Noble : Fleet Status Report

New contract with Shell for 70 days of plug & abandonment work in the US Gulf of Mexico, which is planned

of $450,000. This contract is scheduled to commence in mid-2023 in direct continuation of the rig's upcoming

New one-well contract with Kosmos in the US Gulf of Mexico with a minimum duration of 50 days at a dayrate

is expected to commence around June 2023 and is expected to keep the rig busy for a minimum of 340 days.

New contract from an undisclosed operator for a six-well work program in the US Gulf of Mexico. This scope

New contract in Nigeria with an undisclosed operator with a firm duration of six wells with a minimum

commence in May 2023, with a firm duration of one year. The firm contract value is approximately $50

New contract with BP for plugging and abandonment services plus drilling. The contract is expected to

Commercial activity listed reflects all publicly announced contracts and option exercises since prior Fleet Status Report dated Nov 2, 2022.

Note: Names of all legacy Noble Drilling rigs in this report reflect the newly assigned names as part of the Noble fleet. The official vessel renaming process remains underway.