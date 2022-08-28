Nobel Resources : Interim Financial Report

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Nobel Resources Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Expressed in Canadian Dollars- Unaudited
June 30,
December 31,
As at:
2022
2021
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
1,562,993
4,075,028
Amounts receivable
251,231
198,764
Prepaid expenses and advances
33,063
64,606
Total current assets
1,847,287
4,338,398
Long-term
Right-of-use asset
5
-
3,583
Total assets
1,847,287
4,341,981
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
10
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
307,038
654,053
Lease liability
5
-
3,736
Total liabilities
307,038
657,789
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
6
14,311,946
Common shares
14,311,946
Warrant reserve
7
1,954,285
1,954,285
Option reserve
7
3,544,145
3,544,145
Deficit
(18,270,127)
(16,126,184)
Total shareholders' equity
1,540,249
3,684,192
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,847,287
4,341,981
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 4 and 12)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022:
Signed:
"Lawrence Guy" , Director
Signed:
"David Gower" , Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nobel Resources Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Expressed in Canadian Dollars- Unaudited
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
$
$
$
$
Expenses
146,305
1,611,944
Exploration and evaluation expenses
4
2,578,992
3,387,120
Consulting and management fees
10
194,520
144,307
398,819
451,540
Professional fees
16,496
302,663
28,496
367,473
Amortization
5
-
3,582
3,583
7,165
Shareholder communication and filing fees
37,779
31,567
65,602
62,372
Promotion
17,508
75,826
63,395
108,493
Travel expenses
-
1,030
2,629
1,030
Office expenses
19,577
137,946
33,549
147,337
Share-based compensation
7,10
-
2,645,702
-
2,645,702
(Loss) for the period before other items
(432,185)
(5,921,615)
(2,208,017)
(7,178,232)
Other items
-
(44)
Interest expense
(242)
(547)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
40,091
(18,756)
64,118
54,795
Net and comprehensive (loss) for the period
(392,094)
(5,940,613)
(2,143,943)
(7,123,984)
Basic and diluted (loss) per share
(0.01)
(0.14)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.17)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
77,132,117
77,132,117
Basic and Diluted
41,076,667
41,076,667
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nobel Resources Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Expressed in Canadian Dollars- Unaudited
Number of
Common
Warrant
Option
Shareholders'
shares
Shares
Reserve
Reserve
Deficit
equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2020
40,000,000
2,157,652
16,348
-
(1,282,750)
891,250
Private placement (note 6)
1,712,500
685,000
-
-
-
685,000
Share issue costs
-
(1,163,809)
373,000
-
-
(790,809)
Warrants issued
-
(23,712)
23,712
-
-
-
Subscription receipts
24,045,705
8,808,000
-
-
-
8,808,000
Warrants exercised
36,000
5,796
(2,196)
-
-
3,600
Option reserve
-
-
-
2,645,702
-
2,645,702
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(7,123,984)
(7,123,984)
Balance, June 30, 2021
65,794,205
10,468,927
410,864
2,645,702
(8,406,734)
5,118,759
Balance, December 31, 2021
77,132,117
14,311,946
1,954,285
3,544,145
(16,126,184)
3,684,192
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(2,143,943)
(2,143,943)
Balance, June 30, 2022
77,132,117
14,311,946
1,954,285
3,544,145
(18,270,127)
1,540,249
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
