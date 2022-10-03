Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nobina AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOBINA   SE0007185418

NOBINA AB (PUBL)

(NOBINA)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-02-16 am EST
108.10 SEK   +0.09%
09/16The EU General Court Dismisses Appeals In Landmark State Aid Rulings
AQ
06/15Nobina : wins new major contract in Norway
PU
06/01Nobina : wins new contract in Denmark
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nobina : Henrik Dagnäs to become new CEO of Nobina

10/03/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release 3 October 2022

Henrik Dagnäs to become new CEO of Nobina

The Nobina Board has appointed Henrik Dagnäs as new President and CEO of Nobina AB. He will replace Magnus Rosén, who will continue serving as a non- executive Board member of Nobina.

During his 16 years with Nobina, Henrik Dagnäs has held several roles and most recently served as COO and Deputy CEO of Nobina.

Henrik has also previously worked as Managing Director of Nobina Sweden and will bring important operational and strategic expertise to the new role to continue developing the company and the market. Nobina currently operates in a Nordic market with opportunities emerging from the increasing need for sustainable transport solutions, demographic trends that place higher demands on healthcare and flexible solutions, as well as urbanisation and digitalisation, which both require and create new forms of mobility.

"The Board has worked to identify a successor to Magnus Rosén and I am delighted to present Henrik Dagnäs as new President and CEO of Nobina. Henrik's operational background, strategic experience and personal drive will provide continuity and enable the company to continue to develop."

"I would like to thank Magnus Rosén, who during his five years as CEO of Nobina generated profitable growth through a new strategic direction and a sustainability agenda that is now a natural part of the company's DNA. I am delighted to continue working with Magnus on Nobina's Board." says Robert Gregor, Chairman of the Board of Nobina.

Henrik Dagnäs, incoming President and CEO:

"Nobina is a fantastic company with strong values and employees, who keep society moving every day. I am immensely proud to be entrusted to lead, operate and develop Nobina and the public transport sector that I have worked with and for over the past 20 years."

Henrik Dagnäs will take up his duties as President and CEO of Nobina on 10 October 2022.

For further information, please contact:

David Erixon, Head of Communications david.erixon@nobina.se +46 72 967 02 84

About Nobina

This is Nobina. We are the Nordic region's largest public transport operator, with 13,000 employees across four countries. Every day, all year round, one million people choose to travel more sustainably with us. From north to south, in urban and in rural areas. To the next bus stop, or all the way home. Together with our passengers and clients, we are big enough to make a real difference. From a welcoming greeting and a comfortable bus journey, to new smart technology that contributes to more fossil-free travel. A unique opportunity to bring about change.

The Group operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland and reported sales of almost SEK 13 billion in 2021/2022. In the Swedish and Danish markets, Nobina also operates service traffic under the Samtrans, Göteborgs Buss, Telepass and Ørslev brands, respectively.

Nobina AB

Telephone: +46 8 410 650 00

Reg. no. 556576-4569

Armégatan 38

www.nobina.com

Registered office of the Board of Directors:

Box 6071, SE-171 06 Solna, Sweden

Stockholm

2(2)

Together, we keep society moving every day.

More information is available on: www.nobina.com

Disclaimer

Nobina AB published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOBINA AB (PUBL)
09/16The EU General Court Dismisses Appeals In Landmark State Aid Rulings
AQ
06/15Nobina : wins new major contract in Norway
PU
06/01Nobina : wins new contract in Denmark
PU
05/31Nobina announces outcome of voting procedure and redeems remaining bonds
AQ
05/31Nobina : Resolutions at the annual general meeting in Nobina AB (publ)
PU
05/10Nobina initiates voting procedure for early bond redemption
AQ
04/28Nobina : Notice of annual general meeting in Nobina AB (publ)
PU
04/25Nobina wins new contract in Norway
AQ
04/25Nobina AB Wins New Contract in Norway
CI
04/07Nobina Year-End Report 1 December 2021-28 February 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOBINA AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Chart NOBINA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Nobina AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Magnus Karl Rosén President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Pernilla Walfridsson Chief Financial Officer
Robert John Gregor Chairman
Säger Henrik Dagnäs Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Martin Pagrotsky Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOBINA AB (PUBL)1.03%996
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.86%28 469
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS-11.23%2 896
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-5.71%1 993
FIRSTGROUP PLC2.94%861
FNM S.P.A.-30.94%181