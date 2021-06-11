Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nobia AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOBI   SE0000949331

NOBIA AB (PUBL)

(NOBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/11 08:38:42 am
75.975 SEK   +0.56%
08:14aNOBIA  : We have been given the green light
PU
04/30NOBIA AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29NOBIA  : 29 Apr 2021 Nobia's 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nobia : We have been given the green light

06/11/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published: 11 Jun 2021 We have been given the green light
Nobia sets scientific climate targets and reaches top position in rating.

We are proud to get the green light - the top position - in the Ambitionsindex on corporate climate action. Hagainitiativet has examined which of the stock exchange's +100 large companies have set targets to halve their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in accordance with the 1.5 ˚C target, in its annual Ambitionsindex. Nobia, together with 37 other listed companies, are in the top of the rating.

We reached this position as we have set a scientific climate target to reduce emissions from our own operations and in our value chain. In doing so, we want to contribute to keeping global warming well below 1.5°C, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Learn more about our science-based climate targets here.

Disclaimer

Nobia AB published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOBIA AB (PUBL)
08:14aNOBIA  : We have been given the green light
PU
04/30NOBIA AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29NOBIA  : 29 Apr 2021 Nobia's 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/29NOBIA  : 2021 Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/28NOBIA  : 28 Apr 2021 Interim report January – March 2021
PU
04/27NOBIA  : 27 Apr 2021 Philip Sköld appointed EVP Strategy & Transformation and me..
PU
04/27NOBIA  : Philip Sköld appointed EVP Strategy & Transformation and member of Nobi..
AQ
04/19NOBIA  : 19 Apr 2021 Invitation to presentation of Q1 interim report 2021
PU
04/19NOBIA  : Invitation to presentation of Q1 interim report 2021
AQ
04/07NOBIA  : 07 Apr 2021 Unique collaboration puts colour first
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 996 M 1 694 M 1 694 M
Net income 2021 916 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 2 983 M 361 M 361 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 12 757 M 1 544 M 1 544 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 944
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart NOBIA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Nobia AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOBIA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 88,00 SEK
Last Close Price 75,55 SEK
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jon Erik Ivar Sintorn President & Chief Executive Officer
Kristoffer Ljungfelt Chief Financial Officer
Nora Förisdal Larssen Chairman
Sara Björk Chief Information Officer
George Miles Bramston Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBIA AB (PUBL)14.73%1 544
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.13.00%14 365
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC11.69%6 509
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO.,LTD49.82%1 753
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION-11.74%1 408
GOLDENHOME LIVING CO., LTD.35.35%1 010