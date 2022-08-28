Nobel Resources : Management Discussion and Analysis

NOBEL RESOURCES CORP.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

(In Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Date: August 25, 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides a discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of the operations of Nobel Resources Corp. (individually or collectively with its subsidiaries, as applicable, "Nobel" or the "Company"), to enable a reader to assess material changes in the financial condition and results of operations as at and for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts included in the MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as published by the International Accounting Standards Board. Please refer to Note 3 of the annual audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 for disclosure of the Company's significant accounting policies.

The scientific and technical contents of this MD&A have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vernon Arseneau, (P.Geo), and Mr. David Gower, (P.Geo), Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). As officers of the Company, Mr. Arseneau and Mr. Gower are not considered independent.

The audit committee of the Company has reviewed this MD&A and the consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and the Company's Board of Directors approved these documents prior to their release.

Overview and Strategy

Nobel is a Canadian exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on exploring in Chile. Exploration is conducted through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Grupo Los Nogales S.A ("Nobel Panama"), which in turn owns 100% of Mantos Grandes Resources Chile SpA.

The Company currently has the right to acquire a 100% ownership interest in each of the Algarrobo Project and the La Salvadora Project, both potential Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") style, high-grade copper properties in Chile, which are described in detail below under the sections entitled, "Mineral Exploration Properties". The Company is continuing to evaluate both the La Salvadora Project and the Algarrobo Project. The Company also continues to review project submissions and data from various sources with a view to identifying other opportunities that could create value for its shareholders.

Summary of Properties and Projects

Mineral Exploration Properties

The Company has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Algarrobo Iron Oxide Copper Gold Ore (IOCG), a potential large-scale IOCG style high grade copper property in Chile. The country is a top mining jurisdiction as it is strategically located within 25km by paved highway from port and has world-class IOCG deposits within the Major Candelaria Belt.

Algarrobo Property - Description

The Algarrobo Project is located approximately 850km north of Santiago, in Region III, Province of Chanaral, Chile. The Algarrobo Project is located in the Southern Atacama Desert, with the city of Copiapo located approximately 43km to the southeast and the port at Caldera 25km to the east (see Figure 1).

The Property consists of 53 "Angela", 2 "Angelita" and 24 "Roble" tenures, comprising a total of 6,710 ha (16,581 acres).

1