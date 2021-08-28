Log in
Noble Iron : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

08/28/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOBLE IRON INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) Expressed in Canadian Dollars

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

AND 2020

NOBLE IRON INC.

CONTENTS

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page

Management's comments on Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

6-14

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Noble Iron Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

1

NOBLE IRON INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

AS AT JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

In Canadian Dollars

Notes

2021

2020

Assets

$

$

Current assets

Cash

5,136,648

5,470,634

Trade receivables

680,178

552,327

Prepayment and other assets

128,206

201,613

Total current assets

5,945,032

6,224,574

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

23,770

35,071

Property and equipment

45,304

56,758

Right of use assets

27,064

57,424

Total non-current assets

96,138

149,253

Total assets

6,041,170

6,373,827

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

670,157

905,465

Contract liabilities

240,615

194,185

Lease liabilities

35,660

67,789

Total current liabilities

946,432

1,167,439

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

-

5,502

Long term note

3

232,375

245,875

Total non-current liabilities

232,375

251,377

Total liabilities

1,178,807

1,418,816

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

5

36,471,467

36,471,467

Other reserves

4,519,461

4,519,374

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,135,618

2,236,132

Accumulated deficit

(38,264,183)

(38,271,962)

Total equity

4,862,363

4,955,011

Total equity and liabilities

6,041,170

6,373,827

See Accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

2

NOBLE IRON INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

In Canadian Dollars

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Revenue

1,677,292

1,537,648

3,258,571

2,893,852

Cost of revenue

149,732

83,857

237,547

207,336

Gross profit

1,527,560

1,453,791

3,021,024

2,686,516

Operating expenses

General and administrative

555,452

533,547

1,168,747

1,262,317

Research and development

447,907

298,811

862,778

779,404

Sales and marketing

194,671

160,651

344,027

535,711

Support, maintenance and delivery

245,302

178,824

546,321

478,721

Income / (loss) from operations

84,228

281,958

99,151

(369,637)

Finance cost / (income)

Interest expense / (income)

431

(5,581)

1,123

(702)

Foreign exchange loss / (gain)

56,794

(112,910)

90,249

(304,862)

Income / (loss) before taxation

57,225

400,449

91,372

(64,073)

Income tax

-

-

-

-

Net income / (loss)

27,003

400,449

7,779

(64,073)

Other comprehensive loss

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(53,834)

(196,585)

(100,514)

(28,209)

Total comprehensive (loss) / income

(26,831)

203,864

(92,735)

(92,282)

Income / (loss) per share

Basic and diluted

0.00

0.01

0.00

(0.00)

See Accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Noble Iron Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 20:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5,85 M 4,64 M 4,64 M
Net income 2020 -0,10 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net cash 2020 5,15 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -79,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,8 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart NOBLE IRON INC.
Duration : Period :
Noble Iron Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nabil Kassam Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mariam Chaudhry Chief Financial Officer
Aly Gulamali Mawji Independent Director
William Palmer Independent Director
Malcolm Hunter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOBLE IRON INC.166.67%17
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.75%2 252 363
SEA LIMITED61.28%172 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.03%101 264
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC53.22%90 175
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE46.67%75 570