Noble Iron : Texada Software Announces Partnership With SANY America Inc.

Texada Software Announces Partnership With SANY America Inc.

San Francisco, October 14, 2021 -- Texada Software, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noble Iron Inc. (TSX Venture: NIR), has partnered with SANY America Inc. to become SANY's recommended rental management and dealership software vendor. Texada's software platform will manage equipment rental and sales operations, drive efficiency in service and logistics, provide e-commerce capabilities, and provide detailed analytics and reports. Texada is committed to becoming a leading technology partner for SANY America Inc.

"Our partnership with SANY represents a landmark opportunity to showcase the strength of our rental and sales software with equipment dealers," commented KJ Park, Head of Growth & Strategy at Texada Software. "We plan to streamline all aspects of SANY's equipment lifecycle management and take their dealers to new heights through our SaaS rental and dealership platform. We look forward to building a successful partnership together as SANY expands their global dealer network."

About Noble Iron Inc.

Noble Iron is a technology company that offers software applications and services to construction, industrial and other equipment rental companies, owners, and users to manage their business and assets' life cycle.

Texada Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble Iron, offers cloud or client-based software applications for equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, general contractors, and equipment operators, including mechanics, logistics managers and service technicians. Texada's products manage the entire asset lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory location, utilization, maintenance and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis. Texada is the provider of industry-leading technology FleetLogic, a mobile field service and logistics management platform; SRM (Systematic Rental Management), a complete management software for scaling rental businesses; Texada Pay, a payment processing platform; and GateWay, an online store and mobile e-commerce app for customers and sales teams. For more information, visit www.texadasoftware.comor call 1(800) 361-1233.

Noble Iron can be reached at www.nobleiron.com/contact-us.

Corporate communications contacts:

Mariam Chaudhry

Chief Financial Officer