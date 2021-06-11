Nobia : We have been given the green light

Published: 11 Jun 2021
We have been given the green light
Nobia sets scientific climate targets and reaches top position in rating.
We are proud to get the green light - the top position - in the Ambitionsindex on corporate climate action. Hagainitiativet has examined which of the stock exchange's +100 large companies have set targets to halve their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in accordance with the 1.5 ˚C target, in its annual Ambitionsindex. Nobia, together with 37 other listed companies, are in the top of the rating.
We reached this position as we have set a scientific climate target to reduce emissions from our own operations and in our value chain. In doing so, we want to contribute to keeping global warming well below 1.5°C, in line with the Paris Agreement.
Learn more about our science-based climate targets here.
