    NBLCF   KYG6610J2093

NOBLE CORPORATION

(NBLCF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
29.82 USD    0.00%
Noble : Fleet Status Report(opens in new window)

08/08/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
Fleet Status Report

August 8, 2022

New Contract Activity 1

Qatar

  • Noble Houston Colbert & Noble Mick O'Brien - Firm contracts signed for previously announced Letters of Award with undisclosed operator for 3.5 years per rig

Suriname

  • Noble Gerry de Souza - Option 2 of 2 exercised by APA Corp [and novated to TotalEnergies]

Trinidad & Tobago

  • Noble Regina Allen - Option 1 of 3 exercised for two wells by undisclosed operator

United States

  • Noble Faye Kozack - Contract signed with LLOG for 1 firm well including managed pressure drilling services

1. New contract activity listed reflects all publicly announced contracts and option exercises since Fleet Status Report published on May 2, 2022

The information contained in this fleet status report is as of the date of the report only and is subject to change without n otice to the recipient, and we assume no duty to update any portion of the information contained herein. This fleet status report contains statements that are not historical facts, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the estimated duration of client contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates, shipyard projects, our business, financial performance, and prospects. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially.

1 of 4

Fleet Status Report

August 8, 2022

Drillships

Rig Name

Design

Built

Location

Operator

Start Date

End Date

Dayrate

Comments

Noble Tom Madden

Gusto P10,000

2014

Guyana

Esso

Dec 2019

Nov 2025

Market based

Contract award under CEA - See Note #1

Noble Sam Croft

Gusto P10,000

2014

Guyana

Esso

Apr 2019

Nov 2025

Market based

Contract award under CEA - See Note #1

Noble Don Taylor

Gusto P10,000

2013

Guyana

Esso

Nov 2019

Nov 2025

Market based

Contract award under CEA - See Note #1

Noble Bob Douglas

Gusto P10,000

2013

Guyana

Esso

Apr 2018

Nov 2025

Market based

Contract award under CEA - See Note #1

US GOM

Shell

Jul 2017

Jul 2022

$275,000

-

Noble Globetrotter I

Globetrotter Class

2011

Mexico

CNOOC

Aug 2022

Nov 2022

$275,000

-

Mexico

Petronas

Dec 2022

Feb 2023

$325,000

-

Noble Globetrotter II

Globetrotter Class

2013

US GOM

Shell

Jan 2019

Sep 2023

$297,500

See Note #2

US GOM

Murphy

Nov 2021

May 2022

$215,000

-

Noble Faye Kozack

Samsung 12,000

2013

US GOM

QuarterNorth

May 2022

Jul 2022

$240,000

-

US GOM

QuarterNorth

Jul 2022

Nov 2022

$290,000

2 one-well options remaining

US GOM

LLOG

Feb 2023

Apr 2023

$420,000

includes MPD services

Noble Stanley Lafosse

Samsung 12,000

2014

US GOM

Murphy

Apr 2021

Aug 2022

$180,000

-

US GOM

Murphy

Sep 2022

Nov 2022

$300,000

3 one-well options remaining

Noble Gerry de Souza

Samsung 12,000

2011

Las Palmas

-

Aug 2021

Feb 2022

-

-

Suriname

APA Corp

Mar 2022

Oct 2022

Undisclosed

-

Pacific Meltem

Samsung 12,000

2014

Las Palmas

-

-

-

-

Cold Stacked

Pacific Scirocco

Samsung 12,000

2011

Las Palmas

-

-

-

-

Cold Stacked

Updates since last Fleet Status Report shown in Bold Red font

2 of 4

Fleet Status Report

August 8, 2022

Jackups

Rig Name

Design

Built

Location

Operator

Start Date

End Date

Dayrate

Comments

Noble Lloyd Noble

MSC CJ70

2016

Norway

Equinor

Oct 2021

Jun 2023

Undisclosed

-

Noble Sam Hartley

F&G JU-3000N

2014

United Kingdom

-

Dec 2021

Aug 2022

-

Warm Stacked

United Kingdom

TotalEnergies

Aug 2022

Jan 2023

$89,000

Plus 2 one-well options

Noble Sam Turner

F&G JU-3000N

2014

Denmark

TotalEnergies

Mar 2021

Mar 2023

Undisclosed

Plus 1 year option

Noble Houston Colbert

F&G JU-3000N

2014

United Kingdom

-

Apr 2020

Aug 2022

-

Warm Stacked

Qatar

Undisclosed

Aug 2022

Feb 2026

Undisclosed

Firm contract

Noble Tom Prosser

F&G JU-3000N

2014

Australia

Santos

May 2021

Nov 2022

Undisclosed

5 one-well options remaining

Noble Mick O'Brien

F&G JU-3000N

2013

Qatar

Qatargas

Oct 2019

Oct 2022

Undisclosed

Plus 1 year option

Qatar

Undisclosed

Oct 2022

Apr 2026

Undisclosed

Firm contract

Trinidad & Tobago

-

Oct 2021

May 2022

-

Warm Stacked

Noble Regina Allen

F&G JU-3000N

2013

Guyana

Repsol

May 2022

Aug 2022

Undisclosed

-

Trinidad & Tobago

Undisclosed

Aug 2022

Jul 2022

$102,000

1 two-well option exercised at $112k/d ; 2 two-well options remaining

Noble Hans Deul

F&G JU-2000E

2008

United Kingdom

IOG

Apr 2021

Mar 2023

Undisclosed

Plus 1 one-well option

Updates since last Fleet Status Report shown in Bold Red font

3 of 4

Fleet Status Report

August 8, 2022

Notes

#1 Dayrates under the CEA framework are repriced on March 1 and September 1 each year.

#2 Noble Globetrotter II : Dayrate based on a market index or floor of $275,000, whichever is higher, and will be adjusted every six months thereafter until completion of the contract. Please see the Company's Form 8-K dated December 12, 2016 for information relating to the dayrate adjustment mechanism. Following the most recent rate review, dayrate was adjusted to $297,467 effective March 10, 2022.

Updates since last Fleet Status Report shown in Bold Red font

4 of 4

Disclaimer

Noble Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 20:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
