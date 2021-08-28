Noble Iron : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Noble Iron Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
1
NOBLE IRON INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited)
AS AT JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
In Canadian Dollars
Notes
2021
2020
Assets
$
$
Current assets
Cash
5,136,648
5,470,634
Trade receivables
680,178
552,327
Prepayment and other assets
128,206
201,613
Total current assets
5,945,032
6,224,574
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
23,770
35,071
Property and equipment
45,304
56,758
Right of use assets
27,064
57,424
Total non-current assets
96,138
149,253
Total assets
6,041,170
6,373,827
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
670,157
905,465
Contract liabilities
240,615
194,185
Lease liabilities
35,660
67,789
Total current liabilities
946,432
1,167,439
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
-
5,502
Long term note
3
232,375
245,875
Total non-current liabilities
232,375
251,377
Total liabilities
1,178,807
1,418,816
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
5
36,471,467
36,471,467
Other reserves
4,519,461
4,519,374
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,135,618
2,236,132
Accumulated deficit
(38,264,183)
(38,271,962)
Total equity
4,862,363
4,955,011
Total equity and liabilities
6,041,170
6,373,827
See Accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
2
NOBLE IRON INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
In Canadian Dollars
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Revenue
1,677,292
1,537,648
3,258,571
2,893,852
Cost of revenue
149,732
83,857
237,547
207,336
Gross profit
1,527,560
1,453,791
3,021,024
2,686,516
Operating expenses
General and administrative
555,452
533,547
1,168,747
1,262,317
Research and development
447,907
298,811
862,778
779,404
Sales and marketing
194,671
160,651
344,027
535,711
Support, maintenance and delivery
245,302
178,824
546,321
478,721
Income / (loss) from operations
84,228
281,958
99,151
(369,637)
Finance cost / (income)
Interest expense / (income)
431
(5,581)
1,123
(702)
Foreign exchange loss / (gain)
56,794
(112,910)
90,249
(304,862)
Income / (loss) before taxation
57,225
400,449
91,372
(64,073)
Income tax
-
-
-
-
Net income / (loss)
27,003
400,449
7,779
(64,073)
Other comprehensive loss
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to
profit or loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(53,834)
(196,585)
(100,514)
(28,209)
Total comprehensive (loss) / income
(26,831)
203,864
(92,735)
(92,282)
Income / (loss) per share
Basic and diluted
0.00
0.01
0.00
(0.00)
See Accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.