NOCIL Limited is an India-based rubber chemicals manufacturer. The Company manufactures rubber chemicals for tire and other rubber product manufacturing industry. The Companyâs products find use in various other areas, such as pre-vulcanization inhibition, post-vulcanization stabilization and latex-based applications. Its solutions also extend to enhancing the thermal stability of cross-links in rubber products. The Companyâs brands are PILFLEX anti-degradants, PILNOX antioxidants, PILCURE accelerators, post vulcanization stabilizer and PILGARD pre-vulcanization inhibitor. Its products include PILFLEX 13, PILNOX TDQ, PILNOX TDQ (HP), PILNOX SP, PILCURE MBT, PILCURE MBTS, PILCURE ZMBT, PILCURE F, PILCURE CBS, PILCURE NS, PILCURE MOR, PILCURE TMT, PILCURE ZDC, PILCURE ZDBC, PILCURE SDBC, PILCURE ZBZDC, PILGARD PVI and PILCURE DHTS. Its subsidiary, PIL Chemicals Ltd., is engaged in the processing of rubber chemical products.

Sector Commodity Chemicals