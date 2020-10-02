Noble Energy : Shareholders Approve Merger With Chevron

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that shareholders of the Company approved the pending merger (the “Merger”) with Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (“Chevron”) and all other proposals related to the Merger at Noble Energy’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held earlier today. Noble Energy anticipates providing final vote results for the Special Meeting, as certified by the independent Inspector of Election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a later release. Chevron and Noble Energy expect to close the Merger early in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased that Noble Energy shareholders resoundingly support the pending transaction with Chevron,” said David L. Stover, Noble Energy’s Chairman and CEO. “Today’s approval marks an important milestone on the path to becoming part of an even stronger global energy platform. We thank our shareholders and other stakeholders for recognizing the many benefits that will be realized, and the significant value that will be created, through this combination.”

As previously announced, on July 20, 2020, Chevron and Noble Energy entered into a definitive merger agreement providing for Chevron’s acquisition of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each eligible share of Noble Energy common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger will be converted into the right to receive 0.1191 of a share of Chevron’s common stock, with cash in lieu of any fractional shares.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world’s growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®, visit https://www.nblenergy.com.

Important Additional Information

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In connection with the potential transaction, Chevron filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) containing a preliminary prospectus of Chevron that also constitutes a preliminary proxy statement of Noble Energy. The Form S-4 was declared effective on August 26, 2020, and the definitive proxy statement was mailed to stockholders of Noble Energy on the same date. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or registration statement or for any other document that Chevron or Noble Energy may file with the SEC and send to Noble Energy’s stockholders in connection with the potential transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF CHEVRON AND NOBLE ENERGY ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Chevron or Noble Energy through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Chevron are available free of charge on Chevron’s website at http://www.chevron.com/investors and copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Noble Energy are available free of charge on Noble Energy’s website at http://investors.nblenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements regarding the potential transaction between Chevron and Noble Energy, including any statements regarding the expected timetable for completing the potential transaction, the ability to complete the potential transaction, the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the potential transaction, the pending approval of CEMAC, and any other statements regarding Chevron’s and Noble Energy’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “schedules,” “estimates,” “positions,” “pursues,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “budgets,” “outlook,” “trends,” “guidance,” “focus,” “on schedule,” “on track,” “is slated,” “goals,” “objectives,” “strategies,” “opportunities,” “poised,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of Chevron’s and Noble Energy’s management and therefore involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include uncertainties as to the timing to consummate the potential transaction; the risk that a condition to closing the potential transaction may not be satisfied; the risk that regulatory approvals are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated by the parties; the effects of disruption to Chevron’s or Noble Energy’s respective businesses; the effect of this communication on Chevron’s or Noble Energy’s stock prices; the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions outside of Chevron’s or Noble Energy’s control; transaction costs; Chevron’s ability to achieve the benefits from the proposed transaction, including the anticipated annual run-rate operating and other cost synergies and accretion to return on capital employed, free cash flow, and earnings per share; Chevron’s ability to promptly, efficiently and effectively integrate acquired operations into its own operations; unknown liabilities; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for Chevron’s or Noble Energy’s products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the parties operate; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; Chevron’s ability to realize anticipated cost savings, expenditure reductions and efficiencies associated with enterprise transformation initiatives; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and financial condition of the parties’ suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas during the COVID-19 pandemic; the inability or failure of joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond Chevron’s control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; Chevron’s future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government-mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, industry-specific taxes, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to pay future dividends; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; and Chevron’s ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this communication could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Noble Energy assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Noble Energy’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as it may be updated from time to time by quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, all of which are available on the Noble Energy’s website at http://investors.nblenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, and in Chevron’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as it may be updated from time to time by quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, all of which are available on Chevron’s website at https://chevroncorp.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

