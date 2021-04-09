Nobina : Year-End Report 1 March 2020–28 February 2021 04/09/2021 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q4 NOBINA YEAR-END REPORT MARCH 2020-FEBRUARY 2021 Strong earnings in a challenging market Comments from the CEO In 2020/21, we reported our highest sales and strongest earnings ever, despite a very challenging situation. Sales, adjusted for currency, for the fourth quarter rose 11.4 percent and adjusted EBT more than tripled to SEK 129 million. Samtrans was responsible for a significant share of the earnings improvement. Additionally new contracts for extra or replacement traffic, retroactive revenue and continuing efficiency improvements supported profitability in our bus operations. It is with confidence we approach 2021 and an expected gradual return to earlier travel patterns. 290 0.65% Covid-19 testing stations set up by Samtrans interest margin on the new green bond The fourth quarter Net sales amounted to SEK 2,860 million (2,605), an increase of 9.8 percent compared to the prior-year quarter, of which +10.1 percent was organic growth, -1.6 percent currency effects and +1.3 percent acquisitions.

(2,605), an increase compared to the prior-year quarter, of which +10.1 percent was organic growth, -1.6 percent currency effects and +1.3 percent acquisitions. EBITA amounted to SEK 171 million (89).

(89). EBIT amounted to SEK 156 million (64).

(64). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 114 million (10).

(10). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 111 million (0), and earnings per share totalled SEK 1.25 (0.02) before dilution.

(0), and earnings per share totalled (0.02) before dilution. Cash flow from operations was SEK 611 million (422). Full year Net sales amounted to SEK 10,787 million (10,645), an increase of

1.3 percent , of which +2.5 percent was organic growth, -1.5 percent

currency­ effects and +0.3 percent ­acquisitions .

(10,645), an increase of , of which +2.5 percent was organic growth, -1.5 percent currency­ effects and +0.3 percent ­acquisitions EBITA amounted to SEK 757 million (662).

(662). EBIT amounted to SEK 689 million (597).

(597). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 534 million (399).

(399). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 445 million (305), and earnings per share totalled SEK 5.03 (3.47) before dilution.

(305), and earnings per share totalled (3.47) before dilution. Cash flow from operations was SEK 2,147 million (1,543). Significant events during and after the fourth quarter New 8-year contract won with Skånetrafiken in Lund worth SEK 1.6 billion.

8-year contract won with Skånetrafiken in Lund worth SEK 1.6 billion. Strategic acquisitions of KE Buss and Göteborgs Buss completed in December 2020.

Renewed confidence in Infosolutions, which, together with Samtrans, won the Public Health Agency of Sweden's procurement of national large-scale testing of covid-19 for 2021 with four possible extensions of 3 months each. New green bond of SEK 200 million at a competitive interest rate of

STIBOR­ 3 months plus 65 basis points.

