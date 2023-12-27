ANNUAL REPORT
2023
Year ended September 30, 2023
Business Model
Segment Information
Other
Pharmaceuticals &
Health Food
19.2%
¥11,985million
The Group develops, produces and sells such flagship items as the long-sellingNanten Nodo Ame cough drop brand, the Min Min Da Ha functional drink brand lineup and other OTC pharmaceuticals, including cold remedies and digestive aids, as well as nutritional supplements, health food and other products featuring high-quality natural ingredients.
Channels
- Face-to-faceSales
- Convenience Stores
- Drugstores
- GMS (General Merchandise Stores)
- Supermarkets
- Online Stores
- Contract Manufacturing
Pharmaceuticals &
Health Food
Fiscal 2023
Sales by Segment
Cosmetics
Other
3.8%
¥2,391million
The Other segment encompasses apparel and aircraft sales and leasing.
Channels
• Face-to-face Sales
Cosmetics
77.0%
¥48,175million
The Group develops, produces and sells a versatile collection of products under well-regarded brand names, including Noevir high-performance functional face-to-face channel skincare products; various popular products for the self-selection cosmetics market, including the Nameraka Honpo skincare brand and excel makeup brand; and the NOV hypoallergenic brand. The Group also undertakes the contract manufacturing of cosmetics.
Channels
- Face-to-faceSales
- Drugstores
- Specialty Goods Stores
- GMS (General Merchandise Stores)
- Supermarkets
- Online Stores
- Noevir's Own Retail Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Contract Manufacturing
Face-to-face
Channel
Cosmetics
LuxuryLine
Cosmetics principally represented by prestige products sold through face-to-face sales channels
- Approximately 2,000 NOEVIR Beauty Studios, along with Noevir's own retail stores, operate in regions nationwide
- These sales outlets engage in face-to-face sales employing consulting to both propose skincare products and provide facials
- Our high-end skincare products have garnered
a solid reputation due to their superior anti-aging and skin-brightening functionalities
A Unique Approach to R&D and Robust Manufacturing Systems Capable of Achieving both High Quality and Environmental Friendliness
- Employing multiple research facilities run by Group companies, which handle cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and food, to expand the scope of research activities and to promote the ongoing development of unique products that fully leverage the Group's diverse R&D capabilities and assets
- Stepping up joint research with external business corporations as well as governmental and academic institutions
- Implementing thoroughgoing quality control while operating environment-friendly manufacturing systems
Self-selection
Cosmetics
StandardLine
Cosmetics principally represented by affordably priced products sold through general retailers
- Sold mainly through drugstores, specialty goods stores and general merchandise stores
- Boasting a robust sales structure backed by storefront promotional campaigns as well as advertising utilizing SNSs and other media
- Product planning capabilities that help create trendsetting items and unique offerings aimed at addressing specialized customer needs
OEM
The contract manufacturing of cosmetics and
Overseas
(Original Equipment
quasi-drugs on an OEM basis, utilizing the
Business
Manufacturing)
Group's know-how in both fields
Sales of face-to-face channel cosmetics and self-selection cosmetics in eight regions overseas: China, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, The United States, Canada
Medium-term Management Plan
Medium-term Management Plan Concept:
Realizing steady corporate growth by securing sustainability in every Group business segment
The Noevir Group is striving to best accommodate ever changing and increasingly diverse market needs. To this end, in addition to executing the following five policies, we have positioned net sales, operating income and return on equity (ROE) as key management indicators, thereby maximizing our corporate value and enhancing profitability.
Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for Fiscal 2024
Net Sales ¥63,000 million Operating income ¥11,200 million
Five policies
1
2
3
4
5
Pursue innovation and
Accelerate efforts to
Strengthen our
Promote a management
competitiveness by stepping
continuous profit
diversify human
approach that is
Enhance our brand value
up the diversification of our
generation in the
resources and our
responsive to changes in
R&D, production and
domestic market
corporate structure
the business environment
logistics systems
History of the Noevir Group
Noevir Co., Ltd.
