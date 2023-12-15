Nogin, Inc.(NasdaqGM:NOGN) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Nogin, Inc. is an e-commerce technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. It manages clients front-to-back-end operations so clients can focus on their business. Its Nogin Intelligent Commerce platform, enterprise commerce-as-a-service (CaaS) platform, includes Intelligent Commerce (site management); Intelligence commerce architecture, such as orders, returns and warehouse management, channel partner integrations, customer management, catalog management, content and site management, and security, privacy and data protection grouped into a single software solution, and Foundational elements, including its data asset, CDP and artificial intelligence (AI), and flexible application programming interface (API). The Intelligent Commerce platform is an open-source e-commerce platform that includes research and development, a customer data platform, and an AI data pool across all endpoints.

Sector Software