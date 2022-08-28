Log in
    NBLC   CA65501C1005

NOBEL RESOURCES CORP.

(NBLC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:50 2022-08-26 pm EDT
0.0800 CAD   +6.67%
Nobel Resources : Interim Financial Report

08/28/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Nobel Resources Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Nobel Resources Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in Canadian Dollars- Unaudited

June 30,

December 31,

As at:

2022

2021

Note

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash

1,562,993

4,075,028

Amounts receivable

251,231

198,764

Prepaid expenses and advances

33,063

64,606

Total current assets

1,847,287

4,338,398

Long-term

Right-of-use asset

5

-

3,583

Total assets

1,847,287

4,341,981

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

10

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

307,038

654,053

Lease liability

5

-

3,736

Total liabilities

307,038

657,789

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

6

14,311,946

Common shares

14,311,946

Warrant reserve

7

1,954,285

1,954,285

Option reserve

7

3,544,145

3,544,145

Deficit

(18,270,127)

(16,126,184)

Total shareholders' equity

1,540,249

3,684,192

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,847,287

4,341,981

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Notes 4 and 12)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022:

Signed:

"Lawrence Guy" , Director

Signed:

"David Gower" , Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

Nobel Resources Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Expressed in Canadian Dollars- Unaudited

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Note

$

$

$

$

Expenses

146,305

1,611,944

Exploration and evaluation expenses

4

2,578,992

3,387,120

Consulting and management fees

10

194,520

144,307

398,819

451,540

Professional fees

16,496

302,663

28,496

367,473

Amortization

5

-

3,582

3,583

7,165

Shareholder communication and filing fees

37,779

31,567

65,602

62,372

Promotion

17,508

75,826

63,395

108,493

Travel expenses

-

1,030

2,629

1,030

Office expenses

19,577

137,946

33,549

147,337

Share-based compensation

7,10

-

2,645,702

-

2,645,702

(Loss) for the period before other items

(432,185)

(5,921,615)

(2,208,017)

(7,178,232)

Other items

-

(44)

Interest expense

(242)

(547)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

40,091

(18,756)

64,118

54,795

Net and comprehensive (loss) for the period

(392,094)

(5,940,613)

(2,143,943)

(7,123,984)

Basic and diluted (loss) per share

(0.01)

(0.14)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.17)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

77,132,117

77,132,117

Basic and Diluted

41,076,667

41,076,667

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Nobel Resources Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Expressed in Canadian Dollars- Unaudited

Number of

Common

Warrant

Option

Shareholders'

shares

Shares

Reserve

Reserve

Deficit

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2020

40,000,000

2,157,652

16,348

-

(1,282,750)

891,250

Private placement (note 6)

1,712,500

685,000

-

-

-

685,000

Share issue costs

-

(1,163,809)

373,000

-

-

(790,809)

Warrants issued

-

(23,712)

23,712

-

-

-

Subscription receipts

24,045,705

8,808,000

-

-

-

8,808,000

Warrants exercised

36,000

5,796

(2,196)

-

-

3,600

Option reserve

-

-

-

2,645,702

-

2,645,702

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(7,123,984)

(7,123,984)

Balance, June 30, 2021

65,794,205

10,468,927

410,864

2,645,702

(8,406,734)

5,118,759

Balance, December 31, 2021

77,132,117

14,311,946

1,954,285

3,544,145

(16,126,184)

3,684,192

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(2,143,943)

(2,143,943)

Balance, June 30, 2022

77,132,117

14,311,946

1,954,285

3,544,145

(18,270,127)

1,540,249

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

