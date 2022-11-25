Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOB   CA65506N1015

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC.

(NOB)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:23 2022-11-23 pm EST
0.0550 CAD    0.00%
News 
Summary

Noble Mineral Exploration : Bulletin - Canada Nickel Company video on BNN Bloomberg

11/25/2022 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX.V: NOB

FWB: NB7

OTC.PK: NLPXF

COMPANY BULLETIN

November 25, 2022

A new video on Canada Nickel Company was published on BNN Bloomberg entitled:

We will generate a million tonnes of carbon credits per year when ramped up: Canada Nickel CEO

For your convenience, to view this video, copy and paste the url address provided below

(or go to the NOB website/Media-News/articles of Interest)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/video/we-will-generate-a-million-tonnes-of-carbon-credits-per-

year-when-ramped-up-mark-selby~2571416

Contacts:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Disclaimer

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 21:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 1,64 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net cash 2021 10,2 M 7,66 M 7,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
H. Vance White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. B. Suttie Chief Financial Officer
Michael C. Newbury Independent Director
James Birks Bovaird Independent Director
Yvan Champagne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC.-59.26%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED35.76%152 592
RIO TINTO PLC10.53%108 576
GLENCORE PLC42.95%86 032
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.05%47 536
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.35%42 510