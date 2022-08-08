NOBLE : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation, stated "The second quarter marks an important inflection in Noble's financial results. As signaled previously, we expect to produce meaningful step-ups in earnings as we move through 2022, and we delivered on the first step-up during this quarter. Our second quarter results, which are underpinned by strong operational performance, highlight the ability of the Noble platform to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. As our organization prepares to complete the business combination with Maersk Drilling, we remain focused on providing world class service to our customers and operating safely every day."

Second Quarter Results

Contract drilling services revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $262 million compared to $195 million in the first quarter. Marketed fleet utilization was 85 percent in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 75 percent in the previous quarter. Contract drilling services costs for the second quarter were $178 million, up from $166 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $84 million compared to $27 million in the first quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures totaled $31 million in the second quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $88 million and free cash flow was $56 million for the same period.

Operating Highlights and Backlog

Noble's marketed floater fleet was 100% contracted in the second quarter. The Noble Faye Kozack was awarded a one-well contract with LLOG for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a rate of $420,000 per day. The contract includes managed pressure drilling services and is expected to commence in late 2022 or early 2023. In Suriname, APA Corp executed its second option for the Noble Gerry de Souza and is expected to novate the rig to TotalEnergies for one well. The Noble Globetrotter I recently concluded with Shell and demobilized to complete routine maintenance following that 10-year contract. Following its brief out-of-service period, the rig is scheduled to mobilize to Mexico during the third quarter to commence work for CNOOC and Petronas. Additionally, during the second quarter the four drillships under the Commercial Enabling Agreement were awarded 7.4 years of incremental term in connection with the sanctioning of the Yellowtail development in Guyana.