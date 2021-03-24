Log in
Noble: Project 81 - Nickel Projects - March 2021

03/24/2021
March 2021

Nickel + Cobalt

PROJECTS

PROJECT 81

~72,000ha of Mineral Potential

Kidd Creek Mine Area

Timmins-Cochrane - Northern Ontario - Canada

TSX.V:NOB FWB:NB7 OTCQB:NLPKF

Largest Underexplored Private land Package

PROJECT 81

TSX.V:NOB FWB:NB7 OTCQB:NLPKF

72,034ha Under Explored PropertyAirborne Gravity Gradiometer Survey

Complete Airborne Geophysical Coverage

VMS Targets

Gold Targets

Ni+Co+/-Pt+/-Pd Targets

Artificial Intelligence Coverage

Diamond Drilling Campaigns by JV Partners for Spring/Summer/ Fall 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

TSX.V:NOB FWB:NB7 OTCQB:NLPKF

Certain statements contained in this presentation that are forward-looking in nature are based on the current beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management.

When used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," and similar expressions and their variants may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are valid only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update this information.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes.

DISCLOSURE OF EXPLORATION RESULTS & HISTORICAL ESTIMATES

TSX.V:NOB FWB:NB7 OTCQB:NLPKF

  • • Exploration activities were conducted on Noble's Project 81 prior to the adoption of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), as well as more recently when NI 43-101 was in force.

  • • Historical Exploration results that pre-date the adoption of NI 43-101 do not comply with current definitions prescribed by NI 43-101 or the Canadian Institute of Mining, and are disclosed only as indications of the presence of nickel, VMS, gold and other minerals. The historical models and data sets used to prepare these historical estimates are not available to Noble, nor have they been verified under current standards. In order to verify these resources as current estimates, Noble will have to conduct additional exploration work to verify the historic data. An independent qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as a current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Noble is not treating the historical estimates as a current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

  • • For information concerning the historical results of exploration activities conducted on Project 81, readers are encouraged to review "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Project 81 Area", a technical report prepared for the Company by Ulrich Kretschmar, P. Geo., that is available on the Company's website (http://www.noblemineralexploration.com) and under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). This is the most recent technical report prepared in respect of the Property, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

  • • Randy S.C. Singh, P.Geo. (ON), P.Eng (ON), Vice President, Exploration & Project Development for Noble Mineral Exploration Inc., is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of mineral exploration information contained in this presentation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 4,17 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
Net cash 2020 6,12 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,9%
Income Statement Evolution
