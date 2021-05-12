Press release 12 May 2021

Nobina wins two contracts in Skåne

Skånetrafiken has chosen to renew and expand its collaboration with Nobina by concluding two agreements, one of which is new and the other a renewal of an existing agreement. Both of the agreements will commence in December 2022 and extend for eight years with two optional extension years. The total value of both contracts is approximately SEK 1.6 billion.

One of the agreements involves a renewed contract for Nobina to operate regional transport in north-western Skåne, including regions such as Höganäs, Ekeby and Svalöv. In conjunction with the start of services, the new SkåneExpressen 11 route will be inaugurated between Helsingborg and Höganäs, thereby shortening journey times and providing the opportunity to travel between the cities 24 hours a day. The second agreement is new and encompasses city and regional transport in Hässleholm. Combined, the two contracts will include 71 scheduled buses, with the buses deployed for city transport in Hässleholm operating on electricity.

"I am delighted that Skånetrafiken has decided to continue our extensive cooperation. Together, we can now continue to operate and develop public transport that offers our passengers the opportunity to choose secure, welcoming and sustainable travel," says Henrik Dagnäs, Managing Director, Nobina Sweden.

The award decision can be appealed until 21 May 2021.