Noevir Holdings
Co., Ltd.
1964
J.H. Okura & Co., Ltd. established, initiating the import and sale of aircraft parts, medical equipment and commodities
1971
J.H. Okura & Co., Ltd. reorganized as a limited liability company, initiating the import and sale of natural cosmetics incorporating herbal extracts
1978
Company name changed to Noevir Co., Ltd. and the full-scale manufacture and marketing of cosmetics in Japan initiated
1979
Noevir, Inc. (now Noevir U.S.A., Inc.) established in the United States
1985
Nov Co., Ltd. established
1986
Sana Co., Ltd. established
1988
Noevir stock registered on the over-the-counter (OTC) market of the Japan Securities Dealers Association
1991
Noevir U.S.A., Inc. made Noevir Canada, Inc. its subsidiary
1993
Noevir International Corporation (now Noevir Aviation, Inc.) established in the United States
1994
Noevir Co., Ltd. made Japan Air Trust Co., Ltd. (now Noevir Aviation Co., Ltd.) its subsidiary, entering the aviation transport business
1996
Noevir Co., Ltd. made Noevir Taiwan, Inc. its subsidiary
2001
Bonanza Co., Ltd. established, initiating the OEM of cosmetics
Noevir Holding of America, Inc. established in the United States, making Noevir Aviation, Inc., Noevir U.S.A., Inc. and Noevir Canada, Inc. its subsidiaries
2002
Noevir Co., Ltd. made TOKIWA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. its subsidiary, entering the pharmaceutical business
2004
TOKIWA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. merged with Nov Co., Ltd. and Sana Co., Ltd.
Noevir stock listed on the JASDAQ Securities Exchange
2005
Noevir Europe s.r.l. established in San Marino
2007
Shanghai Noevir Co., Ltd. established as a joint venture
Noevir stock listed on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2011
Noevir Holdings Co., Ltd. established, with Noevir Co., Ltd. delisting its stock and becoming the former's subsidiary
2011
Noevir Holdings Co., Ltd. established, listing its stock on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Acquired equity in three subsidiaries (TOKIWA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bonanza Co., Ltd. and Noevir Aviation Co., Ltd.) of Noevir Co., Ltd.
2012
Noevir Holdings Co., Ltd. listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2022
Transitioned to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market
Transferred shares in Noevir Aviation Co., Ltd. to Noevir Co., Ltd.
Transferred shares in Bonanza Co., Ltd. to Noevir Co., Ltd.
Management Report
Winning Hearts of Wide-Ranging Customers by Delivering Quality Products
Designed to Meet Their Diverse Needs
The Noevir Group has strengths in diverse product spectrums, including prestige face-to-face channel cosmetics available primarily through face-to-face sales and affordable self- selection cosmetics sold through retailers. Our highly functional products created through extensive R&D targeting both these fields boast significant market presence in Japan.
- In the course of our medium-term management plan, we focused on innovation in the domestic market. To better embody the plan's concept of "Realizing steady corporate growth by securing sustainability in every Group business segment," we have endeavored to strengthen our competitiveness, to this end enhancing our brand value, developing our organizational structure and pursuing R&D. In these ways, we have striven to secure sustainable sources of profit.
The Operating Environment and Fiscal 2023 Business Results
During fiscal 2023 (October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023), economic trends remained uncertain, although some signs of gradual recovery were observed.
- Against this backdrop, the Noevir Group has striven to accommodate ever-diversifying customer needs in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, to this end taking an agile approach to management decision making. For example, we updated existing product lines while introducing new products with superior functionalities via the use of findings from cutting-edge R&D activities. In addition, we continued with stringent efforts to streamline selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses to achieve higher profitability.
- As a result, consolidated net sales came to ¥62,552 million, while operating income totaled ¥11,024 million. Net income attributable to owners of the parent stood at ¥7,673 million, with the operating income margin amounting to 17.6%.
