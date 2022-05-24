Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NNUP   US6552122078

NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NNUP)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/24 02:02:03 pm EDT
0.1650 USD   -2.94%
01:49pNOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES : FIRST Amendment to the NOMINATION AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
01:26pNOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES INC/MD/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06Nocopi Reports Q1 Cash Position increased to $2M Despite Continued Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns in Asia and Global Supply Chain Disruptions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nocopi Technologies : FIRST Amendment to the NOMINATION AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT - Form 8-K

05/24/2022 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIRST Amendment
to the
NOMINATION AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT

This First Amendment (this "Amendment") to the Agreement (as defined below) is dated as of May 23, 2022, by and among Nocopi Technologies, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), the entities and natural persons listed on Schedule A hereto (collectively, the "MSL18 Holdings Group", and each individually a "member" of the MSL18 Holdings Group), and Michael S. Liebowitz and Matthew C. Winger ("Winger "), each in his individual capacity and as a member of the MSL18 Holdings Group (collectively, the "MSL18 Parties" and each individually, an "MSL18 Party").

WHEREAS, the Company and MSL18 Holdings Group entered into that certain Nomination and Standstill Agreement dated March 29, 2022 (the "Agreement");

WHEREAS, MSL18 Holdings Group currently beneficially owns 9,561,106 shares of the common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the "Common Shares"), which represented approximately 14.16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 13, 2022; and

WHEREAS, the Company and MSL18 Holdings Group desire to amend the Agreement to permit the MSL18 Holdings Group's acquisition of all of the Common Shares beneficially owned, held or controlled by Eriksen Capital Management LLC and any of its Affiliates (the "Acquisition").

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of and reliance upon the mutual covenants and agreements contained herein, and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, the parties hereto agree as follows:

1.01Recitals; Defined Terms. The recitals set forth above are true and correct, and are incorporated into the Agreement by reference. Capitalized terms used in this Amendment and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings set forth in the Agreement. This Amendment is effective as of the date hereof.

1.02Amendments to the Agreement. The Agreement is hereby amended as follows:

(a.)Section 3.01(a) is amended to replace "twenty-five percent (25%)" with "thirty-five percent (35%)".

1.03Counterparts. This Amendment may be executed in any number of counterparts (including by fax transmission or e-mail), each of which shall be deemed to be an original, but all of which together shall constitute one binding agreement on the parties, notwithstanding that not all parties are signatories to the same counterpart. The captions contained in this Amendment are for convenience only and shall not affect the construction or interpretation of any provisions of this Amendment.

* * *

[Remainder of page intentionally left blank]

1

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the parties hereto has executed this Amendment, or caused the same to be executed by its duly authorized representative as of the date first above written.

NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
By: /s/ Michael A. Feinstein, M.D
Name: Michael A. Feinstein, M.D
Title: Chairman of the Board, CEO
MSL18 HOLDINGS GROUP:
/s/ Michael S. Liebowitz
Michael S. Liebowitz
/s/ Matthew C. Winger
Matthew C. Winger
MSL 18 HOLDINGS LLC
By: /s/ Michael S. Liebowitz
Name: Michael S. Liebowitz
Title: Managing Member

[Signature Page to the Amendment to Nomination and Standstill Agreement]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the parties hereto has executed this Agreement, or caused the same to be executed by its duly authorized representative as of the date first above written.

MSL18 DESIGNEE:
/s/ Matthew C. Winger
Matthew C. Winger

[Signature Page to the Amendment to Nomination and Standstill Agreement]

Schedule A - "MSL18 Holdings Group"

Michael S. Liebowitz

Matthew C. Winger

MSL 18 HOLDINGS LLC

Disclaimer

Nocopi Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 17:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:49pNOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES : FIRST Amendment to the NOMINATION AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT - Form 8-..
PU
01:26pNOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES INC/MD/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/06Nocopi Reports Q1 Cash Position increased to $2M Despite Continued Impact of COVID-19 L..
AQ
05/06NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES INC/MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/06Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/03Eriksen Capital Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Nocopi Technologies
CI
03/30Earnings Flash (NNUP) NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q4 Revenue $514,100
MT
03/30Nocopi Reports 2021 Revenue of $1.95M, Operating Cash Flow of $0.51M, Net Income of $0...
AQ
03/30Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
03/30NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES INC/MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 11,5 M 11,5 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Feinstein Chairman
Rudy A. Lutterschmidt VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Terry W. Stovold Chief Operating Officer
Philip B. White Independent Director
Marc Rash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.97%11
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-19.52%5 714
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-20.08%4 746
BIC18.98%2 661
BRADY CORPORATION-16.70%2 317
HNI CORPORATION-13.29%1 545