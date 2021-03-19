Log in
Nobina : publishes preliminary earnings for fourth quarter of 2020/21

03/19/2021 | 11:13am EDT
Press release 2021-03-17

Nobina publishes preliminary earnings for fourth quarter of 2020/21

Nobina is today publishing its preliminary earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020/21 due to higher profit than market expectations.

Market expectations were exceeded due to the implementation of robust measures, swift adaptation of our business models and retroactive revenue from earlier quarters of 2020/21.

Year-on-year, sales for the quarter are expected to grow 9.8 percent and adjusted earnings before tax is expected to rise by SEK 85-95 million. Sales for the quarter are forecast at SEK 2,860 million, and adjusted EBT* at SEK 120-130 million.

The earnings improvement is largely the result of the higher than expected usage of testing stations provided by Samtrans to meet societal needs in the pandemic and retroactive revenue (SEK 25 million) following the completion of contract negotiations, in which the company reached agreement with PTA's on how the effects of the pandemic would be managed. In addition, these factors, together with positive effects from extra traffic in Sweden and Norway as well as positive effects from contract migration have contributed to the overall improvement in profit.

All figures presented in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. The final report for the fourth quarter of 2020/21 will be published at 8:00 a.m. CEST on April 9 2021. Nobina will not provide any additional comments until after the publication of its year-end report.

*Adjusted for income, costs and amortisations related to acquisition accounting effects

This information is such that Nobina AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. The information was published, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned below, at 08:00 a.m. CEST on 17 March 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Gelinder, Head of Treasury & IRmattias.gelinder@nobina.com+46 72 967 02 61

Pernilla Walfridsson, CFOpernilla.walfridsson@nobina.com+46 72 967 04 04

About Nobina

This is Nobina. We are the Nordic region's largest public transport operator, with 12,000 employees across four countries. Every day, all year round, one million people choose to travel more sustainably with us. From north to south, in urban and in rural areas. To the next bus stop, or all the way home. Together with our passengers and clients, we are big enough to make a real difference. From a welcoming greeting and a comfortable bus journey, to new smart technology that contributes to more fossil-free travel. A unique opportunity to bring about change. The Group operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland and reported sales of almost SEK 11 billion in 2019. In the Swedish and Danish markets, Nobina also operates special needs transportation under the Samtrans and Örslev brands, respectively. Nobina is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nobina AB

Telephone: +46 8 410 650 00

Reg. no. 556576-4569

Armégatan 38

www.nobina.com

Registered office of the Board of Directors:

Stockholm

Box 6071, SE-171 06 Solna, Sweden

2(2)

Together, we keep society moving every day.

More information is available on:www.nobina.com

Disclaimer

Nobina AB published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
