Press release, 2021-04-16

Nobina publishes prospectus and applies for admission to trading of additional green bonds

On 8 March 2021, Nobina AB (publ) (the "Company") announced that the Company had successfully issued additional bonds in an amount of SEK 200 million (the "Bonds") under its existing green bond loan with a final maturity date on February 13th, 2024. The Bonds were issued at 102.187% of par value which corresponds to a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3 months plus 65 basis points.

According to the terms and conditions for the Bonds, the Company has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on the Sustainable Bond List at Nasdaq Stockholm, for which purpose a listing prospectus has been drafted which has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) as of today's date. The prospectus is available at the Company's website www.nobina.com as well as the website of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, www.fi.se. The company will apply for admission to trading of the Bonds and the first day of trading is expected to fall on 20 April 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Pernilla Walfridsson, CFO pernilla.walfridsson@nobina.com +46 72 967 04 04

Mattias Gelinder, Group Treasurer & Head of IR mattias.gelinder@nobina.com +46 72 967 02 61

About Nobina

This is Nobina. We are the Nordic region's largest public transport operator, with 12,000 employees across four countries. Every day, all year round, one million people choose to travel more sustainably with us. From north to south, in urban and in rural areas. To the next bus stop, or all the way home. Together with our passengers and clients, we are big enough to make a real difference. From a welcoming greeting and a comfortable bus journey, to new smart technology that contributes to more fossil-free travel. A unique opportunity to bring about change.

The Group operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland and reported sales of almost SEK 11 billion in 2020/2021. In the Swedish and Danish markets, Nobina also operates special needs transportation under the Samtrans and Örslev brands, respectively. Nobina is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Together, we keep society moving every day. More information is available on: www.nobina.com