outstanding at
end of period
61,599,313
61,088,680
61,088,680
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two
ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December
31,
December
31,
December
31,
Change
2019
2020
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income (loss)
117,927
(1,572,931)
(241,062)
N.A.
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(81,693)
(98,385)
(15,078)
20.4%
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
Investment (after tax)
7
-
-
N.A.
Comprehensive income (loss)
36,241
(1,671,316)
(256,140)
N.A.
Less: Comprehensive income attributable
to non-controlling interests
15,090
469
72
(96.9%)
Comprehensive income (loss)
attributable to Noah shareholders
21,151
(1,671,785)
(256,212)
N.A.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December
31,
December
31,
December
31,
Change
2019
2020
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income (loss)
863,759
(743,522)
(113,951)
N.A.
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
61,601
(176,910)
(27,113)
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
Investment (after tax)
(797)
771
118
N.A.
Comprehensive income (loss)
924,563
(919,661)
(140,946)
N.A.
Less: Comprehensive income attributable
to non-controlling interests
34,558
1,727
265
(95.0%)
Comprehensive income (loss)
attributable to Noah shareholders
890,005
(921,388)
(141,211)
N.A.
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
December 31,
2019
December 31,
2020
Change
Number of registered clients
293,760
360,637
22.8%
Number of relationship managers
1,288
1,231
(4.4%)
Number of cities in mainland China under
coverage
82
80
(2.4%)
Three months ended
December 31,
2019
December 31,
2020
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)
Number of active clients[5]
4,512
5,268
16.8%
Number of active clients including mutual fund
clients
15,535
19,501
25.5%
Transaction value:
Public securities products
9,708
15,217
56.7%
Private equity products
1,811
5,172
185.6%
Credit products
948
89
(90.6%)
Other products
703
841
19.6%
Total transaction value
13,170
21,319
61.9%
Twelve months ended
December 31,
2019
December 31,
2020
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)
Number of active clients
14,538
12,161
(16.4%)
Number of active clients including mutual fund
clients
31,495
34,213
8.6%
Transaction value:
Public securities products
26,378
73,143
177.3%
Private equity products
14,279
17,876
25.2%
Credit products
34,316
616
(98.2%)
Other products
3,551
3,101
(12.7%)
Total transaction value
78,524
94,736
20.6%
[5] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial
products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted on our
online mutual fund platform.
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
229,418
326
-
229,744
Recurring service fees
198,347
1,025
-
199,372
Performance-based income
81,351
137
-
81,488
Other service fees
29,484
5,804
4,073
39,361
Total revenues from others
538,600
7,292
4,073
549,965
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
7,710
35,821
-
43,531
Recurring service fees
100,651
138,493
-
239,144
Performance-based income
-
126,382
-
126,382
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
108,361
300,696
-
409,057
Total revenues
646,961
307,988
4,073
959,022
Less: VAT related surcharges
(3,770)
(1,957)
(78)
(5,805)
Net revenues
643,191
306,031
3,995
953,217
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(185,471)
-
(455)
(185,926)
Others
(120,349)
(124,714)
(14,809)
(259,872)
Total compensation and benefits
(305,820)
(124,714)
(15,264)
(445,798)
Selling expenses
(84,160)
(9,822)
(666)
(94,648)
General and administrative
expenses
(58,837)
(18,291)
(6,908)
(84,036)
Provision for credit losses
3,113
(251)
(1,073)
1,789
Other operating expenses
(18,287)
(1,435)
(2,857)
(22,579)
Government grants
27,100
316
102
27,518
Total operating costs and expenses
(436,891)
(154,197)
(26,666)
(617,754)
Income (loss) from operations
206,300
151,834
(22,671)
335,463
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
149,806
688
-
150,494
Recurring service fees
124,872
979
-
125,851
Performance-based income
15,909
-
-
15,909
Other service fees
47,594
718
57,379
105,691
Total revenues from others
338,181
2,385
57,379
397,945
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages
One-time commissions
9,344
1,315
-
10,659
Recurring service fees
183,119
159,539
-
342,658
Performance-based income
-
41,981
-
41,981
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
192,463
202,835
-
395,298
Total revenues
530,644
205,220
57,379
793,243
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,707)
(1,098)
(1,095)
(4,900)
Net revenues
527,937
204,122
56,284
788,343
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(133,306)
-
-
(133,306)
Others
(143,475)
(75,072)
(22,261)
(240,808)
Total compensation and benefits
(276,781)
(75,072)
(22,261)
(374,114)
Selling expenses
(64,026)
(9,099)
(4,616)
(77,741)
General and administrative
expenses
(64,375)
(27,485)
(9,434)
(101,294)
Provision for doubtful credit looses
(74,163)
(1,165)
(3,390)
(78,718)
Other operating expenses
(22,676)
(3,190)
(16,198)
(42,064)
Government grants
8,925
2,870
67
11,862
Total operating costs and expenses
(493,096)
(113,141)
(55,832)
(662,069)
Income from operations
34,841
90,981
452
126,274
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
677,726
1,288
-
679,014
Recurring service fees
697,140
3,017
-
700,157
Performance-based income
180,385
144
-
180,529
Other service fees
123,458
7,451
65,242
196,151
Total revenues from others
1,678,709
11,900
65,242
1,755,851
