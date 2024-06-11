NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE). Stockholders will receive $5.65 and 0.2316 shares of Noble Corporation common stock for each share of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025.

