Noble Exploration: Respectful Exploration Brings Success To This Project Generator with article

NBy Christian Elferink oble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB) is a Canadian-based junior project generator which had an interest in the Holdsworthgoldexploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold mineral rights to ~36,400 hectares, in the Timmins- Cochrane area of Northern Ontario, included in which Noble has acquired a 50% interest in 7 patents and 310 tenure identified mining claims totalling ~6,600ha in Carnegie, Kidd, Wark and Prosser Townships and an option on 4,800ha in Calder Twp. known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. In addition, it holds mineral rights to ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. Besides the several projects the company has an interest in, it olsa has a securities portfolio consisting of shares of

Canada, Spruce Ridge Resources, MacDonald Mines, and Go Metals. EXPLORATION AGREEMENT WITH THE CONSTANCE LAKE FIRST NATION On August 22nd Noble Mineral Exploration announced that it had entered into a exploration agreement with the Constance Lake First Nation in relation to exploration and potential development at both the Company's Nagagami and Boulder Projects near Hearst, Ontario. The exploration agreement establishes a commitment by Noble to provide accommodation, to engage in ongoing consultation and establish a mutually beneficial cooperative and productive relationship with the CLFN located in the Projects area. The agreement also provides the First Nation with an opportunity to participate in the benefits of the Projects through priority access to business opportunities, employment and training, and through financial compensation. NAGAGAMI CARBONATITE NIOBIUM AND RARE EARTHS PROJECT An Early Exploration Permit has been received from the Province and helicopter supported drilling recently commenced in September.