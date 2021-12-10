Noble : Results of the Special General Meeting held on 10 December 2021
12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
NOBLE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
Results of the Special General Meeting held on 10 December 2021
The Board of Directors of Noble Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the special general meeting of the Company held on 10 December 2021 (the "SGM"), all resolutions relating to the matters set out in the Notice of Special General Meeting dated 23 November 2021 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company on a poll vote.
Poll Results
The results of the poll in respect of each of the resolutions put to vote at the SGM, as confirmed by Tricor Evatthouse Corporate Services who acted as the scrutineer for the poll at the SGM, are as follows:
1. To receive and
adopt the Audited
Financial
Statements and the
Reports of the
500,345,159
476,400,421
95.21
23,944,738
4.79
Directors and
Auditors for the
financial year ended
31 December 2020.
2. To re-elect Mr.
Claus-Georg Nette,
who retires by
500,187,909
476,130,211
95.19
24,057,698
4.81
rotation pursuant to
Bye-law 86(1), as a
Director.
3.
To re-elect
Ambassador
David Isaac
Adelman, who
500,418,119
475,867,835
95.09
24,550,284
4.91
retires by rotation
pursuant to Bye-
law 86(1), as a
Director.
4.
To re-elect Mr.
Ajay Mishra, who
retires pursuant to
500,418,119
499,996,069
99.92
422,050
0.08
Bye-law 85(2), as
a Director.
5.
To re-elect Mr.
Peter Douglas
Coleman, who
500,418,119
475,849,875
95.09
24,568,244
4.91
retires pursuant to
Bye-law 85(2), as
a Director.
6.
To re-elect Mr.
Matthew Frank
Hinds, who retires
500,418,119
475,849,875
95.09
24,568,244
4.91
pursuant to Bye-
law 85(2), as a
Director.
7.
To approve the
payment of a total
of US$3,991,338
as Directors' fees
500,419,459
475,849,875
95.09
24,569,584
4.91
for the financial
year ended 31
December 2020.
8.
To appoint BDO
Limited as the
Company's
Auditors and to
504,817,989
504,528,199
99.94
289,790
0.06
authorise the
Directors to fix
their
remuneration.
9.
To authorise the
Directors and/or
the Remuneration
and Options
Committee of the
Company to offer
and grant options
500,187,909
475,733,965
95.11
24,453,944
4.89
and to allot and
issue shares
pursuant to the
Noble Group
Holdings Share
Option Scheme.
10.
To authorise the
Directors and/or
the Remuneration
and Options
Committee of the
Company to offer
and grant awards
500,419,459
475,849,875
95.09
24,569,584
4.91
and to allot and
issue shares
pursuant to the
Noble Group
Holdings
Restricted Share
Plan.
By Order of the Board
Chee Ying LIM
Company Secretary
10 December 2021
About Noble Group Holdings Limited
Noble Group Holdings Limited ("Noble Holdings") is one of Asia's leading independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain managers.
Noble Holdings operates in the supply chain of energy raw materials, technology metals, special ores and industrial minerals, and base metals, and is supported by its freight and logistics operations. Noble Holdings leverages its extensive regional network to facilitate the marketing, processing, financing and transportation of these raw materials, predominantly in Asia. It also provides supply chain and risk management services to clients.
Noble Holdings is the parent of the Noble group of companies which underwent a restructuring in the second-half of 2018.
Noble Group Limited (in liquidation), which is listed in Singapore and which was the former holding company of the group (but which is now unrelated to Noble Holdings following the restructuring), is undergoing a winding-up process in Bermuda.
Noble Group Holdings Limited published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:06 UTC.