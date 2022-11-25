Noble Mineral Exploration : Bulletin - Canada Nickel Company video on BNN Bloomberg

|
TSX.V: NOB
|
FWB: NB7
|
OTC.PK: NLPXF
November 25, 2022
A new video on Canada Nickel Company was published on BNN Bloomberg entitled:
We will generate a million tonnes of carbon credits per year when ramped up: Canada Nickel CEO
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/video/we-will-generate-a-million-tonnes-of-carbon-credits-per-
year-when-ramped-up-mark-selby~2571416
