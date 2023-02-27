Advanced search
    NOL   AU0000161580

NOBLEOAK LIFE LIMITED

(NOL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:07:51 2023-02-27 pm EST
1.830 AUD   +2.23%
02/08NobleOak Life to Release Shares from Voluntary Escrow
MT
2022NobleOak Life Limited Announces Changes to Registered Office Address
CI
2022Transcript : NobleOak Life Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Transcript : NobleOak Life Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023

02/27/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NobleOak HY '23 Financial Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Anthony Brown, CEO. Please...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 98,6 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net income 2023 13,4 M 8,98 M 8,98 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 154 M 103 M 103 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,0%
Managers and Directors
Anthony R. Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Scott Pearson Chief Financial Officer
Stephen James Harrison Chairman
Matt Minney Head-Claims & Operations
Emery Feyzeny Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOBLEOAK LIFE LIMITED2.86%104
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY4.84%134 245
AIA GROUP LIMITED-6.45%120 384
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED0.75%119 162
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.11.75%34 821
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.71%30 538