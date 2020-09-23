PROJECT 81: Exploration Update - Canada Nickel Company Announces Comprehensive Geophysical Survey Underway on Recently Acquired Option Properties from Noble

Mahaffy-Aubin - 0.23% Ni over core length of 127 metres from 82 metres in historic hole 31901 (1966) and core length of 276 metres of serpentinized ultramafic mineralization (similar host mineralization at Crawford) in historic hole T2-80-2 (1980) with no assays provided

TORONTO, September 23, 2020 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V:CNC) ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that detailed airborne magnetic and gravity surveys, similar to what was successfully utilized at the Company's flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project, began this week on its Option Properties which were acquired earlier this year with earn-in agreements with Noble Mineral Exploration.

"This airborne survey is the critical next step in unlocking the nickel-cobalt sulphide potential of the overall land package we have assembled in addition to our Crawford project: seven different structures ranging in size from 2.2 kilometres long by 375-600 metres wide (Kingsmill), to 8 kilometres long by 200-500 metres wide (Mahaffy-Aubin). Each structure has yielded historical drill intersections indicating that the geophysical targets identified are nickel-bearing,"said Mark Selby, Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel.

"With our recently announced $13 million financing and this airborne survey underway, we look forward to building on the large resource we have already defined at our Crawford nickel-cobalt project and beginning to unlock the district scale nickel-cobalt potential we believe this region holds over the coming autumn and winter seasons."

Airborne survey and drilling results from the Crawford Main and East Zones showed a strong correlation between specific magnetic and gravity signatures and nickel mineralization. This unique geophysical signature was successfully utilized for ranking drill targets at Crawford.

The Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project is located in the heart of the prolific Timmins- Cochrane mining camp in Ontario, Canada, and is adjacent to well-established, major infrastructure associated with over 100 years of regional mining activity.

Airborne Survey

The airborne survey, flown by CGG Canada Services Ltd. using the Falcon® system, will include measurements of the total magnetic intensity and the vertical gravity gradient made along flight lines oriented north-south and spaced 100 m apart. The current survey totals 2,731 l-km and adds to the previously acquired 2,000 l-km to completely cover Crawford and Carnegie Townships as well as the Nesbitt-North, Kingsmill, MacDiarmid and Mahaffy exploration targets. See Figure 1 below.