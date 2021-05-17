NoHo, Inc. Relaunches with the After Shot

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - NOHO, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

NOHO, the original leader in the Recovery/Hangover market, has reimagined the space, beginning with the 3oz After Shot . Coming this summer, the After Shot is NOHO's initial entry into the biotech-engineered, functional foods space.

NOHO's new product design team has reformulated the Shot with a particular focus on delivering nutritional health and vitality in a fast and easy delivery system, to reflect the lifestyle, attitudes, and expectations of today's discerning audience, people who get the most out of life by working & playing without limits.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7244/84279_1b7d82ed442ae8ea_002full.jpg

In our tradition of providing the most effective nutrients, our "Defense" shot has been transformed, leveraging the most advanced technology in the science of healthy, rapid, recovery. The 3oz After Shot features Hydro-Nano technology, built on microscopic H2O water-clusters capable of passive cellular migration, providing the basis of our proprietary formula for the most rapid absorption at the cellular level for a recovery product. The result is a more bioavailable and faster recovery, including our mix of essential nutrients necessary for mental clarity, energy, hydration, and cellular detox.

NOHO's redesigned brand gives a nod to its past with a modern approach to complement its forward-thinking. We know where we came from and we still like to party. We believe life happens when you keep showing up. So we keep showing up. This time, on the cellular level. All-natural ingredients and nanotechnology deliver our rapid recovery formula so you may have your tonight and your tomorrow. Older and smarter and unapologetically fun. Now we drink with intelligence. Only one shot is needed to aid in recovery. For when the next day was an afterthought - The morning after, take After Shot.

More from NOHO - in addition to the After Shot, we have developed a new line of products, all leveraging Hydro-Nano technology, which will be rolling out soon. For additional information and product updates, please follow us at www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nohodrink.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

IR@TheCampusCo.com

