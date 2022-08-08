NOBLE : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

NOBLE CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Business combination with Maersk Drilling anticipated to close October 3, 2022
Q2 Total Revenue of $275 million, an increase of 31% quarter-over-quarter
Q2 Net Income of $37 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $84 million
Q2 Cash Flow from Operations of $88 million and Free Cash Flow of $56 million
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, August 8, 2022 - Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE, "Noble", or the "Company") today reported second quarter 2022 results.
Successor
(stated in millions, except per share
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2022
amounts)
Total Revenue
$
275
$
219
$
210
Contract Drilling Services Revenue
262
200
195
Net Income (Loss)
37
20
(37)
Adjusted EBITDA*
84
10
27
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)*
33
(25)
(8)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
0.45
0.30
(0.54)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per
0.40
(0.37)
(0.12)
Share*
A Non-GAAP supporting schedule is included with the statements and schedules attached to this press release.
Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation, stated "The second quarter marks an important inflection in Noble's financial results. As signaled previously, we expect to produce meaningful step-ups in earnings as we move through 2022, and we delivered on the first step-up during this quarter. Our second quarter results, which are underpinned by strong operational performance, highlight the ability of the Noble platform to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. As our organization prepares to complete the business combination with Maersk Drilling, we remain focused on providing world class service to our customers and operating safely every day."
Second Quarter Results
Contract drilling services revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $262 million compared to $195 million in the first quarter. Marketed fleet utilization was 85 percent in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 75 percent in the previous quarter. Contract drilling services costs for the second quarter were $178 million, up from $166 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $84 million compared to $27 million in the first quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures totaled $31 million in the second quarter.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $88 million and free cash flow was $56 million for the same period.
Operating Highlights and Backlog
Noble's marketed floater fleet was 100% contracted in the second quarter. The Noble Faye Kozack was awarded a one-well contract with LLOG for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a rate of $420,000 per day. The contract includes managed pressure drilling services and is expected to commence in late 2022 or early 2023. In Suriname, APA Corp executed its second option for the Noble Gerry de Souza and is expected to novate the rig to TotalEnergies for one well. The Noble Globetrotter I recently concluded with Shell and demobilized to complete routine maintenance following that 10-year contract. Following its brief out-of-service period, the rig is scheduled to mobilize to Mexico during the third quarter to commence work for CNOOC and Petronas. Additionally, during the second quarter the four drillships under the Commercial Enabling Agreement were awarded 7.4 years of incremental term in connection with the sanctioning of the Yellowtail development in Guyana.
In the second quarter, the Noble Regina Allen commenced operations in Guyana for Repsol and, after completion of its current program, is scheduled to return to Trinidad and Tobago to drill six firm wells with a different operator. In the U.K. North Sea, the Noble Sam Hartley is preparing to commence its program for TotalEnergies. Additionally, the Noble Houston Colbert mobilized to the Middle East and is now preparing for its 3.5-year campaign in Qatar.
Noble's estimated revenue backlog was approximately $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022. This excludes the 3.5 year firm term contracts for both the Noble Mick O'Brien and Noble Houston Colbert, which were signed after the quarter end.
Maersk Drilling Business Combination Update
The Danish public tender exchange offer process in connection with Noble's business combination with The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling") has now commenced. The tender exchange offer period for outstanding Maersk Drilling shares is set for August 10 to September 8, 2022.
As previously announced, the Company has entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell five jackup rigs for $375 million to a newly formed subsidiary ("Buyer") of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. to address the potential concerns identified by the UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") in the Phase I review of the proposed business combination with Maersk Drilling. The rigs are the Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, and Noble Lloyd Noble. Publication of the CMA's final decision on the divestment's adequacy in addressing their competition concerns is scheduled for September 1, 2022. If the Buyer and related sale agreement are accepted by the CMA, closing of the Business Combination is expected to occur on October 3, 2022, with the jackup divestment sale expected to close promptly thereafter.
Outlook
Noble's guidance for full year 2022 remains unchanged from what was previously provided on May 2, 2022.
Commenting on Noble's outlook for the second half of 2022, Mr. Eifler stated, "Demand for offshore drilling is increasing in all our key operating regions, and we expect this positive momentum to continue despite global economic concerns. Tender activity remains at attractive levels and our customers have a robust pipeline of opportunities for our rigs. We look forward to completing the business combination with Maersk Drilling in early October and creating a dynamic leader in offshore drilling. I'm confident in Noble's ability to deliver on the key
transaction rationale, which include enhancing the customer experience and executing on our commitment to return capital to shareholders."
Fleet Status Report
In conjunction with second quarter results, the Company has also provided an updated "Fleet Status Report" which reflects the current status and contract information for each of its rigs. The updated report can be found under the "Our Fleet" section of the Company's website.
Conference Call
Noble will host a conference call related to its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties may dial +1 929-203-0901 and refer to conference ID 31391 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Alternatively, a live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be accessible for a limited time following the scheduled call.
For additional information, visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com
Ian Macpherson
Vice President - Investor Relations +1 713-239-6507 imacpherson@noblecorp.com
About Noble Corporation
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transactions (the "Business Combination") contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of November 10, 2021, by and among Noble, Noble Finco Limited ("Topco"), Noble Newco Sub Limited and The Drilling Company of 1972
A/S ("Maersk Drilling"), Topco has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (which Registration Statement was declared effective on April 11, 2022) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that includes a proxy statement of Noble that also constitutes a prospectus for Topco and an offering prospectus of Topco used in connection with Topco's offer to exchange shares in Maersk Drilling for Topco shares. Noble mailed the proxy statement/ prospectus to its shareholders in connection with the vote to approve the merger of Noble with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Topco, and Topco distributed the offering prospectus in connection with the exchange offer. Topco also filed an offer document with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed Business Combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the proposed Business Combination. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE OFFERING DOCUMENT RELATING TO THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION IN ITS ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY EACH OF TOPCO AND NOBLE WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT TOPCO, MAERSK DRILLING AND NOBLE, THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION AND RELATED MATTERS.
Investors and shareholders can obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Noble and Topco through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and shareholders can obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents related thereto on Maersk Drilling's website at www.maerskdrilling.com or on Noble's website at www.noblecorp.com or by written request to Noble at Noble Corporation, Attn: Richard B. Barker, 13135 Dairy Ashford, Suite 800, Sugar Land, Texas 77478.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed Business Combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction, in each case in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act and applicable European or UK, as appropriate, regulations. Subject to certain exceptions to be approved by the relevant regulators or certain facts to be ascertained, the public offer will not be
