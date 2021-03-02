Noah Holdings Limited : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 15, 2021

SHANGHAI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, March 15, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details

- United States Toll Free 1-888-317-6003 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-206-115 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-963-976 - International 1-412-317-6061 Conference Title Noah Holdings 4Q20 Earnings Conference Call Participant Password 9945089

A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until March 22, 2021 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10152670.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the Announcements & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first nine months of 2020, Noah distributed RMB73.4 billion (US$10.8 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.7 billion (US$22.9 billion) as of September 30, 2020.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,204 relationship managers across 266 service centers in 79 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 350,409 registered clients as of September 30, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com .

