This notice complies with the requirements of The International Stock Exchange Authority Limited (the Authority). It appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities in or offered by Noble New Asset Co Limited (the Issuer). Applications will only be considered on the basis of the listing document.
Application has been made to the Authority for $563,523,751 Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the Loan Notes) and an unlimited amount of Senior Secured PIK Notes (the PIK Notes and together with the Loan Notes, the Notes) issued/to be issued by the Issuer, to be admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (the Official List).
It is expected that admission to the Official List will be effective and that dealings will commence on or about 21 July 2023.
Noble New Asset Co Limited
(a company incorporated and registered in British Virgin Islands with registered no. 1991267)
Listing Agent
Ogier Corporate Finance Limited
44 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 9WG
The listing document relating to the Issuer's application is available, during normal business hours on any weekday (except Saturdays, Sundays and Bank holidays) for a period of 14 days from the date of this notice from:
Ogier Corporate Finance Limited
44 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE4 9WG
And at the registered office of the Issuer at
Commerce House
Wickhams Cay 1
P.O. Box 3140
Road Town
Tortola
British Virgin Islands
VG1110
21 July 2023
JERLAW-46709005-1
