Nobina : Henrik Dagnäs to become new CEO of Nobina

Press release 3 October 2022

Henrik Dagnäs to become new CEO of Nobina

The Nobina Board has appointed Henrik Dagnäs as new President and CEO of Nobina AB. He will replace Magnus Rosén, who will continue serving as a non- executive Board member of Nobina.

During his 16 years with Nobina, Henrik Dagnäs has held several roles and most recently served as COO and Deputy CEO of Nobina.

Henrik has also previously worked as Managing Director of Nobina Sweden and will bring important operational and strategic expertise to the new role to continue developing the company and the market. Nobina currently operates in a Nordic market with opportunities emerging from the increasing need for sustainable transport solutions, demographic trends that place higher demands on healthcare and flexible solutions, as well as urbanisation and digitalisation, which both require and create new forms of mobility.

"The Board has worked to identify a successor to Magnus Rosén and I am delighted to present Henrik Dagnäs as new President and CEO of Nobina. Henrik's operational background, strategic experience and personal drive will provide continuity and enable the company to continue to develop."

"I would like to thank Magnus Rosén, who during his five years as CEO of Nobina generated profitable growth through a new strategic direction and a sustainability agenda that is now a natural part of the company's DNA. I am delighted to continue working with Magnus on Nobina's Board." says Robert Gregor, Chairman of the Board of Nobina.

Henrik Dagnäs, incoming President and CEO:

"Nobina is a fantastic company with strong values and employees, who keep society moving every day. I am immensely proud to be entrusted to lead, operate and develop Nobina and the public transport sector that I have worked with and for over the past 20 years."

Henrik Dagnäs will take up his duties as President and CEO of Nobina on 10 October 2022.

For further information, please contact:

David Erixon, Head of Communications david.erixon@nobina.se +46 72 967 02 84

