Noble : Fleet Status Report

02/27/2023 | 12:31am EST
Fleet Status Report

February 26, 2023

Recent Commercial Activity since November 2, 2022 report

Jackup

Noble

New contract with BP for plugging and abandonment services plus drilling. The contract is expected to

Innovator

commence in May 2023, with a firm duration of one year. The firm contract value is approximately $50

million. The contract contains a one-year option with a potential contract value of approximately $58 million.

Floater

Noble Gerry de

New contract in Nigeria with an undisclosed operator with a firm duration of six wells with a minimum

Souza

duration of 290 days and with unpriced options extending into Q3 2024.

Noble Stanley

New contract from an undisclosed operator for a six-well work program in the US Gulf of Mexico. This scope

Lafosse

is expected to commence around June 2023 and is expected to keep the rig busy for a minimum of 340 days.

This contract also includes five, one-well operations options at mutually agreed dayrates. The firm backlog

associated with the contract is estimated to be approximately $148 million.

Noble Faye

New one-well contract with Kosmos in the US Gulf of Mexico with a minimum duration of 50 days at a dayrate

Kozack

of $450,000. This contract is scheduled to commence in mid-2023 in direct continuation of the rig's upcoming

one-well contract with LLOG. Additionally, QuarterNorth Energy has exercised its third and final option well.

Noble

New contract with Shell for 70 days of plug & abandonment work in the US Gulf of Mexico, which is planned

Globetrotter I

to commence during Q3 2023 at a dayrate of $375,000.

Commercial activity listed reflects all publicly announced contracts and option exercises since prior Fleet Status Report dated Nov 2, 2022.

The information contained in this fleet status report is as of the date of the report only and is subject to change without notice to the recipient, and we assume no duty to update any portion of the information contained herein. This fleet status report contains statements that are not historical facts, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the estimated duration of client contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates, shipyard projects, our business, financial performance, and prospects.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially.

The following information should be read in conjunction with Noble Corporation plc's ("Noble") filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in particular the description of, and assumptions with respect to, Noble's backlog and the associated risks as well as the other risk factors contained therein. Such filings are available on Noble's website at www.noblecorp.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Note: Names of all legacy Noble Drilling rigs in this report reflect the newly assigned names as part of the Noble fleet. The official vessel renaming process remains underway.

2

Floater Fleet Contract Status

Drillships

Rig name

Design

Built

Rated water

Location

Operator

Start Date

End Date

Dayrate

Comments

depth (ft.)

Noble Valiant

Samsung 96K

2014

12,000

Suriname

TotalEnergies

Sep-22

Apr-23

$243,000

Dayrate includes integrated services and MPD.

Noble Venturer

Samsung 96K

2014

12,000

Ghana

Tullow

Apr-21

Apr-25

$256,000

Average dayrate over contract duration excluding additional services

Petronas

Feb-23

Apr-23

$267,000

Dayrate includes integrated services

Noble Viking

Samsung 96K

2014

12,000

Malaysia

PTTEP

Apr-23

May-23

$232,900

Dayrate excludes integrated services

PTTEP

May-23

Jun-23

$378,900

Dayrate excludes integrated services and demobilization fee

Shell

Nov-23

Sep-24

$407,800

Dayrate includes MPD but excludes integrated services and

mobilization fee. Options included for up to 11 additional wells

Noble Voyager

Samsung 96K

2015

12,000

Mexico

Shell

Nov-22

Apr-23

$285,000

Dayrate excludes integrated services

Shell

Apr-23

Oct-23

$422,500

Dayrate excludes integrated services and potential performance

bonuses

Noble Tom Madden

Gusto P10,000

2014

12,000

Guyana

Esso

Dec-19

Nov-25

Market based

Contract award under CEA - See Note #1

Noble Sam Croft

Gusto P10,000

2014

12,000

Guyana

Esso

Apr-19

Nov-25

Market based

Contract award under CEA - See Note #1

Noble Don Taylor

Gusto P10,000

2013

12,000

Guyana

Esso

Nov-19

Nov-25

Market based

Contract award under CEA - See Note #1

Noble Bob Douglas

Gusto P10,000

2013

12,000

Guyana

Esso

Apr-18

Nov-25

Market based

Contract award under CEA - See Note #1

Noble

Globetrotter Class

2011

10,000

Mexico

Petronas

Mar-23

May-23

$325,000

Globetrotter I

US GOM

Shell

Jul-23

Sep-23

$375,000

Noble

Globetrotter Class

2013

10,000

US GOM

Shell

Jan-19

Nov-23

$385,000

See Note #2

Globetrotter II

Key changes in bold

#1 Dayrates under the CEA framework are repriced on March 1 and September 1 each year.

