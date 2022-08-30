Log in
    NIR   CA6550561097

NOBLE IRON INC.

(NIR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:03 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.9400 CAD    0.00%
05:40pNOBLE IRON : MD&A For The Three and Six Month Period Ended June 30 2022
PU
05:40pNOBLE IRON : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 And 2021
PU
06/20Noble iron receives shareholder approval for sale of texada software subsidiary
AQ
Noble Iron : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 And 2021

08/30/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
NOBLE IRON INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) Expressed in Canadian Dollars

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

AND 2021

NOBLE IRON INC.

CONTENTS

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page

Management's comments on Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

6-13

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Noble Iron Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

1

NOBLE IRON INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

In Canadian Dollars

Notes

2022

2021

Assets

$

$

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3

38,261,902

5,497,578

Trade receivables

-

654,237

Prepayment and other assets

3

82,749

141,902

Total current assets

38,344,651

6,293,717

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

-

13,754

Property and equipment

-

17,949

Non current financial asset

3

4,200,000

-

Total non-current assets

4,200,000

31,703

Total assets

42,544,651

6,325,420

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,023,229

762,744

Contract liabilities

-

197,026

Tax payable

3,221,500

-

Total current liabilities

5,244,729

959,770

Non-current liabilities

Long term note

4

-

230,125

Total non-current liabilities

-

230,125

Total liabilities

5,244,729

1,189,895

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

6

36,471,467

36,471,467

Other reserves

4,519,461

4,519,461

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,804,575

2,149,005

Accumulated deficit

(5,495,581)

(38,004,408)

Total equity

37,299,922

5,135,525

Total equity and liabilities

42,544,651

6,325,420

See Accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

2

NOBLE IRON INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

In Canadian Dollars

Continuing operations

Operating expenses

General and administrative

Loss from continuing operations

Finance loss / (income)

Interest income

Foreign exchange loss

Loss from continuing operations before taxation

Income tax

Net loss from continuing operations

Discontinued operations

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

Net income

Other comprehensive loss

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation adjustment Total comprehensive income / (loss)

Income / (loss) per share

Basic and diluted from continuing operations Basic from discontinued operations Diluted from discontinued operations

Three months ended

June 30,

2022

2021

$

$

1,566,894 87,768

(1,566,894) (87,768)

  • (523)
    30,291-

(1,597,185) (87,245)

--

(1,597,185) (87,245)

34,115,519 114,248

32,518,334 27,003

(367,585) (53,834)

32,150,749 (26,831)

  1. (0.00)
  1. 0.00
  1. 0.00

Six months ended

June 30,

2022

2021

$

$

1,750,160 182,846

(1,750,160) (182,846)

  • (1,152)
    30,291-

(1,780,451) (181,694)

--

(1,780,451) (181,694)

34,289,278 189,473

32,508,827 7,779

(344,430) (100,514)

32,164,397 (92,735)

(0.01) (0.01)

1.26 0.00

1.25 0.00

See Accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Noble Iron Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:39:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
