Nobina : Invitation to participate in the result presentation regarding the Q3 report 2020/2021 from Nobina AB

Solna 2020-12-15

Invitation to participate in the result presentation regarding the Q3 report 2020/2021 from Nobina AB

Nobina AB's Q3 report 2020/2021 will be published on Tuesday 22 December 2020 at 08:00 (CET).

A conference call will take place on the same day at 10:00 (CET), where President and CEO Magnus Rosén together with CFO Pernilla Walfridsson will be presenting and commenting on the report as well as answering questions.

The report will be published on the company web site www.nobina.com at 08:00 (CET) on the same day. The presentation slides will be available on the company website in time for the conference call or through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j93uitr2

To attend the conference call, please call:

From Sweden, tel: +46 8 506 921 85

From UK, tel: +44 203 0095710

From US, tel: +1 866 8692 321

From Germany, tel: +49 69 2222 4910

From Finland, tel: +358 942 451472

From Denmark, tel: +45 3272 7518

From Norway, tel: +47 2156 3162

Conference ID: 2828939

For contact details from other countries, please contact Nobina. For a recorded version of the conference call, please log in via the same link as above.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Gelinder, Head of Treasury & IR Nobina AB mattias.gelinder@nobina.com +46 72 967 02 61

Pernilla Walfridsson, CFO Nobina AB pernilla.walfridsson@nobina.com +46 8 410 651 80

About Nobina

This is Nobina. We are the Nordic region's largest public transport operator, with 12,000 employees across four countries. Every day, all year round, one million people choose to travel more sustainably with us. From north to south, in urban and in rural areas. To the next bus stop, or all the way home. Together with our passengers and clients, we are big enough to make a real difference. From a welcoming greeting and a comfortable bus journey, to new smart technology that contributes to more fossil-free travel. A unique opportunity to bring about change.