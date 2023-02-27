Noble : Fleet Status Report

Recent Commercial Activity since November 2, 2022 report
Jackup
Noble
New contract with BP for plugging and abandonment services plus drilling. The contract is expected to
Innovator
commence in May 2023, with a firm duration of one year. The firm contract value is approximately $50
million. The contract contains a one-year option with a potential contract value of approximately $58 million.
Floater
Noble Gerry de
New contract in Nigeria with an undisclosed operator with a firm duration of six wells with a minimum
Souza
duration of 290 days and with unpriced options extending into Q3 2024.
Noble Stanley
New contract from an undisclosed operator for a six-well work program in the US Gulf of Mexico. This scope
Lafosse
is expected to commence around June 2023 and is expected to keep the rig busy for a minimum of 340 days.
This contract also includes five, one-well operations options at mutually agreed dayrates. The firm backlog
associated with the contract is estimated to be approximately $148 million.
Noble Faye
New one-well contract with Kosmos in the US Gulf of Mexico with a minimum duration of 50 days at a dayrate
Kozack
of $450,000. This contract is scheduled to commence in mid-2023 in direct continuation of the rig's upcoming
one-well contract with LLOG. Additionally, QuarterNorth Energy has exercised its third and final option well.
Noble
New contract with Shell for 70 days of plug & abandonment work in the US Gulf of Mexico, which is planned
Globetrotter I
to commence during Q3 2023 at a dayrate of $375,000.
Commercial activity listed reflects all publicly announced contracts and option exercises since prior Fleet Status Report dated Nov 2, 2022.
The information contained in this fleet status report is as of the date of the report only and is subject to change without notice to the recipient, and we assume no duty to update any portion of the information contained herein. This fleet status report contains statements that are not historical facts, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the estimated duration of client contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates, shipyard projects, our business, financial performance, and prospects.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially.
The following information should be read in conjunction with Noble Corporation plc's ("Noble") filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in particular the description of, and assumptions with respect to, Noble's backlog and the associated risks as well as the other risk factors contained therein. Such filings are available on Noble's website at www.noblecorp.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Note: Names of all legacy Noble Drilling rigs in this report reflect the newly assigned names as part of the Noble fleet. The official vessel renaming process remains underway.
Floater Fleet Contract Status
Drillships
Rig name
Design
Built
Rated water
Location
Operator
Start Date
End Date
Dayrate
Comments
depth (ft.)
Noble Valiant
Samsung 96K
2014
12,000
Suriname
TotalEnergies
Sep-22
Apr-23
$243,000
Dayrate includes integrated services and MPD.
Noble Venturer
Samsung 96K
2014
12,000
Ghana
Tullow
Apr-21
Apr-25
$256,000
Average dayrate over contract duration excluding additional services
Petronas
Feb-23
Apr-23
$267,000
Dayrate includes integrated services
Noble Viking
Samsung 96K
2014
12,000
Malaysia
PTTEP
Apr-23
May-23
$232,900
Dayrate excludes integrated services
PTTEP
May-23
Jun-23
$378,900
Dayrate excludes integrated services and demobilization fee
Shell
Nov-23
Sep-24
$407,800
Dayrate includes MPD but excludes integrated services and
mobilization fee. Options included for up to 11 additional wells
Noble Voyager
Samsung 96K
2015
12,000
Mexico
Shell
Nov-22
Apr-23
$285,000
Dayrate excludes integrated services
Shell
Apr-23
Oct-23
$422,500
Dayrate excludes integrated services and potential performance
bonuses
Noble Tom Madden
Gusto P10,000
2014
12,000
Guyana
Esso
Dec-19
Nov-25
Market based
Contract award under CEA - See Note #1
Noble Sam Croft
Gusto P10,000
2014
12,000
Guyana
Esso
Apr-19
Nov-25
Market based
Contract award under CEA - See Note #1
Noble Don Taylor
Gusto P10,000
2013
12,000
Guyana
Esso
Nov-19
Nov-25
Market based
Contract award under CEA - See Note #1
Noble Bob Douglas
Gusto P10,000
2013
12,000
Guyana
Esso
Apr-18
Nov-25
Market based
Contract award under CEA - See Note #1
Noble
Globetrotter Class
2011
10,000
Mexico
Petronas
Mar-23
May-23
$325,000
Globetrotter I
US GOM
Shell
Jul-23
Sep-23
$375,000
Noble
Globetrotter Class
2013
10,000
US GOM
Shell
Jan-19
Nov-23
$385,000
See Note #2
Globetrotter II
#1 Dayrates under the CEA framework are repriced on March 1 and September 1 each year.
