Noble Mineral Exploration : Undertakes Shares for Debt Settlement

04/13/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
TSX.V: NOB

FWB: NB7

OTCQB: NLPXF

Noble Undertakes Shares for Debt Settlement

Toronto, Ontario - April 13, 2022-Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT:NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) announces that it has reached an agreement with a creditor to settle a total of $61,076.70 of debt through the issuance of common shares, at a valuation of $0.14 per share. The transaction remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the Board of Directors of Noble. If approved and completed, a total of 436,262 common shares would be issued in this transaction.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold approximately 40,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and 44,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario, as well as the Buckingham Graphite Property, the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President Phone: 416-214-2250 Fax: 416-367-1954 Email:

Investor Relations

Email:ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Disclaimer

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
