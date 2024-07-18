SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble", "the Company") (NYSE: NE, CSE: NOBLE) announces its intention to voluntarily delist from NASDAQ Copenhagen ("NASDAQ"). Noble will remain traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), as Noble's primary listing exchange.

Following a comprehensive review, the Company believes that the trading volume of its share entitlements ("Danish Shares") on NASDAQ no longer justifies the expense and administrative requirements associated with maintaining this dual listing. The Company's NYSE listing provides its shareholders with sufficient liquidity, as NYSE accounts for approximately 99% of its trading volume. The substantial savings in exchange fees, legal fees, and managerial time and effort to maintain a dual listing can be redirected to initiatives intended to generate shareholder value. Noble anticipates such delisting will be effective in late 2024 or early 2025.

To avoid holding Danish Shares that are not tradeable on a registered market following the effective date of the delisting, holders of Danish Shares traded on NASDAQ currently have the following options:

Transfer. Shareholders may transfer their Danish Shares currently trading on NASDAQ to Noble shares trading on NYSE. Shareholders may contact their broker to arrange for transfer. Any transfer, brokerage or holding fees are the responsibility of the shareholder.

Sell. Shareholders may sell their Danish Shares on NASDAQ prior to the effective date of the delisting.

The Company has not filed, and has not yet determined when it will file, a formal delisting request with NASDAQ. Additional information, including details regarding the practicalities of final transfers and tax treatment, will be provided after the Company submits its formal delisting request.

More information can be found on the Stockholder Information - FAQ section of the Investor Relations page on our website at www.noblecorp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication are forward looking statements, including those regarding the listing of the Company on NASDAQ, the potential delisting from NASDAQ, the timing of any such delisting and the implications to the Company or shareholders of any such delisting. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, or in the documents incorporated by reference, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "on track," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," "shall," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed in Noble's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot control such risk factors and other uncertainties, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. You should consider these risks and uncertainties when you are evaluating us.

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

