Noble : Bond Interest Payment Announcement December 2022

NOBLE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Bond Interest Payment Announcement

Noble Group Holdings Limited ("NGHL" and together with its subsidiaries, the "NGHL Group") announces interest payments-in-kind("PIK") on bonds issued by its subsidiary, as detailed below.

Noble New Asset Co Ltd Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2024

Total Nominal Interest Nominal Amount PIK Amount Amount after ISIN Rate From To Outstanding PIK on (US$) (% p.a.) (US$) 20/12/2022 (US$) XS1912617393 12.00% 20/6/2022 20/12/2022 345,559,210.00 20,733,553.00 366,292,763.00 XS1912617633 12.00% 20/6/2022 20/12/2022 148,677,929.00 8,920,676.00 157,598,605.00 XS1912616585 10.00% 20/6/2022 20/12/2022 82,306,878.00 4,115,344.00 86,422,222.00 XS1912617989 10.00% 20/6/2022 20/12/2022 - - - XS1912616668 10.00% 20/6/2022 20/12/2022 - - - XS1912617120 10.00% 20/6/2022 20/12/2022 - - - Sub Total 576,544,017.00 33,769,573.00 610,313,590.00 Tranche B PIK @1% as deleveraging payment of the outstanding aggregate principal amount * Total Nominal Total Nominal Deleveraging Amount after Amount after ISIN 1% As of Payment PIK on PIK on (US$) 20/12/2022 20/12/2022 (US$) (US$) XS1912617393 1.00%* 20/12/2022 366,292,763.00 3,662,928.00 369,955,691.00 XS1912617633 1.00%* 20/12/2022 157,598,605.00 1,575,986.00 159,174,591.00 Grand Total 615,552,504.00

Noble Group Holdings Limited

20 December 2022

About Noble Group Holdings Limited

Noble Group Holdings Limited ("NGHL") holds two principal assets: (1) an ownership interest in an unincorporated joint venture with the Jamaican government which holds the assets, liabilities and business of Jamalco, a bauxite mining and alumina producer in Jamaica; and (2) a "look through" beneficial interest in the shares of Harbour Energy PLC (listed on the London Stock Exchange with trade ticker: HBR), an oil and gas exploration and production company.