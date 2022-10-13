Noble Exploration: Respectful Exploration Brings Success To This Project Generator with article
NOBLE EXPLORATION: RESPECTFUL EXPLORATION BRINGS SUCCESS TO THIS PROJECT GENERATOR
NBy Christian Elferink
oble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB) is a
Canadian-based junior project generator which had an interest in the Holdsworthgoldexploration
property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold mineral rights to ~36,400 hectares, in the Timmins- Cochrane area of Northern Ontario, included in which Noble has acquired a 50% interest in 7 patents and 310
tenure identified mining claims totalling ~6,600ha in Carnegie, Kidd, Wark and Prosser Townships and an option on 4,800ha in Calder Twp. known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. In addition, it holds mineral rights to ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. Besides the several projects the company has an interest in, it olsa has a securities portfolio consisting of shares of
Canada, Spruce Ridge Resources, MacDonald Mines, and Go Metals.
EXPLORATION AGREEMENT WITH THE CONSTANCE LAKE FIRST NATION
On August 22nd Noble Mineral Exploration announced that it had entered into a exploration agreement with the Constance Lake First Nation in relation to exploration and potential development at both the Company's Nagagami and Boulder Projects near Hearst, Ontario. The exploration agreement establishes a commitment by Noble to provide accommodation, to engage in ongoing consultation and establish a mutually beneficial cooperative and productive relationship with the CLFN located in the Projects area. The agreement also provides the First Nation with an opportunity to participate in the benefits of the Projects through priority access to business opportunities, employment and training, and through financial compensation.
NAGAGAMI CARBONATITE NIOBIUM AND RARE EARTHS PROJECT
An Early Exploration Permit has been received from the Province and helicopter supported drilling recently commenced in September.
Past work in the Nagagami area has been spotty in the past. Part of this is due to the fact that the complex is not exposed on surface. Algoma Ore Properties performed the original airborne magnetic survey in the area that identified the complex. Limited drilling was aimed at the magnetic ring structure in search of iron deposits. Despite drilling in the wrong geology for niobium and rare earth metals, one of the Algoma drillholes returned 0.3% Nb205 from a grab sample of syenite taken at 230 feet downhole. Fluorite was noted in one drill hole as red-brown, waxy hydronephelite (an alteration form of nepheline) comprising 5-10% of the rock. The existence of fluorite is characteristic of carbonatite style mineralization.
THE BOULDER PROJECT
In 2019 Ontario Geological Survey analysed a sample from the 140kg boulder and determined that the boulder contained: 71.8% copper; 3.5% lead, 1.09% zinc; 252 g/T of silver, 3.79 g/T of gold; 4.43 g/T of palladium; and
2.22 g/T of platinum and consisted primarily of the mineral cuprite. During the Fall of 2021 Noble launched an exploration program on the property to in an effort to identify the source of the boulder. Basal till samples collected from two fence lines of hand auger holes, located about 100 m and 1 km north of the boulder location, produced 35 gold grains. These gold grains defined a southeast-northwest trending dispersion train that indicates they were transported southeast by a glacial transport from a source area located to the northwest. The dispersion train appears to begin near a northeast trending magnetic anomaly to the northwest of the property. The gold grains are predominantly reshaped (24) but also include modified and pristine , supporting evidence of local source. The cost of the staking, sampling and assaying to date has been ~$240,000. Work will continue during the 2022 field season including a helicopter airborne survey, expected to be completed in September.
Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said:
"we are fully committed to the responsible exploration and potential development of what we believe to
be two very exciting
opportunities in heretofore
underexplored mineral lands. Our approach is to work with First Nations in order to create shared value through economic opportunities, while also
being respectful and
responsible stewards of the natural environment.
Noble acknowledges Constance Lake First Nation in its commitment to protect and enhance the land and resource
based economy within its Traditional Territory. We welcome the First Nation in a constructive and collaborative approach to the exploration and potential development of the Projects."
Chief Ramona Sutherland of the Constance Lake First Nation says, "Constance Lake First Nation ensures that any development in our Territory is done right, only with respect for the lands and our people and only with our free, prior and informed consent. We are pleased that Noble has agreed to proceed in this respectful way."
Project 81 ~34,800ha in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario, for which it holds the mineral rights for VMS and Gold available for option;
Dargavel Gold Trend ~7kms strike length with gold results reported; Mann et al Twps - ~12,000ha with approximately 20km strike length of mapped ultramafic rocks optioned to Canada Nickel;
Lucas Gold ~17km strike length with gold results reported;
Nagagami River Carbonatite ~14,600ha Niobium and Rare Earths prospect near Hearst in Northern Ontario to be drilled in Sept 2022;
Boulder Project ~4,500ha mineral claims near Hearst Ontario with airborne in Sept 2022 to follow up on boulder assaying ~72% Cu;
Buckingham Graphite in the Outaouais area of Western Quebec with large flake recoverable graphite with infill drilling proposed for 2022-23;
Cere-Villebon ~483ha near Val d'Or, Quebec with historic Copper- Nickel-PGM results on the property;
Laverlochere ~518ha near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec follow up work on Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Gold and PGM results from 1960's;
Central Newfoundland ~14,400ha untested VMS/Copper/Gold anomaly with a 15km strike length with airborne EM and Mag for 2022;
Securities prortfolio:
2.9mm Canada Nickel shares
18mm Spruce Ridge shares
3.5mm MacDonald Mines shares
1.5mm shares and 800k warrants of GoMetals
Well respected financial partner and technical partners applying state of the art technology to find metal in the ground - geoscience, geophysics and gravity surveys to identify and prioritize gold, copper, lead, zinc, niobium and rare earths;
Possible discoveries in the near future - Multiple Diamond Drilling Programs throughoutFall-Winter2022-23.