#2 Noble Globetrotter II: Dayrate based on a market index or floor of $275,000, whichever is higher, and will be adjusted every six months thereafter until completion of the contract. Please see the Company´s Form 8-K dated December 12, 2016 for information relating to the dayrate adjustment mechanism.
Floater Fleet Contract Status
Drillships
Rig name
Design
Built
Rated water
Location
Operator
Start Date
End Date
Dayrate
Comments
depth (ft.)
QuarterNorth
May-22
Apr-23
$310,000
Noble Faye Kozack
Samsung 12,000
2013
12,000
US GOM
LLOG
Apr-23
Jun-23
$420,000
Includes MPD services
Kosmos
Jun-23
Aug-23
$450,000
Noble Stanley Lafosse
Samsung 12,000
2014
12,000
US GOM
Murphy
Dec-22
Jun-23
$300,000
Undisclosed
Jun-23
May-24
Undisclosed
5 one-well options remaining at mutually agreed dayrates
Noble Gerry
Samsung 12,000
2011
12,000
Nigeria
Undisclosed
Feb-23
Nov-23
Undisclosed
Unpriced options until Q3 2024
de Souza
Pacific Meltem
Samsung 12,000
2014
12,000
Las Palmas
Cold stacked
Pacific Scirocco
Samsung 12,000
2011
12,000
Las Palmas
Cold stacked
Semisubmersibles
Rig name
Design
Built
Rated water
Location
Operator
Start Date
End Date
Dayrate
Comments
depth (ft.)
Noble Deliverer
DSS21-DPS2
2010
10,000
Australia
Inpex
Mar-20
Jul-23
276,500
Jul-23
Jul-24
Undisclosed
1 one-year option remaining
Noble Developer
DSS21-DPS2
2009
10,000
Brazil
Karoon Energy
Apr-22
Mar-23
$265,000
Dayrate includes mobilization fee
Shell
Apr-23
Jul-23
$411,000
Dayrate includes mobilization fee and additional services
Noble Discoverer
DSS21-DPS2
2009
10,000
Guyana
CGX Resources Inc.
Jan-23
May-23
Undisclosed
Noble Explorer
DSS20-CAM-M
2003
3,281
Azerbaijan
Cold stacked and investigating recycling opportunities
Jackup Fleet Contract Status
Ultra-harsh environment
Rig name
Design
Built
Rated water
Location
Operator
Start Date
End Date
Dayrate
Comments
depth (ft.)
Noble Innovator
MSC CJ70-150 MC
2003
492
United Kingdom
BP
May-23
May-24
$135,000
One year priced option at $160,000
Aker BP
Feb-22
Jul-23
$120,000
Noble Integrator
MSC CJ70-X150 MD
2015
492
Norway
Aker BP
Jul-23
Mar-24
Option period
Contracts to be delivered under the terms of the frame agreement
Aker BP
Apr-24
Nov-27
Undisclosed
Contracts to be delivered under the terms of the frame agreement
Noble Interceptor
MSC CJ70-X150 MD
2014
492
Denmark
TotalEnergies
Mar-22
May-23
Undisclosed
Noble Intrepid
MSC CJ70-X150 MD
2014
492
United Kingdom
Warm stacked
Noble Invincible
MSC CJ70-X150 MD
2016
492
Norway
Aker BP
Jan-23
Mar-23
Standby period
Contracts to be delivered under the terms of the frame agreement
Aker BP
Mar-23
Nov-27
Undisclosed
Contracts to be delivered under the terms of the frame agreement
