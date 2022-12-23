Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Noble Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOBGF   BMG6542T1505

NOBLE GROUP LIMITED

(NOBGF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:42 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.000100 USD   -.--%
06:05aNoble : Bond Interest Payment Announcement December 2022
PU
12/13Noble Group to Delist from Singapore Bourse on Friday
MT
11/30Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Noble : Bond Interest Payment Announcement December 2022

12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOBLE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Bond Interest Payment Announcement

Noble Group Holdings Limited ("NGHL" and together with its subsidiaries, the "NGHL Group") announces interest payments-in-kind("PIK") on bonds issued by its subsidiary, as detailed below.

Noble New Asset Co Ltd Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2024

Total Nominal

Interest

Nominal Amount

PIK Amount

Amount after

ISIN

Rate

From

To

Outstanding

PIK on

(US$)

(% p.a.)

(US$)

20/12/2022

(US$)

XS1912617393

12.00%

20/6/2022

20/12/2022

345,559,210.00

20,733,553.00

366,292,763.00

XS1912617633

12.00%

20/6/2022

20/12/2022

148,677,929.00

8,920,676.00

157,598,605.00

XS1912616585

10.00%

20/6/2022

20/12/2022

82,306,878.00

4,115,344.00

86,422,222.00

XS1912617989

10.00%

20/6/2022

20/12/2022

-

-

-

XS1912616668

10.00%

20/6/2022

20/12/2022

-

-

-

XS1912617120

10.00%

20/6/2022

20/12/2022

-

-

-

Sub Total

576,544,017.00

33,769,573.00

610,313,590.00

Tranche B PIK @1% as deleveraging payment of the outstanding aggregate principal amount *

Total Nominal

Total Nominal

Deleveraging

Amount after

Amount after

ISIN

1%

As of

Payment

PIK on

PIK on

(US$)

20/12/2022

20/12/2022 (US$)

(US$)

XS1912617393

1.00%*

20/12/2022

366,292,763.00

3,662,928.00

369,955,691.00

XS1912617633

1.00%*

20/12/2022

157,598,605.00

1,575,986.00

159,174,591.00

Grand Total

615,552,504.00

Noble Group Holdings Limited

20 December 2022

About Noble Group Holdings Limited

Noble Group Holdings Limited ("NGHL") holds two principal assets: (1) an ownership interest in an unincorporated joint venture with the Jamaican government which holds the assets, liabilities and business of Jamalco, a bauxite mining and alumina producer in Jamaica; and (2) a "look through" beneficial interest in the shares of Harbour Energy PLC (listed on the London Stock Exchange with trade ticker: HBR), an oil and gas exploration and production company.

On 7 February 2022, as part of a deleveraging and reorganisation, the ownership of Noble Trading Co Limited ("TradingCo") and its subsidiaries was transferred to a newly incorporated company called Noble Resources Trading Limited. Following that transfer, NGHL no longer has any ownership of the commodities trading business owned by TradingCo.

For more information visit www.noblegroupholdings.com

For media enquiries please contact:

FGS Global

Richard Barton / Harry Florry

Tel: +852 3166 9828

Email: noble-AP@finsbury.com

Disclaimer

Noble Group Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
06:05aNoble : Bond Interest Payment Announcement December 2022
PU
12/13Noble Group to Delist from Singapore Bourse on Friday
MT
11/30Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital
AQ
11/28Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital
AQ
11/15Noble : NGHL Unaudited 9 Months Results September 2022
PU
11/10Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital
AQ
11/09Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital in connection with the Com..
AQ
11/07Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital
AQ
11/07CORRECTION TO ANNOUNCEMENT PUBLISHED OCTOBER 31, 2022 - Noble Corporation plc announces..
AQ
11/04Correction To Announcement Published : Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its shar..
AQ
More news
Chart NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Noble Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Neil Dhar Chief Operating Officer
Chee Ying Lim Secretary
Stephen James Motteram Head-Carbon Steel Materials Asset Development
David Port Group Chief Risk Officer
Jeffrey Mark Alam Group General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED0.00%0
CINTAS CORPORATION2.11%47 183
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-44.01%13 778
EDENRED SE25.31%13 433
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.18%11 818
LG CORP.-0.49%9 706