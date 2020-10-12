Log in
Noble Corporation : plc To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (OTC-PINK: NEBLQ, the Company) today announced it plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of trading. Copies of the Company's press release will be available on the Noble Website at www.noblecorp.com.

Noble also has scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-877-680-4232, or internationally 1-647-689-5432, using access code: 9024119, or by asking for the Noble Corporation plc conference call. Interested parties may also listen over the Internet through a link posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's Website. 

A replay of the conference call will be available on Thursday, November 5, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time, through Friday, December 4, 2020, ending at 11:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time. The phone number for the conference call replay is 1-800-585-8367 or, for calls from outside of the U.S., 1-416-621-4642, using access code: 9024119. The replay will also be available on the Company's Website following the end of the call.

About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at 10 Brook Street, London, W1S 1BG England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-results-301150369.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
