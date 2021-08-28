Noble Iron : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Noble Iron Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

1