Noble Metal Group Incorporated is a Canada-based junior resource company. The Company's principal business activity is the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is involved in the exploration and development of its mineral properties for precious metals located in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia. The property consists of 5,236.0016 hectares (12,938.43 acres) of hard rock mineral claims. The Company's lease of placer minerals (LPM) is located at the confluence of Keithley and Snowshoe Creeks. The Placer Property encompasses an area of 211.34 hectares (522.2 acres). The Company's LOU claim group consists of two placer claims (100 hectares -247 acres) and two Lou FR (39.086 hectares -96.6 acres).

Sector Gold