#2 Noble Globetrotter II: Dayrate based on a market index or floor of $275,000, whichever is higher, and will be adjusted every six months thereafter until completion of the contract. Please see the Company´s Form 8-K dated December 12, 2016 for information relating to the dayrate adjustment mechanism.

3

Floater Fleet Contract Status

Drillships

Rig name

Design

Built

Rated water

Location

Operator

Start Date

End Date

Dayrate

Comments

depth (ft.)

QuarterNorth

May-22

Apr-23

$310,000

Noble Faye Kozack

Samsung 12,000

2013

12,000

US GOM

LLOG

Apr-23

Jun-23

$420,000

Includes MPD services

Kosmos

Jun-23

Aug-23

$450,000

Noble Stanley Lafosse

Samsung 12,000

2014

12,000

US GOM

Murphy

Dec-22

Jun-23

$300,000

Undisclosed

Jun-23

May-24

Undisclosed

5 one-well options remaining at mutually agreed dayrates

Noble Gerry

Samsung 12,000

2011

12,000

Nigeria

Undisclosed

Feb-23

Nov-23

Undisclosed

Unpriced options until Q3 2024

de Souza

Pacific Meltem

Samsung 12,000

2014

12,000

Las Palmas

Cold stacked

Pacific Scirocco

Samsung 12,000

2011

12,000

Las Palmas

Cold stacked

Semisubmersibles

Rig name

Design

Built

Rated water

Location

Operator

Start Date

End Date

Dayrate

Comments

depth (ft.)

Noble Deliverer

DSS21-DPS2

2010

10,000

Australia

Inpex

Mar-20

Jul-23

276,500

Jul-23

Jul-24

Undisclosed

1 one-year option remaining

Noble Developer

DSS21-DPS2

2009

10,000

Brazil

Karoon Energy

Apr-22

Mar-23

$265,000

Dayrate includes mobilization fee

Shell

Apr-23

Jul-23

$411,000

Dayrate includes mobilization fee and additional services

Noble Discoverer

DSS21-DPS2

2009

10,000

Guyana

CGX Resources Inc.

Jan-23

May-23

Undisclosed

Noble Explorer

DSS20-CAM-M

2003

3,281

Azerbaijan

Cold stacked and investigating recycling opportunities

Key changes in bold

4

Jackup Fleet Contract Status

Ultra-harsh environment

Rig name

Design

Built

Rated water

Location

Operator

Start Date

End Date

Dayrate

Comments

depth (ft.)

Noble Innovator

MSC CJ70-150 MC

2003

492

United Kingdom

BP

May-23

May-24

$135,000

One year priced option at $160,000

Aker BP

Feb-22

Jul-23

$120,000

Noble Integrator

MSC CJ70-X150 MD

2015

492

Norway

Aker BP

Jul-23

Mar-24

Option period

Contracts to be delivered under the terms of the frame agreement

Aker BP

Apr-24

Nov-27

Undisclosed

Contracts to be delivered under the terms of the frame agreement

Noble Interceptor

MSC CJ70-X150 MD

2014

492

Denmark

TotalEnergies

Mar-22

May-23

Undisclosed

Noble Intrepid

MSC CJ70-X150 MD

2014

492

United Kingdom

Warm stacked

Noble Invincible

MSC CJ70-X150 MD

2016

492

Norway

Aker BP

Jan-23

Mar-23

Standby period

Contracts to be delivered under the terms of the frame agreement

Aker BP

Mar-23

Nov-27

Undisclosed

Contracts to be delivered under the terms of the frame agreement

Key changes in bold

5

Disclaimer

Noble Corporation published this content on 26 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 05:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
