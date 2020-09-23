PROJECT 81: Exploration Update - Canada Nickel Company Announces Comprehensive Geophysical Survey Underway on Recently Acquired Option Properties from Noble
0
09/23/2020 | 07:40am EDT
TSX.V: NOB
FWB: NB7 OTC.PK: NLPXF
PROJECT 81: Exploration Update
Canada Nickel Company Announces Comprehensive Geophysical Survey
Underway on Recently Acquired Option Properties from Noble
Toronto, Ontario - September 23, 2020 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX- V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by its Option and JV partner - Canada Nickel Company(TSX-V:CNC)("Canada Nickel") that a comprehensive Geophysical Survey is underway on all of the optioned property acquired from Noble Minerals Exploration Inc., previously announced on March 4, 2020 and May 12, 2020.
Canada Nickel will undertake detailed airborne magnetic and gravity surveys, similar to what was flown to identify the company's flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project. Canada Nickel's comprehensive review of all the optioned properties have revealed analogous geophysics characteristics seen at the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project together with historical (non NI43-101 compliant) drill intersections of economic grade Nickel mineralization.
Vance White President and CEO said "Canada Nickel recently announced a $13.4million financing and we are very excited that certain of those funds will be put to use on the Noble Optioned Properties as expressed in their news release. We will continue to advance Project 81 using the project generator model to follow up on numerous drill ready targets."
The Canada Nickel news Release dated September 23, 2020 is detailed below:
Airborne magnetic and gravity survey will cover seven separate nickel-bearing target structures with more than 30 kilometres of total strike length and ranging from 150 to 600 metres wide. Survey provides same data that was successfully utilized in the discovery and subsequent delineation of its Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project
Historic drilling yielded nickel-bearing intersections on all of the target structures, including:
Kingsmill - 0.30% Ni over core length of 503 metres from 118 metres in historic hole KML-12-02 (2012) and 0.31% Ni over 302 metres core length from 20 metres in historic hole 27090 (1966)
Nesbitt-North- 0.28% Ni over core length of 163 metres from 233 metres in historic hole 27083 (1966)
2500 - 120 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, OntarioM5H 1T1
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Mahaffy-Aubin- 0.23% Ni over core length of 127 metres from 82 metres in historic hole 31901 (1966) and core length of 276 metres of serpentinized ultramafic mineralization (similar host mineralization at Crawford) in historic hole T2-80-2 (1980) with no assays provided
TORONTO, September 23, 2020 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V:CNC) ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that detailed airborne magnetic and gravity surveys, similar to what was successfully utilized at the Company's flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project, began this week on its Option Properties which were acquired earlier this year with earn-in agreements with Noble Mineral Exploration.
"This airborne survey is the critical next step in unlocking the nickel-cobalt sulphide potential of the overall land package we have assembled in addition to our Crawford project: seven different structures ranging in size from 2.2 kilometres long by 375-600 metres wide (Kingsmill), to 8 kilometres long by 200-500 metres wide (Mahaffy-Aubin). Each structure has yielded historical drill intersections indicating that the geophysical targets identified are nickel-bearing,"said Mark Selby, Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel.
"With our recently announced $13 million financing and this airborne survey underway, we look forward to building on the large resource we have already defined at our Crawford nickel-cobalt project and beginning to unlock the district scale nickel-cobalt potential we believe this region holds over the coming autumn and winter seasons."
Airborne survey and drilling results from the Crawford Main and East Zones showed a strong correlation between specific magnetic and gravity signatures and nickel mineralization. This unique geophysical signature was successfully utilized for ranking drill targets at Crawford.
The Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project is located in the heart of the prolific Timmins- Cochrane mining camp in Ontario, Canada, and is adjacent to well-established, major infrastructure associated with over 100 years of regional mining activity.
Airborne Survey
The airborne survey, flown by CGG Canada Services Ltd. using the Falcon® system, will include measurements of the total magnetic intensity and the vertical gravity gradient made along flight lines oriented north-south and spaced 100 m apart. The current survey totals 2,731 l-km and adds to the previously acquired 2,000 l-km to completely cover Crawford and Carnegie Townships as well as the Nesbitt-North, Kingsmill, MacDiarmid and Mahaffy exploration targets. See Figure 1 below.
Figure 1 - Plan view of Planned Geophysical Survey Area over Crawford, Kingsmill, Nesbitt- Aubin, Nesbit North, MacDiarmid and Mahaffy-Aubin Properties, Ontario.
Overview of Option Properties (Previously released on July 13, 2020)
Kingsmill
The Kingsmill target is a large serpentinized ultramafic intrusion which is 2.2 km long and between 375-600 metres wide. For reference, the Crawford Main Zone resource is 1.7 km long and 225- 425 metres wide.
Initial review of historical drilling results has yielded both significant nickel and PGM intersections and the north side of the structure appears to have the same PGE enrichment as Crawford Main and East Zones: 1.0 g/t PGM over 2 metres from 96 metres within 0.3 g/t PGM over 30 metres from 69 metres in historic hole KML-12-11, 0.8 g/t PGM over 5 metres from 523 metres within 0.5 g/t PGM over 24 metres in historic hole KML-12-07.
The Company believes that the initial review points to several large portions of the structure which remain highly prospective for nickel-cobalt-PGM mineralization:
The two sections were 1.3 km apart leaving a large portion of the overall structure completely untested
There are several intersections which points to the potential for relatively higher quantities of recoverable minerals o Holes KML-12-06,KML-12-11,KML-12-12 on the Eastern section all contained intersections with significant nickel and sulphur content (which is necessary for formation of nickel sulphide minerals) across wide intersections (see Table 1 below) o Hole KML-12-03, yielding 0.26% nickel and 0.03% sulphur over 130 metres, was the only hole (of four holes on the Western section) drilled on the northern half of the structure, which has yielded the best mineralized portions of the Crawford Main and East Zones o Historic hole 27090, also drilled on north side of the structure in 1966, yielded 0.31% nickel over 302 metres (sulphur was not assayed)
The understanding of the mineralogy of these deposits has evolved significantly since the Kingsmill drilling was completed eight years ago, particularly the controls and the deportment of potentially recoverable nickel minerals across a deposit. Initial mineralogy results from Kingsmill in 2012 were inconclusive as the test was conducted on one master sample compiled from all drill cores across a distance of 2 km - not taking into account the significant variability in mineralogy between rock types, and that some ultramafic rock will have low amounts of potentially recoverable nickel minerals.
See Tables 1a and 1b and Figure 2 for results. See below caution regarding Historical Information.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:39:09 UTC