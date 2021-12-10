Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Noble Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOBGF   BMG6542T1505

NOBLE GROUP LIMITED

(NOBGF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/18 12:09:52 pm
0.0001 USD   -99.80%
03:42aNOBLE : Results of the Special General Meeting held on 10 December 2021
PU
12/08NOBLE : Change To The Board Of Directors
PU
12/01NOBLE : Terracom Euroclear Bond Restructuring – Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noble : Results of the Special General Meeting held on 10 December 2021

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOBLE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Results of the Special General Meeting held on 10 December 2021

The Board of Directors of Noble Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the special general meeting of the Company held on 10 December 2021 (the "SGM"), all resolutions relating to the matters set out in the Notice of Special General Meeting dated 23 November 2021 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company on a poll vote.

Poll Results

The results of the poll in respect of each of the resolutions put to vote at the SGM, as confirmed by Tricor Evatthouse Corporate Services who acted as the scrutineer for the poll at the SGM, are as follows:

FOR

AGAINST

As a

As a

Total number

percentage

percentage

of shares

of total

of total

represented by

number of

number of

Ordinary Resolutions

votes for and

Number of

votes for

Number of

votes for

against the

shares

and against

shares

and against

relevant

the

the

resolution

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

1. To receive and

adopt the Audited

Financial

Statements and the

Reports of the

500,345,159

476,400,421

95.21

23,944,738

4.79

Directors and

Auditors for the

financial year ended

31 December 2020.

2. To re-elect Mr.

Claus-Georg Nette,

who retires by

500,187,909

476,130,211

95.19

24,057,698

4.81

rotation pursuant to

Bye-law 86(1), as a

Director.

FOR

AGAINST

As a

As a

Total number

percentage

percentage

of shares

of total

of total

represented by

number of

number of

Ordinary Resolutions

votes for and

Number of

votes for

Number of

votes for

against the

shares

and against

shares

and against

relevant

the

the

resolution

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

3.

To re-elect

Ambassador

David Isaac

Adelman, who

500,418,119

475,867,835

95.09

24,550,284

4.91

retires by rotation

pursuant to Bye-

law 86(1), as a

Director.

4.

To re-elect Mr.

Ajay Mishra, who

retires pursuant to

500,418,119

499,996,069

99.92

422,050

0.08

Bye-law 85(2), as

a Director.

5.

To re-elect Mr.

Peter Douglas

Coleman, who

500,418,119

475,849,875

95.09

24,568,244

4.91

retires pursuant to

Bye-law 85(2), as

a Director.

6.

To re-elect Mr.

Matthew Frank

Hinds, who retires

500,418,119

475,849,875

95.09

24,568,244

4.91

pursuant to Bye-

law 85(2), as a

Director.

7.

To approve the

payment of a total

of US$3,991,338

as Directors' fees

500,419,459

475,849,875

95.09

24,569,584

4.91

for the financial

year ended 31

December 2020.

FOR

AGAINST

As a

As a

Total number

percentage

percentage

of shares

of total

of total

represented by

number of

number of

Ordinary Resolutions

votes for and

Number of

votes for

Number of

votes for

against the

shares

and against

shares

and against

relevant

the

the

resolution

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

8.

To appoint BDO

Limited as the

Company's

Auditors and to

504,817,989

504,528,199

99.94

289,790

0.06

authorise the

Directors to fix

their

remuneration.

9.

To authorise the

Directors and/or

the Remuneration

and Options

Committee of the

Company to offer

and grant options

500,187,909

475,733,965

95.11

24,453,944

4.89

and to allot and

issue shares

pursuant to the

Noble Group

Holdings Share

Option Scheme.

10.

To authorise the

Directors and/or

the Remuneration

and Options

Committee of the

Company to offer

and grant awards

500,419,459

475,849,875

95.09

24,569,584

4.91

and to allot and

issue shares

pursuant to the

Noble Group

Holdings

Restricted Share

Plan.

By Order of the Board

Chee Ying LIM

Company Secretary

10 December 2021

ooOoo

About Noble Group Holdings Limited

Noble Group Holdings Limited ("Noble Holdings") is one of Asia's leading independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain managers.

Noble Holdings operates in the supply chain of energy raw materials, technology metals, special ores and industrial minerals, and base metals, and is supported by its freight and logistics operations. Noble Holdings leverages its extensive regional network to facilitate the marketing, processing, financing and transportation of these raw materials, predominantly in Asia. It also provides supply chain and risk management services to clients.

Noble Holdings is the parent of the Noble group of companies which underwent a restructuring in the second-half of 2018.

Noble Group Limited (in liquidation), which is listed in Singapore and which was the former holding company of the group (but which is now unrelated to Noble Holdings following the restructuring), is undergoing a winding-up process in Bermuda.

For more information visit www.noblegroupholdings.com

For media enquiries please contact:

Finsbury Glover Hering

Richard Barton / Harry Florry

Tel: +852 3166 9828

Email: noble-AP@finsbury.com

Disclaimer

Noble Group Holdings Limited published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
03:42aNOBLE : Results of the Special General Meeting held on 10 December 2021
PU
12/08NOBLE : Change To The Board Of Directors
PU
12/01NOBLE : Terracom Euroclear Bond Restructuring – Update
PU
11/22NOBLE : 10th Dec Special General Meeting
PU
11/01Mkango Announces Closing of Talaxis Transaction
PU
10/299M 2021 Financial Results
PU
10/21NOBLE : to Host Nine Months Results to 30 September 2021 Earnings Call on 29 October 2021
AQ
10/20NOBLE : to Host Nine Months Results to 30 September 2021, Earnings Call on 29 October 2021
PU
10/08NOBLE : Terracom & Talaxis Update
PU
10/01NOBLE : Changes to the Board of Directors & Management
PU
More news
Chart NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Noble Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
William James Randall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Alan Jackaman Group Chief Financial Officer
Neil Dhar Chief Operating Officer
Fraser James Pearce Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Yan Ma Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED-82.96%0
CINTAS CORPORATION27.07%46 443
TELEPERFORMANCE SE39.07%25 006
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.32%14 791
INTERTEK GROUP PLC1.66%12 203
LG CORP.-12.90%11 381