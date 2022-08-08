Noble : Fleet Status Report(opens in new window)

Fleet Status Report

August 8, 2022

New Contract Activity 1

Qatar

Noble Houston Colbert & Noble Mick O'Brien - Firm contracts signed for previously announced Letters of Award with undisclosed operator for 3.5 years per rig

Suriname

Noble Gerry de Souza - Option 2 of 2 exercised by APA Corp [and novated to TotalEnergies]

Trinidad & Tobago

Noble Regina Allen - Option 1 of 3 exercised for two wells by undisclosed operator

United States

Noble Faye Kozack - Contract signed with LLOG for 1 firm well including managed pressure drilling services

1. New contract activity listed reflects all publicly announced contracts and option exercises since Fleet Status Report published on May 2, 2022

