Noble Iron : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 And 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Noble Iron Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
NOBLE IRON INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited)
AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
In Canadian Dollars
Notes
2022
2021
Assets
$
$
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3
38,261,902
5,497,578
Trade receivables
-
654,237
Prepayment and other assets
3
82,749
141,902
Total current assets
38,344,651
6,293,717
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
-
13,754
Property and equipment
-
17,949
Non current financial asset
3
4,200,000
-
Total non-current assets
4,200,000
31,703
Total assets
42,544,651
6,325,420
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
2,023,229
762,744
Contract liabilities
-
197,026
Tax payable
3,221,500
-
Total current liabilities
5,244,729
959,770
Non-current liabilities
Long term note
4
-
230,125
Total non-current liabilities
-
230,125
Total liabilities
5,244,729
1,189,895
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
6
36,471,467
36,471,467
Other reserves
4,519,461
4,519,461
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,804,575
2,149,005
Accumulated deficit
(5,495,581)
(38,004,408)
Total equity
37,299,922
5,135,525
Total equity and liabilities
42,544,651
6,325,420
See Accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
NOBLE IRON INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
In Canadian Dollars
Continuing operations
Operating expenses
General and administrative
Loss from continuing operations
Finance loss / (income)
Interest income
Foreign exchange loss
Loss from continuing operations before taxation
Income tax
Net loss from continuing operations
Discontinued operations
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
Net income
Other comprehensive loss
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment Total comprehensive income / (loss)
Income / (loss) per share
Basic and diluted from continuing operations Basic from discontinued operations Diluted from discontinued operations
Three months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
$
$
1,566,894 87,768
(1,566,894) (87,768)
(523)
30,291-
(1,597,185) (87,245)
--
(1,597,185) (87,245)
34,115,519 114,248
32,518,334 27,003
(367,585) (53,834)
32,150,749 (26,831)
(0.00)
0.00
0.00
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
$
$
1,750,160 182,846
(1,750,160) (182,846)
(1,152)
30,291-
(1,780,451) (181,694)
--
(1,780,451) (181,694)
34,289,278 189,473
32,508,827 7,779
(344,430) (100,514)
32,164,397 (92,735)
(0.01) (0.01)
1.26 0.00
1.25 0.00
See Accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
