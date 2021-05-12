Log in
NOBINA AB (PUBL)

Nobina : wins two contracts in Skåne

05/12/2021 | 09:40am EDT
Press release 12 May 2021

Nobina wins two contracts in Skåne

Skånetrafiken has chosen to renew and expand its collaboration with Nobina by concluding two agreements, one of which is new and the other a renewal of an existing agreement. Both of the agreements will commence in December 2022 and extend for eight years with two optional extension years. The total value of both contracts is approximately SEK 1.6 billion.

One of the agreements involves a renewed contract for Nobina to operate regional transport in north-western Skåne, including regions such as Höganäs, Ekeby and Svalöv. In conjunction with the start of services, the new SkåneExpressen 11 route will be inaugurated between Helsingborg and Höganäs, thereby shortening journey times and providing the opportunity to travel between the cities 24 hours a day. The second agreement is new and encompasses city and regional transport in Hässleholm. Combined, the two contracts will include 71 scheduled buses, with the buses deployed for city transport in Hässleholm operating on electricity.

"I am delighted that Skånetrafiken has decided to continue our extensive cooperation. Together, we can now continue to operate and develop public transport that offers our passengers the opportunity to choose secure, welcoming and sustainable travel," says Henrik Dagnäs, Managing Director, Nobina Sweden.

The award decision can be appealed until 21 May 2021.

For further information, please contact:

David Erixon, Head of Communications david.erixon@nobina.se +46 72 967 02 84

Mattias Gelinder, Group Treasurer & Head of IR mattias.gelinder@nobina.com +46 72 967 02 61

About Nobina

This is Nobina. We are the Nordic region's largest public transport operator, with 12,000 employees across four countries. Every day, all year round, one million people choose to travel more sustainably with us. From north to south, in urban and in rural areas. To the next bus stop, or all the way home. Together with our passengers and clients, we are big enough to make a real difference. From a welcoming greeting and a comfortable bus journey, to new smart technology that contributes to more fossil-free travel. A unique opportunity to bring about change.

The Group operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland and reported sales of almost SEK 11 billion in 2019. In the Swedish and Danish markets, Nobina also operates service traffic under the Samtrans and Örslev brands, respectively. Nobina is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Together, we keep society moving every day. More information is available on: www.nobina.com

Telephone: +46 8 410 650 00

Reg. no. 556576-4569

Armégatan 38

www.nobina.com

Registered office of the Board of Directors:

Box 6071, SE-171 06 Solna, Sweden

Stockholm

Nobina AB published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 13:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