STIBOR­ 3 months plus 65 basis points. The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.77 per share, corresponding to 75 percent of net profit or 63 percent if expressed according to our current dividend policy. Key metrics Quarter Full year (SEK million, except as otherwise indicated) Dec 2020-Feb 2021 Dec 2019-Feb 2020 Mar 2020-Feb 2021 Mar 2019-Feb 2020 Net sales 2,860 2,605 10,787 10,645 EBITDA 501 357 1,951 1,764 EBITA 171 89 757 662 EBIT 156 64 689 597 EBT 114 10 534 399 Adjusted EBT1) 129 35 602 464 Adjusted EBT margin 4.5% 1.3% 5.6% 4.4% Profit after tax 111 0 445 305 Cash flow for the period2) 172 114 760 -753 28 Feb 2021 29 Feb 2020 Net debt/EBITDA 2.6x 3.1x Equity/assets ratio, % 17.0% 14.7% Quarter Full year Dec 2020-Feb 2021 Dec 2019-Feb 2020 Mar 2020-Feb 2021 Mar 2019-Feb 2020 CO2 target3) 61% n/a 61% n/a A complete table of key metrics, including definitions, can be found on pages 23-24. Adjusted for income, costs and amortisations related to acquisition accounting effects. Cash flow for the full year was positively impacted by the non-payment of a dividend, new acquistion-loan related to Samtrans and less cash-financed bus investments compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. By 2030 Nobina aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions per driven kilometre by 80 percent with 2015 as base year. The climate target refers to greenhouse gas intensity measured in carbon dioxide equivalents. REG. NO. 556576-4569 NOBINA YEAR-END REPORT MARCH 2020-FEBRUARY 2021 • 1 "84 percent of our buses in the Nor- dic region operate on green electricity or renewable fuel and in Sweden this share is 99 percent" STATEMENT FROM THE CEO Statement from the CEO In 2020/21, we reported our highest sales and strongest earnings ever, despite a very challenging situation. Sales for the fiscal year, adjusted for currency effects, rose 2.8 percent to SEK 10.8 billion and adjusted EBT amounted to SEK 602 million (464). The performance trend accelerated in the fourth quarter, resulting in an increase in currency-adjusted sales by 11.4 percent and adjusted EBT more than tripled to SEK 129 million (35). Samtrans accounted for a significant share of the earnings improvement after adjusting their business model in spring 2020 to focus on Covid-19 testing. Today, Samtrans is the leading player in mobile self-testing of Covid-19 in Sweden and at the end of 2020 the contract was extended by the Public Health Agency of Sweden until December 2021 with an option to extend this throughout 2022. Samtrans will also provide logistics for Covid-19 vaccinations. In contracted public transport, we were also successful in our efforts to compensate for markets that were sometimes in lockdown and for a 50-percent drop in travel in Sweden in 2020. By securing new contracts in extra traffic and replacement traffic, and thanks to negotiations on temporary pandemic adapted incentive contracts and continued streamlining, we could partially offset some of the decline and maintain profitability. There is every reason to expect a return to earlier travel patterns over the next year even if no one can say how quickly this may happen. A substantial share of our passengers perform work that requires them to be at their workplaces and we operate in regions where alternatives to public transport are limited for average wage earners. It is also beyond all doubt that that the political environmental agenda supports public transport. Travelling by bus is sustainable. 84 percent of our buses operate on green electricity or renewable fuel, and in Sweden this share is 99 percent. Our transition in the other ­Nordic countries accelerated further during the year and we secured new contracts with predominantly electric buses in both Denmark and Finland. These contracts, together with forthcoming traffic start-ups with electric buses in Piteå and Malmö, will make Nobina the largest electric bus operator in the Nordic region. It will also move us closer to achieving our new climate target to reduce CO2 emissions per driven kilometre by 80 percent by 2030. Our green profile also improves access to financing on competitive terms. In early March 2021, we issued another SEK 200 million within the framework of our green bond at a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3 months + 65 basis points. Digital developments are also changing the way we travel. Digital travel planners and apps for ticket purchasing are already available, but this journey is only just beginning when seen in the light of future opportunities. We want to offer our passengers the opportunity to travel from door to door, in cooperation with operators of all the available travel alternatives. We are therefore continuing to develop the Travis app's ecosystem of various mobility solutions, most recently through an agreement with the green car-pooling service Kinto Share. Bicycles, electric scooters and electric taxis are already part of the ­solution in addition to bus and train services. I see major opportunities in the continued development of the service in many Nordic cities, thereby facilitating travel for millions of people and reducing the need for a car. Nobina is the Nordic region's largest operator of publicly tendered public bus transport and, relative to our competitors, highly profitable. We are careful to only secure contracts with the potential for attractive margins, which partially holds back organic growth but ensures high profitability. In parallel, we grow through systematic acquisitions. Since 2018/19, we have completed five acquisitions that have made a strong contribution to our growth in recent years and our earnings during the latest fiscal year. The impact of the pandemic