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages
One-time commissions
88,520
41,303
-
129,823
Recurring service fees
587,307
642,735
-
1,230,042
Performance-based income
24,920
184,076
-
208,996
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
700,747
868,114
-
1,568,861
Total revenues
2,379,456
880,014
65,242
3,324,712
Less: VAT related surcharges
(13,123)
(4,521)
(1,242)
(18,886)
Net revenues
2,366,333
875,493
64,000
3,305,826
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(613,101)
-
(898)
(613,999)
Others
(486,668)
(339,691)
(63,654)
(890,013)
Total compensation and benefits
(1,099,769)
(339,691)
(64,552)
(1,504,012)
Selling expenses
(228,853)
(34,302)
(8,537)
(271,692)
General and administrative
expenses
(197,511)
(59,440)
(20,928)
(277,879)
Provision for credit losses
(3,785)
(251)
(4,047)
(8,083)
Other operating expenses
(76,983)
(6,443)
(15,614)
(99,040)
Government grants
58,046
24,443
30,867
113,356
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,548,855)
(415,684)
(82,811)
(2,047,350)
Income (loss) from operations
817,478
459,809
(18,811)
1,258,476
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
688,652
2,208
-
690,860
Recurring service fees
520,013
4,679
-
524,692
Performance-based income
23,333
104
-
23,437
Other service fees
222,912
4,274
295,772
522,958
Total revenues from others
1,454,910
11,265
295,772
1,761,947
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages
One-time commissions
239,409
1,399
-
240,808
Recurring service fees
635,437
685,336
-
1,320,773
Performance-based income
97
89,551
-
89,648
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
874,943
776,286
-
1,651,229
Total revenues
2,329,853
787,551
295,772
3,413,176
Less: VAT related surcharges
(10,574)
(3,971)
(6,819)
(21,364)
Net revenues
2,319,279
783,580
288,953
3,391,812
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(625,044)
-
-
(625,044)
Others
(607,336)
(279,895)
(98,495)
(985,726)
Total compensation and benefits
(1,232,380)
(279,895)
(98,495)
(1,610,770)
Selling expenses
(287,541)
(26,661)
(17,144)
(331,346)
General and administrative
expenses
(194,908)
(71,805)
(29,779)
(296,492)
Provision for credit losses
(121,572)
(3,800)
(5,351)
(130,723)
Other operating expenses
(103,846)
(25,978)
(66,969)
(196,793)
Government grants
58,704
15,878
14,696
89,278
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,881,543)
(392,261)
(203,042)
(2,476,846)
Income from operations
437,736
391,319
85,911
914,966
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
Other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
513,690
262,719
4,073
780,482
Hong Kong
114,285
39,536
-
153,821
Others
18,986
5,733
-
24,719
Total revenues
646,961
307,988
4,073
959,022
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
Other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
324,935
173,100
57,379
555,414
Hong Kong
135,164
28,480
-
163,644
Others
70,545
3,640
-
74,185
Total revenues
530,644
205,220
57,379
793,243
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
Other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
1,787,611
742,743
65,242
2,595,596
Hong Kong
452,810
111,431
-
564,241
Others
139,035
25,840
-
164,875
Total revenues
2,379,456
880,014
65,242
3,324,712
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
Other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
1,494,742
676,837
295,772
2,467,351
Hong Kong
633,168
99,957
-
733,125
Others
201,943
10,757
-
212,700
Total revenues
2,329,853
787,551
295,772
3,413,176
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)[6]
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2019
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income (loss) attributable to Noah shareholders
102,793
(1,573,507)
N.A.
Adjustment for share-based compensation
20,977
9,041
(56.9%)
Add: settlement expense
-
1,828,907
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
5,039
1,985
(60.6%).
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
(non-GAAP)
118,731
262,456
121.1%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
13.0%
(165.1%)
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
15.1%
27.5%
Net income (loss) attributable to Noah shareholders per
ADS, diluted
1.66
(24.92)
N.A.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
per ADS, diluted
1.92
4.13
115.1%
[6] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring settlement expense and net of relevant tax impact, if any. Starting from this quarter, we have excluded the Non-GAAP adjustment related to fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) and adjustment for sale of equity securities and their related tax impact because the impact of adopting ASU 2016-01 has been reflected in all periods presented. We have also revised the comparative period presentation to conform to current period measurement.
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31
December 31
Change
2019
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income (loss) attributable to Noah shareholders
829,151
(745,225)
N.A.
Adjustment for share-based compensation
94,897
59,789
(37.0%)
Add: settlement expense
-
1,828,907
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
22,346
13,821
(38.2%).
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
(non-GAAP)
901,702
1,129,650
25.3%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
24.4%
(22.5%)
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
26.6%
34.2%
Net income (loss) attributable to Noah shareholders per
ADS, diluted
13.42
(12.01)
N.A.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
per ADS, diluted
14.59
18.12
24.2%
