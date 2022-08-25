Log in
05:18aNOBLE : Unaudited 6 Months Results 2022
PU
12:04aNoble Group Liquidator to File for Liquidation With Singapore Exchange
MT
08/24Singapore financial regulator imposes $9 million fine on commodity trader Noble Group
RE
Noble : Unaudited 6 Months Results 2022

08/25/2022 | 05:18am EDT
Noble Group Holdings Limited

(Asset Co Group)

Unaudited 6 Months Results June 2022

Date: August 2022

Executive Summary

3

Q2 2022

Q2 2022 Key Developments

  • Completion of 2022 Notes Extension(1). The repayment date of the Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2022 ("2022 Notes") issued by Noble Group Holdings Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary Noble New Asset Co Limited has been extended on revised terms and conditions for a period of two years to 20 June 2024. The 2022 Notes are now known as the Noble New Asset Co Ltd Senior Secured PIK Notes Due 2024 ("2024 Notes").
  • Completion of the EIG distribution of Harbour Energy Plc shares(2). Following this distribution, NGHL (through Noble New Asset Co Limited) expects to hold a total of 79,352,666 shares of Harbour, representing approximately 8.66% of the issued share capital of Harbour. No restrictions on a potential disposal of any of the Harbour shares received by NGHL group as part of this distribution by EIG. Despite high energy prices, the Harbour share price reduced in Q2, in part due to the UK imposing the Energy Profits Levy on the UK operations of oil and gas companies.
  • Reconstruction of Jamalco is underway, with alumina production having recommenced at 50% capacity. To date the reconstruction has been funded by Jamalco's insurance policy.
  • Basis of Preparation. Results throughout this presentation have not been prepared on a statutory basis and only represent accounts (for both 2021 and 2022) for what is now the ongoing AssetCo business, notwithstanding the fact that the TradingCo transfer completed mid-Q1 2022.
  1. Noble Group Holdings announced "Completion of 2022 Notes Extension" on 20th June 2022. Refer to https://www.noblegroupholdings.comfor details.
  2. Noble Group Holdings announced "EIG Distribution of Harbour Energy Plc Shares" on 9th July 2022. Refer to https://www.noblegroupholdings.comfor details.

Asset Co Group Financial Results

Financial Highlights

5

6 months ended 30 June 2022

  • There was no production during H1 2022 due to the major fire at Jamalco's powerhouse in August 2021 causing production to shut down.
  • Operating loss from supply chains of US$(59) million due to fire event at Jamalco plant in August 2021 which halted alumina production resulted in minimal revenue whilst fixed costs continued to incur. Nevertheless, this is offset by insurance compensation booked in other income line.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of US$28 million mainly driven by receipts from insurance claim US$86 million, partially offset by operating loss $(59) million.
  • Cash balances of US$106 million and net debt of US$472 million at 30 June 2022.

Asset Co (US$ millions)

H1 2022

H1 2021

Asset Co (US$ millions)

30 Jun 2022

31 Dec 2021

Volumes (million tonnes)

-

0.5

Cash equivalents

106

75

Operating income/(loss)

(59)

7

Debt (bond)

579

550

from supply chains

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

28

10

Net debt

472

474

(1) Adjusted for non-cash elements and items outside of underlying performance.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Noble Group Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 09:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
