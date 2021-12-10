Noble : Results of the Special General Meeting held on 10 December 2021

NOBLE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Results of the Special General Meeting held on 10 December 2021

The Board of Directors of Noble Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the special general meeting of the Company held on 10 December 2021 (the "SGM"), all resolutions relating to the matters set out in the Notice of Special General Meeting dated 23 November 2021 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company on a poll vote.

Poll Results

The results of the poll in respect of each of the resolutions put to vote at the SGM, as confirmed by Tricor Evatthouse Corporate Services who acted as the scrutineer for the poll at the SGM, are as follows: