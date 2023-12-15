Nogin, Inc.(NasdaqGM:NOGN) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Nogin, Inc.(NasdaqGM:NOGN) dropped from S&P TMI Index
December 15, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|0.2109 USD
|-4.13%
|+58.35%
|-98.63%
|Dec. 07
|Nogin Enters Chapter 11 Bankruptcy With Debtor-in-Possession Financing From B. Riley Financial
|MT
|Dec. 07
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Struggle to Extend Rally Ahead of More Jobs Data
|DJ
|Nogin Enters Chapter 11 Bankruptcy With Debtor-in-Possession Financing From B. Riley Financial
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Struggle to Extend Rally Ahead of More Jobs Data
|DJ
|Nogin to Appoint Vlad Kasparov as Chief Restructuring Officer and Robin Chiu as Deputy Chief Restructuring Officer
|CI
|Nogin Files for Bankruptcy, Plans Business Sale to B. Riley Financial Subsidiary
|MT
|Nogin Reportedly Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Sell Business to B. Riley Unit
|MT
|Motion for Joint Administration Filed by Nogin, Inc.
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing : November Rally -2-
|DJ
|Nogin, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Nogin, Inc. Announces Resignation of Hussain Baig as A Member of the Board and Member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee
|CI
|Certain Warrants of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
|CI
|Certain Convertible Notes of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
|CI
|Certain Options of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
|CI
|Certain Restricted Stock Units of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
|CI
|Certain Common Stock of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
|CI
|Denovo Brands Selects Nogin's Commerce-as-a-Service Solution to Accelerate D2C Growth for Kijaro
|CI
|Transcript : Nogin, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 14, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (NOGN) NOGIN Posts Q2 Revenue $12.7M, vs. Street Est of $12.7M
|MT
|Nogin, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for 2023 and 2024
|CI
|Nogin, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Nogin, Inc. Announces Geoffrey Van Haeren Resigns as Chief Technologist and as A Member of the Board
|CI
|Certain Warrants of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2023.
|CI
|Certain Convertible Notes of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2023.
|CI
|Certain Options of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2023.
|CI
|Certain Restricted Stock Units of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2023.
|CI
|Certain Common Stock of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2023.
|CI
|-98.63%
|2 M $
|+52.59%
|2782 B $
|+72.71%
|86 342 M $
|+68.14%
|75 244 M $
|+30.83%
|62 978 M $
|+72.46%
|55 519 M $
|+183.64%
|38 885 M $
|+69.71%
|36 287 M $
|+57.39%
|27 741 M $
|+56.43%
|27 014 M $