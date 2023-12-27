The Operating Environment and Fiscal 2023 Business Results

During fiscal 2023 (October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023), economic trends remained uncertain, although some signs of gradual recovery were observed.

Against this backdrop, the Noevir Group has striven to accommodate ever-diversifying customer needs in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, to this end taking an agile approach to management decision making. For example, we updated existing product lines while introducing new products with superior functionalities via the use of findings from cutting-edge R&D activities. In addition, we continued with stringent efforts to streamline selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses to achieve higher profitability.

As a result, consolidated net sales came to ¥62,552 million, while operating income totaled ¥11,024 million. Net income attributable to owners of the parent stood at ¥7,673 million, with the operating income margin amounting to 17.6%.

Our Fiscal 2023 Initiatives

In fiscal 2023, our Cosmetics business saw increases in both revenues and profit compared with the previous fiscal year. In face-to-face channel cosmetics, although overall sales of skincare products decreased, sales were robust for Noevir HUKKULA SERUM, which was released in November 2022 and incorporates collagen, as were sales for existing Noevir SPECIALE skincare line. The popularity of these particular products was due to the growing trend toward taking