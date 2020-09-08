Noble Energy : Elliott Management discloses stake in Chevron target Noble Energy

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has acquired a stake in Noble Energy Inc, the oil and gas producer which agreed in July to be bought by Chevron Corp for $5 billion.

The stake was disclosed in a notice posted on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's website. [https://bit.ly/35jieFR ]

The filing, dated Sept. 4, did not disclose the size of the stake of the New York-based hedge fund, led by billionaire Paul Singer, and details regarding its position in the stock.

Elliott and Noble did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chevron said in July it would buy Noble in an all-stock offer in the first major deal in the energy sector since the coronavirus crisis crushed global fuel demand and sent crude prices to historic lows. Noble shareholders are expected to vote on the deal on Oct. 2.

Noble and Elliott were granted early termination under the FTC's Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, which is a legal requirement when an investor buys shares in a firm above a certain threshold and seeks to hold discussions regarding strategy, management changes and others. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)