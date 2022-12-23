Noble : Bond Interest Payment Announcement December 2022
12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
NOBLE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
Bond Interest Payment Announcement
Noble Group Holdings Limited ("NGHL" and together with its subsidiaries, the "NGHL Group") announces interestpayments-in-kind("PIK") on bonds issued by its subsidiary, as detailed below.
Noble New Asset Co Ltd Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2024
Total Nominal
Interest
Nominal Amount
PIK Amount
Amount after
ISIN
Rate
From
To
Outstanding
PIK on
(US$)
(% p.a.)
(US$)
20/12/2022
(US$)
XS1912617393
12.00%
20/6/2022
20/12/2022
345,559,210.00
20,733,553.00
366,292,763.00
XS1912617633
12.00%
20/6/2022
20/12/2022
148,677,929.00
8,920,676.00
157,598,605.00
XS1912616585
10.00%
20/6/2022
20/12/2022
82,306,878.00
4,115,344.00
86,422,222.00
XS1912617989
10.00%
20/6/2022
20/12/2022
-
-
-
XS1912616668
10.00%
20/6/2022
20/12/2022
-
-
-
XS1912617120
10.00%
20/6/2022
20/12/2022
-
-
-
Sub Total
576,544,017.00
33,769,573.00
610,313,590.00
Tranche B PIK @1% as deleveraging payment of the outstanding aggregate principal amount *
Total Nominal
Total Nominal
Deleveraging
Amount after
Amount after
ISIN
1%
As of
Payment
PIK on
PIK on
(US$)
20/12/2022
20/12/2022 (US$)
(US$)
XS1912617393
1.00%*
20/12/2022
366,292,763.00
3,662,928.00
369,955,691.00
XS1912617633
1.00%*
20/12/2022
157,598,605.00
1,575,986.00
159,174,591.00
Grand Total
615,552,504.00
Noble Group Holdings Limited
20 December 2022
About Noble Group Holdings Limited
Noble Group Holdings Limited ("NGHL") holds two principal assets: (1) an ownership interest in an unincorporated joint venture with the Jamaican government which holds the assets, liabilities and business of Jamalco, a bauxite mining and alumina producer in Jamaica; and (2) a "look through" beneficial interest in the shares of Harbour Energy PLC (listed on the London Stock Exchange with trade ticker: HBR), an oil and gas exploration and production company.
On 7 February 2022, as part of a deleveraging and reorganisation, the ownership of Noble Trading Co Limited ("TradingCo") and its subsidiaries was transferred to a newly incorporated company called Noble Resources Trading Limited. Following that transfer, NGHL no longer has any ownership of the commodities trading business owned by TradingCo.
For more information visit www.noblegroupholdings.com
Noble Group Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:10 UTC.