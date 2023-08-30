NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER AND CONSENT SOLICITATION DESCRIBED HEREIN UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OR OTHERWISE.
Noble New Asset Co Limited Announces Extension of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation
August 30, 2023 - Noble New Asset Co Limited (the "Issuer") announces today that it is revising certain dates relating to its exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") and the consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") relating to its $563,523,751 Tranche B Senior Secured PIK Notes Due 2024 (the "Notes") as follows:
Date/ Event
Current Date
Revised Date
Expiration Time
4:00 p.m. London time on
4:00 p.m. London time on
September 5, 2023 (unless
September 11, 2023 (unless
extended in accordance with the
extended in accordance with the
terms of the Exchange Offer
terms of the Exchange Offer
and Consent Solicitation
and Consent Solicitation
Memorandum)
Memorandum)
Settlement Date
Promptly following the
Promptly following the
Expiration Time. The Issuer
Expiration Time. The Issuer
currently anticipates this date
currently anticipates this date
would be September 8, 2023 (which is three Business Days after the date on which the Expiration Time occurs).
would be September 14, 2023 (which is three Business Days after the date on which the Expiration Time occurs).
The adjustments in the dates above are to take into account the recently announced dividend on the Shares and to avoid any issues with the record date and settlement date of the Exchange Offer and the dividend record date. The full amount of any dividend received on the Shares by the Issuer will be applied in prepayment of the Notes.
The Exchange Offer is made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the exchange offer and consent solicitation memorandum dated August 7, 2023 (the "Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum"), including the offer and distribution restrictions contained therein. This announcement should be read in conjunction with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum.
The above times and dates are subject to the right of the Issuer to extend, re-open, amend and/or terminate the Exchange Offer (including the timing of the Expiration Time and the Settlement Date (subject to applicable law, the Trust Deed and/or as provided in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum)).
Full details of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation are set out in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, which Noteholders can obtain from Kroll Issuer Services Limited. Requests for copies of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum should be directed to: Kroll Issuer Services Limited, +44 20 7704 0880, noblenewasset@is.kroll.com.
DISCLAIMER
This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, which contains important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Exchange Offer and/or Consent Solicitation. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, such Noteholder should seek its own financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its stockbroker, bank manager, legal adviser, accountant or other independent financial, legal or other professional adviser. Any investor whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.
