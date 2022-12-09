Advanced search
    NOBI   SE0000949331

NOBIA AB (PUBL)

(NOBI)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:23 2022-12-09 am EST
23.00 SEK   +0.88%
12/09Nobia : Samuel Dalén appointed Executive Vice President Supply Chain
PU
12/07Dates for Nobia's financial reports in 2023
AQ
11/17Nobia Appoints CFO As Head Of Region UK
MT
Nobia : Samuel Dalén appointed Executive Vice President Supply Chain

12/09/2022 | 07:33pm EST
Published: 08 Dec 2022 Samuel Dalén appointed Executive Vice President Supply Chain
Samuel Dalén has been appointed new Executive Vice President Supply Chain, reporting to Jon Sintorn, and member of the Group Executive Committee (EC) as of December 5, 2022.

Samuel holds a M.Sc. in Mechanical engineering from Lund University and most recently held the position as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Kährs Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium flooring. He has extensive supply chain experience in an international environment and also experience from the strategy and commercial areas.

"I am very happy to welcome Samuel to Nobia. He brings extensive, relevant and valuable supply chain experience, which is key to managing our day-to-day operations and the challenges we face as well as for driving our strategic agenda, Tomorrow Together. I very much look forward to working with Samuel and the operations teams to continue to develop and improve our manufacturing-, sourcing and logistics capabilities, says Jon Sintorn, President and CEO.

Nobia AB published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 00:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