Our Fiscal 2023 Initiatives
In fiscal 2023, our Cosmetics business saw increases in both revenues and profit compared with the previous fiscal year. In face-to-face channel cosmetics, although overall sales of skincare products decreased, sales were robust for Noevir HUKKULA SERUM, which was released in November 2022 and incorporates collagen, as were sales for existing Noevir SPECIALE skincare line. The popularity of these particular products was due to the growing trend toward taking
off one's mask when going outdoors, which, in turn, invigorated customer needs for products designed to make their skin appear beautiful. Also, the release of Noevir Dewdrop Glow Serum in May 2023 contributed to sales, as this beauty serum boasts superior functionalities that help enhance the skin's ability to retain moisture.
- In self-selection cosmetics, sales increased, buoyed by the robust performance of skincare products. Sales of the Nameraka Honpo brand line remained firm, thanks in part to the updating of the Moisture skincare line in the previous fiscal year and the inclusion of the Wrinkle Brightening series products into the Aging-CareLine of this brand lineup in August 2023. The release of updated versions of mainstay NOV III series skincare line products similarly contributed to sales. Meanwhile, demand for makeup products got on a recovery track due to the lifting of pandemic-related movement restrictions and resulting recovery in shopper traffic, supporting the ongoing robustness of sales of base makeup products sold under the Pore Putty brand. Having released new products of the excel makeup line, we also implemented sales promotion initiatives through SNSs and held a variety of collaborative events with partner companies from different sectors to expand new customer contact points.
The Pharmaceuticals & Health Food segment saw increases in both revenues and profit, with strong showings of Min Min Da Ha (functional drinks) and nutritional supplements, as well as the release of new products, contributing to sales. The Other business segment, which encompasses apparel- and aircraft-related operations, recorded decreases in both revenues and profit. This was attributable to a decline in sales from aircraft-related operations.
Future Outlook
With regard to face-to-face channel cosmetics in the Cosmetics business, we will strive to enhance our sales capabilities, to this end focusing on providing customers with treatment and counseling services at physical shops and otherwise engaging in face-to-face sales activities. By doing so, we will expend contact points with customers. In self-selection cosmetics, we will continue with the timely provision of products equipped with superior market competitiveness and designed to accurately meet customer needs.
-
Taking these factors into account, our consolidated performance forecasts for fiscal 2024 (from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024) comprise net sales of ¥63,000 million, operating income of ¥11,200 million and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥7,800
million . Looking ahead, we will stay focused on securing profitability and strive to live up to our earnings forecasts via, for example, efficient cost management.
Concepts on Sustainability
Working toward the realization of high quality of life for all stakeholders, the Noevir Group is engaged in the creation of beauty and health. In addition, we are implementing proactive initiatives aimed at contributing to the realization of a sustainable society under five themes:
customers and business partners; shareholders; employees; society; and the environment.
For more details, please visit our corporate website.
https://www.noevirholdings.co.jp/english/csr/index.htm
Our Policy regarding Shareholder Returns
We have positioned the return of profit to our shareholders as an important management issue. Accordingly, our basic policy is to deliver a stable stream of dividends to our shareholders even as we secure internal reserves for supporting our endeavors to achieve medium- to long-term business development and strengthen our management structure. The above undertakings are backed by efforts to maximize corporate value and improve profitability. In line with this policy, we decided to raise year-end dividends for fiscal 2023 by ¥5 per share from the previous dividend forecast, thereby bringing full-year cash dividends to ¥220 per share. As a result, we achieved a 12th consecutive annual increase in dividends, with the dividend payout ratio amounting to 97.9%.
- Striving to contribute to health and beauty, the Noevir Group has long been helping people maintain and improve their quality of life through its business operations. Thanks to this dedication, the Group has won the trust of society. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance
our corporate value while boosting our ability to quickly and flexibly accommodate market changes and diversifying needs.
