Noble : Fleet Status Report(opens in new window)

Noble Houston Colbert & Noble Mick O'Brien - Firm contracts signed for previously announced Letters of Award with undisclosed operator for 3.5 years per rig
Suriname
Noble Gerry de Souza - Option 2 of 2 exercised by APA Corp [and novated to TotalEnergies]
Trinidad & Tobago
Noble Regina Allen - Option 1 of 3 exercised for two wells by undisclosed operator
United States
Noble Faye Kozack - Contract signed with LLOG for 1 firm well including managed pressure drilling services
1. New contract activity listed reflects all publicly announced contracts and option exercises since Fleet Status Report published on May 2, 2022
The information contained in this fleet status report is as of the date of the report only and is subject to change without n otice to the recipient, and we assume no duty to update any portion of the information contained herein. This fleet status report contains statements that are not historical facts, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the estimated duration of client contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates, shipyard projects, our business, financial performance, and prospects. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially.
Fleet Status Report
August 8, 2022
Drillships
Rig Name
Design
Built
Location
Operator
Start Date
End Date
Dayrate
Comments
Noble Tom Madden
Gusto P10,000
2014
Guyana
Esso
Dec 2019
Nov 2025
Market based
Contract award under CEA - See Note #1
Noble Sam Croft
Gusto P10,000
2014
Guyana
Esso
Apr 2019
Nov 2025
Market based
Contract award under CEA - See Note #1
Noble Don Taylor
Gusto P10,000
2013
Guyana
Esso
Nov 2019
Nov 2025
Market based
Contract award under CEA - See Note #1
Noble Bob Douglas
Gusto P10,000
2013
Guyana
Esso
Apr 2018
Nov 2025
Market based
Contract award under CEA - See Note #1
US GOM
Shell
Jul 2017
Jul 2022
$275,000
-
Noble Globetrotter I
Globetrotter Class
2011
Mexico
CNOOC
Aug 2022
Nov 2022
$275,000
-
Mexico
Petronas
Dec 2022
Feb 2023
$325,000
-
Noble Globetrotter II
Globetrotter Class
2013
US GOM
Shell
Jan 2019
Sep 2023
$297,500
See Note #2
US GOM
Murphy
Nov 2021
May 2022
$215,000
-
Noble Faye Kozack
Samsung 12,000
2013
US GOM
QuarterNorth
May 2022
Jul 2022
$240,000
-
US GOM
QuarterNorth
Jul 2022
Nov 2022
$290,000
2 one-well options remaining
US GOM
LLOG
Feb 2023
Apr 2023
$420,000
includes MPD services
Noble Stanley Lafosse
Samsung 12,000
2014
US GOM
Murphy
Apr 2021
Aug 2022
$180,000
-
US GOM
Murphy
Sep 2022
Nov 2022
$300,000
3 one-well options remaining
Noble Gerry de Souza
Samsung 12,000
2011
Las Palmas
-
Aug 2021
Feb 2022
-
-
Suriname
APA Corp
Mar 2022
Oct 2022
Undisclosed
-
Pacific Meltem
Samsung 12,000
2014
Las Palmas
-
-
-
-
Cold Stacked
Pacific Scirocco
Samsung 12,000
2011
Las Palmas
-
-
-
-
Cold Stacked
Notes
#1 Dayrates under the CEA framework are repriced on March 1 and September 1 each year.
#2 Noble Globetrotter II : Dayrate based on a market index or floor of $275,000, whichever is higher, and will be adjusted every six months thereafter until completion of the contract. Please see the Company's Form 8-K dated December 12, 2016 for information relating to the dayrate adjustment mechanism. Following the most recent rate review, dayrate was adjusted to $297,467 effective March 10, 2022.
