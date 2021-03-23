Noble Mineral Exploration : Project 81 - Nickel Projects - March 2021

March 2021
Nickel + Cobalt
PROJECTS
PROJECT 81
~72,000ha of Mineral Potential
Kidd Creek Mine Area
Timmins-Cochrane - Northern Ontario - Canada
Largest Underexplored Private land Package
72,034ha Under Explored PropertyAirborne Gravity Gradiometer Survey
Complete Airborne Geophysical Coverage
VMS Targets
Gold Targets
Ni+Co+/-Pt+/-Pd Targets
Artificial Intelligence Coverage
Diamond Drilling Campaigns by JV Partners for Spring/Summer/ Fall 2021
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain statements contained in this presentation that are forward-looking in nature are based on the current beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management.
When used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," and similar expressions and their variants may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are valid only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update this information.
These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes.
DISCLOSURE OF EXPLORATION RESULTS & HISTORICAL ESTIMATES
-
• Exploration activities were conducted on Noble's Project 81 prior to the adoption of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), as well as more recently when NI 43-101 was in force.
-
• Historical Exploration results that pre-date the adoption of NI 43-101 do not comply with current definitions prescribed by NI 43-101 or the Canadian Institute of Mining, and are disclosed only as indications of the presence of nickel, VMS, gold and other minerals. The historical models and data sets used to prepare these historical estimates are not available to Noble, nor have they been verified under current standards. In order to verify these resources as current estimates, Noble will have to conduct additional exploration work to verify the historic data. An independent qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as a current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Noble is not treating the historical estimates as a current mineral resources or mineral reserves.
-
• For information concerning the historical results of exploration activities conducted on Project 81, readers are encouraged to review "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Project 81 Area", a technical report prepared for the Company by Ulrich Kretschmar, P. Geo., that is available on the Company's website (http://www.noblemineralexploration.com) and under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). This is the most recent technical report prepared in respect of the Property, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).
-
• Randy S.C. Singh, P.Geo. (ON), P.Eng (ON), Vice President, Exploration & Project Development for Noble Mineral Exploration Inc., is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of mineral exploration information contained in this presentation.