on other operators in the industry will enable us to capitalise further on our size and financial strength should we see the potential for value-generating acquisitions. KE Buss, which we acquired to increase our competitiveness in smaller contracts, and Göteborgs Buss in service traffic, are examples of the type of acquisition we are constantly evaluating. In light of the opportunities referred to above, and the continued uncertainty surrounding the pan- demic, the Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.77 per share, corresponding to 75 percent of net profit or 63 percent if expressed according to our current dividend policy. I consider this a responsible level given that we have achieved two of our three financial targets this year and improved most sustainability-related key metrics. We are well prepared for sustained profitable growth in a turbulent world. Finally, I wish to thank our 12,000 employees for their outstanding work during a time that has been challenging for us all. I can now see what this incredible organisation is capable of when market conditions change rapidly. I look forward to working together with all of our you all as we continue to develop Nobina and contribute to sustainable travel for everyone. Magnus Rosén, President and CEO REG. NO. 556576-4569 NOBINA YEAR-END REPORT MARCH 2020-FEBRUARY 2021 • 2 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Nobina's financial performance Fourth quarter (1 December 2020-28 February 2021) and full year (1 March 2020-28 February 2021) Net sales The fourth quarter Nobina's fourth quarter net sales amounted to SEK 2,860 million1) (2,605), up 9.8 percent compared with the prior year period. Organic growth increased 10.1 percent. Development in net sales was largely due to the positive performance of Samtrans with Covid-19 testing ­stations, positive contract migration through contracts started in the Swedish segment during the year, and acquisitions in the Sweden (+1.3 percent). Full year Nobina's net sales for the full year amounted to SEK 10,787 million (10,645), an increase of 1.3 percent compared with the prior year period. Adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, sales were 2.5 percent higher year-on-year. New activities in Samtrans and positive contract migration in Sweden and Norway made a positive contribution to the increase in sales, while the net sales was adversely impacted by lower incentive revenue resulting from continuating restrictions on normal travel due to Covid-192. Sales for the quarter include SEK 25 million in retroactive negotiated revenue. Nobina nor- mally reports incentive contracts according to the provisions of the agreement in force at the time based on passengers registered as travelling, and this has also been the case during the pandemic. Agreements with clients on alternative measures for the contracts are nor- mally implemented retroactively and Nobina identifies any retroactive effects on revenue. For more details see page 10, Risk and uncertainty factors. Results The fourth quarter EBITA for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 171 million (89), an increase of 92.1 percent, largely attributable to the performance of Samtrans, retroactive negotiated revenue and increased extra traffic. Contract migration improved slightly compared with the year-earlier period. EBIT for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 156 million (64), up 143.7 percent. Profit before tax amounted to SEK 114 million (10). Adjusted profit before tax amounted to SEK 129 million (35). Full year EBITA for the full year amounted to SEK 757 million (662), an increase of 14.3 percent. The increase was mainly a result of new activities in Samtrans pertaining to Covid-19 testing stations and increased effi- ciency. EBIT for the full year amounted to SEK 689 million (597). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 534 million (399). Adjusted profit before tax totalled SEK 602 million (464). Income tax Nobina's income tax in the income statement for the fourth quarter comprised current tax of SEK -6 million (5) recognition of prior, unrec- ognised deferred taxes of SEK 14 million (-) and a change in deferred tax of SEK -11 million (-15). The effective rate of tax was 2.6 percent (100.0). Tax paid in the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 0 million (-11). Nobina's income tax for the full year comprised current tax of SEK -12 million (2) recognition of prior, unrecognised deferred taxes of SEK 14 million (-) and a change in estimated deferred tax of SEK -91 million (-96). Tax paid in the full year amounted to SEK 5 million (-). The effective rate of tax was 16.7 percent (23.5). Net sales SEKm 3,000 2,400 1,800 1,200 600 0 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019/2020 2020/2021 EBITA SEKm 300 240 180 120 60 0 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019/2020 2020/2021 A leading operator in mobile care In a normal year, Samtrans Omsorgsresor conducts approximately 1.7 million passenger jour- neys, predominantly contracted by municipalities and regions. The company plays a key role in society by being available for people who, for various reasons, are unable to travel by regular public transport services. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Samtrans' public service role has expanded into new areas. "We have, for example, helped the healthcare system by transporting Covid-19 patients and established ourselves as the leading provider of mobile testing stations," says Eric Steijer, CMO of Samtrans. At the end of the fiscal year, there were approximately 290 testing stations together with mobile testing vehicles in 13 of Sweden's 21 regions, from Malmö to Kiruna, with a capacity exceeding 20,000 tests per day. Samtrans now manages more than 900 employees carrying out various Covid-19-related activities. Eric: "In addition to our testing stations, we conduct assisted tested, are responsible for purchasing and packing up to 100,000 testing kits every week and help Apoteket with transporta- tion. We also conduct antigen tests for employers who want to trace Covid-19 at workplaces, and recently began testing arrivals at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. During the spring, Samtrans will also manage logistics for the ongoing vaccination against Covid-19. Moreover, work with national large-scale testing will continue for the foreseeable future. In February, Samtrans together with Infosolutions and Apoteket were awarded the Public Health Agency of Sweden's tender for national large-scale testing for up to two years." "Our expertise and extensive network offers us a strong position in healthcare logistics and we have become an important partner in society for testing, staffing and mobile care," says Eric. REG. NO. 556576-4569 NOBINA YEAR-END REPORT MARCH 2020-FEBRUARY 2021 • 3 Financial position Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 1,049 million (307) at the end of the period. Nobina has an available bank credit facility of SEK 300 million (300) as of 28 February 2021. Nobina's interest-bearing liabilities amounted to SEK 6,207 million (5,841), mainly divided between right-of- use liabilities of SEK 2,686 million (3,287) and other external liabilities, mainly loans for bus financing, of SEK 3,477 million (2,439). The bus financing includes also Nobina's green bond of SEK 500 million (500), which was launched in February 2019. Nobina's liabilities are primarily attributable to the financing of investments in buses and equipment used in operations, but also include certain strategic debt in the form of two loans related to acquisition financing amounting to SEK 360 ­million (246), see Note 1. Net debt totalled SEK 5,158 million (5,534) at the end of the period, and net debt/EBITDA was 2.6x (3.1x). Shareholders' equity totalled SEK 1,795 million (1,380). The equity/assets ratio at the end of the period was 17.0 percent (14.7). Investments and divestments The fourth quarter Bus investments in the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 394 million (78) and other investments were SEK 11 million (45). Nobina signed right-of- use agreements of SEK 0 million (-84) and new loans of SEK -346 million (-39) were raised. Nobina's cash investments for procurement of buses, accessories and other PPE amounted to SEK 59 million (0). During the fourth quarter, the company sold buses and other fixed assets to a value of SEK 7 million (SEK 34 million), which created a capital gain of SEK 4 million (SEK 2 million). During the period, revaluation of buses and other tangible fixed assets that are for sale amounted to SEK -9 million (SEK -11 million). See more information note 2. Full year Bus investments in the full year amounted to SEK 1,377 million (2,353) and other investments were SEK 108 million (79). Nobina signed right- of-use agreements of SEK -27 million (-905) and new loans of SEK -1,192 million (-860). The previous fiscal year was impacted by the refi- nancing of buses, which were previously lease-financed in an amount of SEK 799 million. Nobina's cash investments for procurement of buses, accessories and other PPE amounted to SEK 266 million (667) and consisted primarily of investments in loan-financed buses. During the year, the company sold buses and other fixed assets to a value of SEK 18 million (SEK 53 million), which created a capital gain of SEK 2 million (SEK 2 million). During the year, revaluation of buses and other tangible fixed assets for sale amounted to SEK -55 million (SEK -74 million). See more information note 2 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Cash flow The fourth quarter Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 500 million (346) thanks to higher earnings. Change in working capital amounted to SEK 111 million (65). Cash flow from investing activities amounted to SEK -453 million (-5) and included investments in buses and equipment, which were financed by loans amounting to SEK 346 million (39). Cash flow from investing activities for the fourth quarter included two acquisitions and cash investments financed by the green bond, which had been issued in the fourth quarter of 2018-2019. Cash flow from financing activities was SEK 14 million (-303) and was positively impacted by a reduction in treasury shares purchasing. Total cash flow for the quarter was SEK 172 million (114). Full year Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 1,951 million (1,739) thanks to higher earnings. The change in working capital amounted to SEK 199 million (-196) and primarily reflected the impact of delayed liquidity settlements pertaining to incentive contracts due to Covid-19, settlement effects from Samtrans new Covid-19 business and increased accounts payables and personnel-­ related liabilities from contract migration. Cash flow from investing activities amounted to SEK -1,542 million (-1,521) and was impacted by a payment of additional considerations of SEK -75 million related to the acquisition of Samtrans, the net cash flow effect of two acquisitions of SEK -26 million as well as investments in buses and equipment of SEK -1,458 million (-1,527), which were financed by loans amounting to SEK 1,392 million (860) that also included proceeds of SEK 200 million from the financing of previous acquisitions. Cash flow during the prior year was also impacted by the refinancing of buses, which were previously lease-financed, with loans corresponded to SEK 799 million in both investments and new loans. No such refinancing took place in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Cash flow during the prior year was also impacted by bus investments of SEK -456 million financed by the green bond, which had been issued in the fourth quarter of 2018-2019, which this year amounted to SEK -51 million. Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 155 million (-775), which was impacted by the decision not to pay a dividend that amounted to SEK -331 million in the preceding year and a reduction in treasury shares purchasing of SEK 60 million. Cash flow for the full year totalled SEK 760 million (-753). Quarter Full year Dec 2020-Feb 2021 Dec 2019-Feb 2020 Mar 2020-Feb 2021 Mar 2019-Feb 2020 Investments in new buses -394 -78 -1,377 -2,353 Other investments -11 -45 -108 -79 Total investments -405 -123 -1,485 -2,432 Lease-financed investments - 84 27 905 Non-lease-financed investments -405 -39 -1,458 -1,527 Of which loan-financed investments 346 39 1,192 860 Total cash investments 1) -59 0 -266 -667 1) The investment table includes investments in buses and other equipment but excludes acquisition financing. REG. NO. 556576-4569 NOBINA YEAR-END REPORT MARCH 2020-FEBRUARY 2021 • 4 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Results analysis, year to date Management's assessment of explanatory items regarding net sales and adjusted EBT. (SEK million) Net sales Adj. EBT Comments on the outcome Period Mar 2019-Feb 2020 10,645 464 Price and Volume 60 104 The estimated effects of price and volume were positive in terms of net sales and adjusted EBT. Samtrans had a positive impact on both revenue and earnings. The decrease in travel volume resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on revenue in Sweden, which was offset by new activities for Samtrans. Currency­ effects had a negative impact on net sales. Contract migration 118 -20 The adverse impact on sales of contract migration from previous quarters was offset in the fourth quarter by contracts started in the second quarter in Sweden. Contract­ migrations were extensive and impacted the results negatively, primarily in Sweden. Positive impact of migration in Norway and Finland. Indexation and -36 36 Operational efficiency improved for adjusted EBT year-on-year, due to lower fuel­ operational efficiency and damage costs as well as less overtime. Indexation has a negative impact on the net sales due to Covid-19. Other -24 This item includes other cost deviations, primarily within central functions, and includes results from the fleet operations. Net financial items 42 Profit for the year was positively affected by currency effects. Period Mar 2020-Feb 2021 10,787 602 Result analysis for net sales and earnings The results analysis above explains accumulated results from the preceding year to the current year, related to net sales and adjusted EBT. Price and volume show the effects of changes in existing traffic contracts relating to prices of performed transport as well as changed transport volumes. This explanatory item includes all active traffic ­contracts carried out by Nobina during both the preceding and current period. Contract migration shows the effect of changes in the contract ­portfolio. A started traffic contract entails increased sales, and often an initial adverse impact on earnings due to start-up costs and lower initial efficiency. A concluded traffic contract results in lower sales and loss of the contract's contribution to earnings. Indexation shows the impact of indexation on net sales compared with underlying cost inflation as regards pay, fuel, consumables, etc., in existing contracts. This item can also include effects of ex post adjustment of index revenues, with different lag times depending on the structure of the traffic contracts. Operational efficiency shows the effect on earnings of changes in efficiency­ in the operations in the form of personnel expenses, ­maintenance, damage, etc. Other includes property expenses, marketing and sales costs, other administrative expenses as well as results from fleet operations which includes the effect of sales of buses on earnings. Net financial items include the effect on earnings of interest payments, exchange rates and other financial items. Age structure fourth quarter 8.7 (8.4) WEIGHTED AVERAGE 5.3 (4.6) CONTRACT TERM, YEARS1) WEIGHTED AVERAGE AGE OF THE CONTRACT PORTFOLIO, YEARS The duration of contracts varies between countries, and was on average­ (weighted by the number of buses) 8.7 years. The average contract age (weighted by the number of buses) was 5.3 years. 6.3 (6.3) AVERAGE AGE OF BUS FLEET, YEARS Nobina's bus fleet had an average age of 6.3 years. REG. NO. 556576-4569 NOBINA YEAR-END REPORT MARCH 2020-FEBRUARY 2021 • 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Nobina AB published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:05:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about NOBINA AB (PUBL) 02:06a NOBINA : Year-End Report 1 March 2020–28 February 2021 PU 02:01a NOBINA : Year-End Report 1 March 2020-28 February 2021 AQ 04/01 NOBINA : Invitation to participate in the result presentation regarding the Q4 .. AQ 03/19 NOBINA : publishes preliminary earnings for fourth quarter of 2020/21 PU 03/17 NOBINA : publishes preliminary earnings for fourth quarter of 2020/21 AQ 03/09 NOBINA : Issues $23.3 Million of Green Bonds to Finance Electric Buses MT 03/08 NOBINA : has successfully issued additional green bonds AQ 02/01 NOBINA : Samtrans awarded renewed contract for Covid-19 testing AQ 01/22 NOBINA : Wins electric bus contract for movia in roskilde AQ 01/20 NOBINA : wins electric bus contract for MOVIA in Roskilde AQ