The Wrinkle Brightening series products sold under the Nameraka Honpo brand
Noevir HUKKULA SERUM
Face-to-face Channel Cosmetics
Main Brands
- Noevir SPECIALE
- Noevir 505
- Noevir EXTRA
- Noevir 99 Plus
- Noevir TOUT BLANC
- Noevir 105
- Noevir 80 pure
- Noevir BIOSIGN
NOEVIR Dewdrop Glow Serum
Product Strategy
Our face-to-face channel cosmetics brand portfolio consists mainly of prestige skincare products, which boast strengths as anti-aging and skin brightening solutions and provide users with a superior skincare experience, as well as beauty serums and other functional cosmetics, the lineups of which are periodically expanded and renewed to reflect our latest R&D accomplishments.
In fiscal 2023, we released two beauty serums: Noevir HUKKULA SERUM, which contributes to the firmness and elasticity of the skin through a unique combination of collagen and other ingredients developed through the application of our expertise in botany and dermatology, fields in which we have pursued R&D for many years, and NOEVIR Dewdrop Glow Serum, which enhances the skin's ability to retain moisture due to the incorporation of plant extracts identified through our proprietary research. In light of the growing trend toward taking off one's mask when going outdoors, we have also tackled product development aimed at responding to strong needs among customers for products designed to make their skin appear beautiful.
- Aiming to enrich our face-to-face channel cosmetics brands, we are fully leveraging our distinctive strengths in R&D, thereby maintaining a constant stream of new products with superior functionality.
Sales Strategy
The Noevir Group markets its face-to-face channel cosmetics brands mainly through face-to-face sales channels backed by beauty studios while also offering them through retail stores operated by Noevir Co., Ltd. These retail stores form a network that serves major cities across Japan, securing contact points with potential customers and enhancing brand recognition. In addition, the Group has enhanced its sales capabilities by introducing an in-house system that certifies those NOEVIR Beauty Studios that demonstrate service quality and techniques that meet strict standards. As of September 30, 2023, more than 2,000 salons have been certified.
In fiscal 2023, we continued to employ face-to-face sales as our mainstay method for customer engagement. By doing so, we strove to achieve even higher customer satisfaction among existing customers while winning new customers through the provision of finely tuned counseling to meet individual needs. Furthermore, we leveraged our online platform to deliver beauty lessons and follow-up counseling for purchasers of our products. In these and other ways, we endeavored to ensure that the platform serves as a helpful tool for both our customers and sales representatives in the post-COVID-19 environment.
- In addition, we strive to accommodate diversifying consumer needs by enhancing the content of services offered via NOEVIR Style, an online shopping website aimed at winning loyal customers. We also provide NOEVIR Support, an online ordering system specializing in supporting our sales representatives.
Noevir SPECIALE skincare line
Noevir 505 skincare line
Noevir 99 Plus skincare line
Self-Selection Cosmetics,
Pharmaceuticals & Health Food
Product Strategy
Our self-selection cosmetics brands include the mainstay Nameraka Honpo brand line, which is the market leader* in terms of soymilk-based skincare products. In 2023, we enhanced the Aging-CareLine of this brand by releasing the Wrinkle Brightening series products. For the first time in 12 years, we also updated flagship NOVIII series products marketed under our hypoallergenic NOV brand, which enjoys a similarly considerable market share in Japan. Moreover, the Noevir Group's unique product planning strategies have helped the popular excel brand makeup line garner a solid reputation among consumers in Japan and other Asian countries, and the line's large number of loyal customers cover a broad age range.
- In addition, base makeup products sold under the Pore Putty brand have continued to garner extremely favorable customer reviews, along with the New Born brand specializing in eye makeup, since the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, we also released the esorani skincare brand line designed for Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) marketing.
- At the same time, our Pharmaceuticals & Health Food segment provides an array of unique products, including Nanten Nodo Ame- long-selling cough drops classified as pharmaceutical products-as well
as Min Min Da Ha functional drinks and GRONVITER nutritional drinks.
- Based on the storefront sales of self-selection skincare products incorporating soymilk ingredients calculated from POS data gleaned by five retailers throughout 2022
Main Brands
• Nameraka Honpo
• Nanten Nodo Ame
• excel
• Min Min Da Ha
• NOV
• GRONVITER
• Pore Putty
• VITAC
• New Born
